Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie

Matty Todd is “loving it” at Dunfermline.

He’s “loving” the playing time, he’s “loving” the buzz around the squad and he’s “loving” the football he and his teammates are playing.

The word is used in almost every answer.

But the enthusiastic 21-year-old midfielder is also keen on stressing that the Pars are focused on the next task at hand.

Dunfermline are four points clear of Falkirk at the top of League One after just one defeat in 22 matches.

They have the chance to increase that lead versus Airdrieonians this weekend.

Focus on next match

“I’m absolutely loving it at the moment,” said Todd.

“This season has been good but we’ve just got to focus on the team and keep doing what we’re doing – because what we’re doing is good.

“We want to continue it for the rest of the season.

“All focus is on Saturday – we’ll go there with a game plan that we’ve worked on throughout this week and hopefully we can pick up another three points.

“We’ve done a lot of work on them throughout the week, but most of the focus has been on what we can do to break them down and how we can punish them in certain areas of the pitch.”

Last week the Pars showed two sides to their game when Montrose visited East End Park.

The Pars keep on keeping on 🙌 Another win for the league leaders ✅#cinchL1 | @officialdafc pic.twitter.com/Mcpjw3vlLH — SPFL (@spfl) February 6, 2023

They went into the break 1-0 ahead after a battling performance before going on to double their lead in a dominant second half.

Todd – who has seven goals this season – was again heavily involved, a near-ever-present in James McPake’s starting lineups this season.

Manager’s trust

“This season has probably been the furthest forward I’ve played [on the pitch],” said Todd.

“I’m really enjoying it, I just want to thank the manager for his trust and playing me there.

“It”s somewhere I enjoy playing – I like to help the striker, link play, I like to run forward and overall I like getting involved.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying it this season and hopefully we can continue doing what we’ve been doing so far.

Nothing like a bit of red hot Matty Todd content to get you through a Monday afternoon 🔥#cinchL1 | @officialdafc pic.twitter.com/9KFV3hQAbJ — SPFL (@spfl) January 16, 2023

“I’m loving it. Just been in and around the boys all the time and playing games – it’s what I love doing.

“I’m just really thankful to the coaching staff and the manager for putting their trust in me and letting me show what I can do out on the pitch.

“All focus is just on the next game.

“We’ll focus on Airdrie on Saturday, we’ll hopefully go there with a game plan and work our stuff – and hopefully pick up another three points.”