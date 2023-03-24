St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to take part in first event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to take part in first event

St Andrews will welcome its first Cocktail Week with more than 2,500 people attending.

By Julia Bryce
St Andrews Cocktail Week organiser, Alice Christison, is excited for the first event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Cocktail fans are in for a treat for the next 10 days as St Andrews Cocktail Week kicks off today.

Taking place until Sunday April 2, a total of 41 venues across the town will serve up a range of offers and discounts for festivalgoers.

The event has been organised by the team behind Dundee-based creative agency Marketing After Dark. It’s purpose is to help attract more individuals into the town while supporting the local and surrounding hospitality sector.

While primarily it is bars that have signed up, with a total of 25 taking part, 16 restaurants, beauty, hair and clothing brands have also pledged their involvement.

‘Exceeded expectations’

Alice Christison, one of the organisers, expects more than 2,500 visitors to the town throughout the duration of the event.

She said: “I’m a passionate and proud Fifer and love working in and promoting the hospitality industry.

From left: Julie Wijkström (owner of The Adamson) and Alice Christison toast the start of Cocktail Week in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Having survived Covid, businesses are now confronted with crippling energy bills, overwhelming VAT and much more. It’s a hard time for everyone, but having places we love to eat, drink and relax in is essential for all of us to maintain a healthy, happy life.

“We want to help attract people into St Andrews to showcase the abundance of venues to suit all tastes, budgets and styles on offer. St Andrews Cocktail Week is for everyone, whether you’re a local who fancies trying somewhere new, or a visitor checking out as many options as possible.”

Rogue assistant manager Bart Upton making their signature cocktail for the event, a cherry whisky sour. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Venues that have signed up to offer signature and discounted drinks include The Old Course Hotel, The Criterion, Ziggy’s, Rogue, The Rule and Mitchell’s to name a few.

For those looking to bag a bargain a St Andrews Cocktail Week wristband must be purchased to be able to enjoy the discounts and offers available.

Priced from £8, Alice says sales have exceeded expectations.

What to look out for?

Her top recommended deals include a £25 lunch at Haar, The Adamson’s range of cocktails from £5 plus food discounts, The Old Course Hotel’s spa access deal with free cocktail and Templespa product for £50 and three small plates for £15 at Tailend.

Other bars and restaurants such as Rogue and Forgan’s are offering specific discounts for wristband holders as well as bespoke drinks. Luvian’s, The Adamson and Swilcan Loft at The Old Course Hotel are hosting cocktail masterclasses throughout the 10 days, too.

Yasmine Petrie crafts an espresso martini at The Adamson Bar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sammi Winder, one of the co-owners behind family business Ziggy’s is delighted to be taking part.

“It is great to see something like this in St Andrews. We’ve created some new drinks for our Cocktail Week menu and we’ve got a few customer favourites on there, too. We really hope people try a few things as there’s a good selection.”

Ziggy’s is offering a £15.95 deal for customers to enjoy a main course and a cocktail. New drinks include the Ziggy Stardust, an Irn-Bru take on a mojito and gin-based All You Need is Love with Loveheart sweets.

Alice added: “The event is about helping people discover new places, enjoy old favourites and see what a great night out St Andrews can provide.

“Hopefully they’ll want to come back again and bring their friends and family which helps generate business all year round.

“The response from businesses has been amazing and we’re thrilled with the reaction from the public, too.”

