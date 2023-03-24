St Andrews Cocktail Week shakes up quality offering as 41 venues sign up to take part in first event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cocktail fans are in for a treat for the next 10 days as St Andrews Cocktail Week kicks off today.

Taking place until Sunday April 2, a total of 41 venues across the town will serve up a range of offers and discounts for festivalgoers.

The event has been organised by the team behind Dundee-based creative agency Marketing After Dark. It’s purpose is to help attract more individuals into the town while supporting the local and surrounding hospitality sector.

While primarily it is bars that have signed up, with a total of 25 taking part, 16 restaurants, beauty, hair and clothing brands have also pledged their involvement.

‘Exceeded expectations’

Alice Christison, one of the organisers, expects more than 2,500 visitors to the town throughout the duration of the event.

She said: “I’m a passionate and proud Fifer and love working in and promoting the hospitality industry.

“Having survived Covid, businesses are now confronted with crippling energy bills, overwhelming VAT and much more. It’s a hard time for everyone, but having places we love to eat, drink and relax in is essential for all of us to maintain a healthy, happy life.

“We want to help attract people into St Andrews to showcase the abundance of venues to suit all tastes, budgets and styles on offer. St Andrews Cocktail Week is for everyone, whether you’re a local who fancies trying somewhere new, or a visitor checking out as many options as possible.”

Venues that have signed up to offer signature and discounted drinks include The Old Course Hotel, The Criterion, Ziggy’s, Rogue, The Rule and Mitchell’s to name a few.

For those looking to bag a bargain a St Andrews Cocktail Week wristband must be purchased to be able to enjoy the discounts and offers available.

Priced from £8, Alice says sales have exceeded expectations.

What to look out for?

Her top recommended deals include a £25 lunch at Haar, The Adamson’s range of cocktails from £5 plus food discounts, The Old Course Hotel’s spa access deal with free cocktail and Templespa product for £50 and three small plates for £15 at Tailend.

Other bars and restaurants such as Rogue and Forgan’s are offering specific discounts for wristband holders as well as bespoke drinks. Luvian’s, The Adamson and Swilcan Loft at The Old Course Hotel are hosting cocktail masterclasses throughout the 10 days, too.

Sammi Winder, one of the co-owners behind family business Ziggy’s is delighted to be taking part.

“It is great to see something like this in St Andrews. We’ve created some new drinks for our Cocktail Week menu and we’ve got a few customer favourites on there, too. We really hope people try a few things as there’s a good selection.”

Ziggy’s is offering a £15.95 deal for customers to enjoy a main course and a cocktail. New drinks include the Ziggy Stardust, an Irn-Bru take on a mojito and gin-based All You Need is Love with Loveheart sweets.

Alice added: “The event is about helping people discover new places, enjoy old favourites and see what a great night out St Andrews can provide.

“Hopefully they’ll want to come back again and bring their friends and family which helps generate business all year round.

“The response from businesses has been amazing and we’re thrilled with the reaction from the public, too.”