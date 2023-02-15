Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s top law officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s top law officer

By Kirsty McIntosh
February 15 2023, 5.08pm Updated: February 15 2023, 7.08pm
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.

The Lord Advocate has committed to a thorough investigation following the death of a Fife man in custody last year.

Joseph Sneddon from Ballingry died at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital in the early hours of April 8, after being admitted for mental health issues.

His family staged a press conference on Wednesday morning to reveal they are demanding answers, accusing officials of withholding details of the exact circumstances of his death.

Following a meeting with Scotland’s top law official later in the day, they say they have some clarity but questions remain unanswered.

Joseph Sneddon. Image: Family handout/PA Wire.

It was established six police officers and two hospital security guards were responsible for restraining Mr Sneddon over a period of two-and-a-half to three hours.

This was revised from an initial claim of more than four hours made by the family, a discrepancy family lawyer Aamer Anwer said will form part of the investigation.

Discrepancies

The meeting also revealed Mr Sneddon suffered 36 injuries – an increase from the initial 34 that were known about – and that officers were allowed to sit together on their return to Kirkcaldy police station.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Anwar said: “The Lord Advocate was told by the family that they have been tortured by the lack of information as to how and why Joseph Sneddon met his death.

“The Lord Advocate said the narrative of restraint of Joseph Sneddon is critical to determining if there is any potential criminality on behalf of the police officers, security guards, and the Victoria Hospital and the Crown Office wanted to ensure that the narrative was accurate and nothing interfered with the integrity of their investigation.

Mr Anwar after meeting the Lord Advocate, flanked by (left) Joseph Sneddon’s mother Jane and (right) sister Laura.

“It is clear that Joseph was a terrified young man as he faced the brutal use of force, in what his family had hoped would be a place of safety whilst he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

“The Lord Advocate promised the family a robust and independent investigation.

“Did Police Scotland really think that Joseph’s life was so cheap that his family would just walk away?

“The Sneddon family are determined to fight for justice and the truth for Joseph, however long it takes.”

Crown commitment

Joseph’s mother Jane said she was slightly more reassured following the meeting.

Jane Sneddon. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“There’s a lot of still answers still not answered but they will be hopefully,” she said.

Lord Advocate for Scotland Dorothy Bain KC said the Crown is committed to investigating the 37-year-old’s death.

Dorothy Bain KC.
Dorothy Bain KC. Image: COPFS.

She said: “I would like to thank the Sneddon family for meeting with me and for sharing their experiences. I was able to update them on the initial and on-going investigation into Joseph’s death and I listened carefully to what they had to say.

“The Crown is committed to the thorough and effective investigation of all deaths which occur in legal custody.

“The Crown have engaged and updated the family in the course of the investigation and are committed to continuing to do so as the investigation continues.”

PIRC response

A spokesman for the PIRC (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner) said it had already handed its investigation report to the Crown.

He said: “The Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal (COPFS) Service instructed the PIRC to investigate the circumstances surrounding police contact leading up to the death (of Mr Sneddon).

“Our investigation report was issued to COPFS on 4 October 2022.

“Our findings and report and updates are strictly confidential and cannot be released or shared on our website.

“Our thoughts remain with the family who were supported and updated throughout our enquiry by specialist trained officers.”

Police Scotland expressed its sympathies to the family of Mr Sneddon but declined to comment as enquires are ongoing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Joseph's sisters Gillian Sinclair and Kerry Sneddon, his father James Sneddon, lawyer Aamer Anwar, mother Jane Sneddon, sister Laura Sneddon and uncle James Scougall highlighting the family's case. Image G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
The trial is happening at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Broughty Ferry man denies trans-Atlantic sex pic blackmail plot
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat
Lapidus leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing next month.
Montrose paedophile downloaded days-worth of vile videos, including clips involving animals
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug
Dundee attacker unconscious prison
Scottish Ministers urged to act over Perth woman's prison ordeal
Andrew Craigie broke into two Inverness car dealerships. Images: Facebook/Google.
Dundee pair jailed after stealing £100k of cars in crime spree

Most Read

1
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
Kate Wood and Dave Black with their Jack Russell. Image: Dave Black
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The latest teacher pay offer has been rejected with strikes set to continue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
Steven McCafferty outside Scottish Barbers on Strathmartine Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
10
Jalloh was remanded when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on Scottish Government issues, during a press conference at St Andrews House, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday February 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Sturgeon. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
George and Ethel Bruce have been celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Paul Reid
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
5 in 1 Takeaway, Montrose is up for best Scottish kebab house at the British Kebab House Awards. Image: Glen Barclay/DC Thomson
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…
James McPake. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…
Nicola Sturgeon announced she is quitting. Image: PA.
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister

Editor's Picks

Most Commented