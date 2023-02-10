Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matty Todd sums up the camaraderie around Dunfermline but insists focus is on Airdrie

By Craig Cairns
February 10 2023, 6.00pm
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.
Matty Todd has been a key part of Dunfermline's title push. Image: Craig Brown.

Matty Todd is “loving it” at Dunfermline.

He’s “loving” the playing time, he’s “loving” the buzz around the squad and he’s “loving” the football he and his teammates are playing.

The word is used in almost every answer.

But the enthusiastic 21-year-old midfielder is also keen on stressing that the Pars are focused on the next task at hand.

Dunfermline are four points clear of Falkirk at the top of League One after just one defeat in 22 matches.

Todd has scored seven times this season. Image: Craig Brown.

They have the chance to increase that lead versus Airdrieonians this weekend.

Focus on next match

“I’m absolutely loving it at the moment,” said Todd.

“This season has been good but we’ve just got to focus on the team and keep doing what we’re doing – because what we’re doing is good.

“We want to continue it for the rest of the season.

“All focus is on Saturday – we’ll go there with a game plan that we’ve worked on throughout this week and hopefully we can pick up another three points.

“We’ve done a lot of work on them throughout the week, but most of the focus has been on what we can do to break them down and how we can punish them in certain areas of the pitch.”

Last week the Pars showed two sides to their game when Montrose visited East End Park.

They went into the break 1-0 ahead after a battling performance before going on to double their lead in a dominant second half.

Todd – who has seven goals this season – was again heavily involved, a near-ever-present in James McPake’s starting lineups this season.

Manager’s trust

“This season has probably been the furthest forward I’ve played [on the pitch],” said Todd.

“I’m really enjoying it, I just want to thank the manager for his trust and playing me there.

“It”s somewhere I enjoy playing – I like to help the striker, link play, I like to run forward and overall I like getting involved.

“I’m thoroughly enjoying it this season and hopefully we can continue doing what we’ve been doing so far.

“I’m loving it. Just been in and around the boys all the time and playing games – it’s what I love doing.

“I’m just really thankful to the coaching staff and the manager for putting their trust in me and letting me show what I can do out on the pitch.

“All focus is just on the next game.

“We’ll focus on Airdrie on Saturday, we’ll hopefully go there with a game plan and work our stuff – and hopefully pick up another three points.”

