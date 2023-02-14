EXCLUSIVE: James McPake emerges as Motherwell job contender as Dunfermline exploits impress Fir Park chiefs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake has emerged as a contender for the vacant Motherwell job.

Courier Sport has learned that the former Dundee boss was among the names discussed at a Fir Park board meeting on Monday morning.

Well chiefs spent several hours considering a host of candidates and, while they are yet to alight on a preferred choice, they are understood to be impressed with McPake’s work in Fife.

McPake, 38, has guided Dunfermline to the summit of League One, overseeing an extensive rebuild — in terms of personnel and morale around the club — following their dismal relegation last season.

It is the former Hibs, Livingston and Coventry defender’s first role in management since leaving Dens Park in February 2022.

He won promotion to the top-flight with Dundee before being dismissed with the club second-bottom of the Premiership, fresh from a 2-1 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

Dundee would go on to finish bottom, 12 points adrift of guaranteed safety.

Competition

The likes of Ian McCall, Neil Lennon and former Dundee United manager Tam Courts have also been linked with the post.

However, Stuart Kettlewell is in interim charge of the Steelmen following the sacking of Stevie Hammell and is expected to be afforded the opportunity to stake his claim for the top job.

Relegation-threatened Motherwell host St. Mirren on Wednesday before welcoming Hearts to North Lanarkshire on Sunday.