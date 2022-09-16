Foodies on Foot: Is the Boss Box from Dundee’s German Doner Kebab worth the money?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When you grab a bite to eat on the go, you want to make sure what you’re grabbing is good.

That’s why, in our new Foodies on Foot series, my fellow Courier Food and Drink reporter Mariam Okhai and I are on a mission to put Tayside and Fife’s takeaways to the test.

Join us as we walk around the towns and villages in our patch to unearth the best (and potentially worst) eats.

First up to be reviewed is German Doner Kebab (GDK) on Reform Street in Dundee’s city centre.

Mariam had assured me this was a Dundee institution and one that is rather popular. Having never visited a GDK I was intrigued to see if it lived up to the hype.

The order at German Doner Kebab:

Verdict: The Boss Box for one

This bad boy is filled with goodies. From a kebab to fries – which you can top with your favourite seasoning – to spring rolls, garlic, yoghurt and a spicy dip and a drink, there’s lots going on.

Tucking in we picked out the spring rolls first. You get two in the box so we opted for one doner and one chicken. The pastry was crunchy, and there was a lot of layers to the roll which overpowered the flavours of both of the meats.

Mariam thought they were quite oily inside, and the jalapenos hidden within also took me by surprise. We both liked the chicken over the doner, but neither of us had tasted doner in a spring roll so that was a new experience.

We picked the curry seasoning on the chips which we both agreed lacked at times. Some were loaded with seasoning while others, not so much. They were cooked well but overall pretty average.

In the mixed meat kebab there was a huge tomato slice, lettuce and cabbage. It was massive and the sauce had all pooled at the back of the kebab which meant the front was a little dry.

The meat was really nice, but there was so much going on it was hard to really identify the different flavours of each ingredient.

We both enjoyed the beef the best and thought it was a large meal for one person. The yoghurt, spicy and garlic dips were all quite enjoyable and were a good size.

And lastly, we need to address the packaging. Is it necessary for a meal for one? Not in my opinion. And with the cost of living impacting businesses across the country, it wouldn’t surprise me if this extravagant set up was scrapped from the chain.

Presentation

Julia: 4/5 (3 for spring rolls/3.5 for kebab)

Mariam: 4/5 (3 for spring rolls/4 for kebab)

Taste

Julia: 3/5 (2.5 for spring rolls/3.5 for kebab)

Mariam 3/5 (3 for spring rolls/3.5 for kebab)

Verdict: Veggie burger

The brioche bun was what made this burger look appetising initially, but for me, it is all about the flavour.

In the fried patty itself were peas and carrots, with tomato, gherkins and lettuce all within the burger, too.

The patty was the size of the roll, which meant you got it in every bite. The patty totally overpowered the house sauce that had been added, and Mariam and I felt it needed to be a little thicker, but overall it was a nice veggie burger.

Presentation

Julia: 1.5/5

Mariam: 2/5

Taste

Julia: 2.5/5

Mariam: 2.5/5

Information

Address: 58 Reform Street, Dundee DD1 1RX

T: 01382 224433

W: www.germandonerkebab.com/menu

Can you think of any local venues or dishes you would like Foodies on Foot to try?

Fill out our online form below to share your recommendations.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.