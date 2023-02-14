EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park chiefs

By Alan Temple
February 14 2023, 8.00am
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS
McPake has done an outstanding job with the Pars. Image: SNS

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake has emerged as a contender for the vacant Motherwell job.

Courier Sport has learned that the former Dundee boss was among the names discussed at a Fir Park board meeting on Monday morning.

Well chiefs spent several hours considering a host of candidates and, while they are yet to alight on a preferred choice, they are understood to be impressed with McPake’s work in Fife.

McPake, 38, has guided Dunfermline to the summit of League One, overseeing an extensive rebuild — in terms of personnel and morale around the club — following their dismal relegation last season.

McPake was named League One manager of the month for September/October 2022. Image: SPFL

It is the former Hibs, Livingston and Coventry defender’s first role in management since leaving Dens Park in February 2022.

He won promotion to the top-flight with Dundee before being dismissed with the club second-bottom of the Premiership, fresh from a 2-1 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Dundee would go on to finish bottom, 12 points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Competition

The likes of Ian McCall, Neil Lennon and former Dundee United manager Tam Courts have also been linked with the post.

However, Stuart Kettlewell is in interim charge of the Steelmen following the sacking of Stevie Hammell and is expected to be afforded the opportunity to stake his claim for the top job.

Relegation-threatened Motherwell host St. Mirren on Wednesday before welcoming Hearts to North Lanarkshire on Sunday.

