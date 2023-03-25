Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks

Join food and drink editor, Julia Bryce, as she unveils the ultimate guide to making the most of St Andrews Cocktail Week.

Yasmine Petrie who works at The Adamson in St Andrews will be serving up plenty of drinks during St Andrews Cocktail Week. Image: DC Thomson
Yasmine Petrie who works at The Adamson in St Andrews will be serving up plenty of drinks during St Andrews Cocktail Week. Image: DC Thomson
Julia Bryce
By Julia Bryce

If you’re looking to find out how best to tackle St Andrews Cocktail Week, then you’ve come to the right place.

And before you ask, no, you don’t need to be a cocktail expert to enjoy in the 10 day event which takes place until Sunday April 2.

The key to nailing the cocktail festival is having a plan, knowing where you want to go and when, and of course having your wristband which will get you those discounts and offers.

Having a good base to return to for a good night’s sleep is also of grave importance. More on that later.

I’d secured a room at The Old Course Hotel and booked a slot to try out some of the drinks from the venue’s own Swilcan Loft – the top floor restaurant which boasts some of the most impressive views of St Andrews.

Cocktails with a view has my name written all over it and restaurant manager Peter Walters was happy to walk me through the offering.

The vanilla daiquiri was a zesty number. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The Hamish McHamish is their signature drink, however it was the Round the Corner and the vanilla daiquiri which piqued my interest most. Peter explained how the first was a take on a Pornstar Martini but “a bit more tropical” with the addition of mango and passionfruit vodka, pineapple juice and apple.

It was a holiday in a glass and with the sun beating in through the floor to ceiling windows, I very well could have been abroad. It’s aplty named after the eight hole on the new course.

I love a good daiquiri and the vanilla one was a hit. It was more punchy and served in a shorter glass. The vanilla syrup had been made by the in-house pastry department which further cemented just how dedicated to their guest experience the team here are.

Swilcan Loft is the perfect place to kick start St Andrews Cocktail Week as you can enjoy drinks with a magnificent view. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

Anstruther crab cake and a portion of the nasi goreng were perfect for soaking up the booze from my first two drinks and allowed me to enjoy the view that little bit longer.

I’d been eager to find out more about the masterclasses the hotel are running as part of the event, however they are all sold out. A good problem to have.

St Andrews Cocktail Week Guide

My next pitstop was Ziggy’s on Murray Place. This rock-themed restaurant is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and is owned by a local family.

There’s a great deal of a main dish and a cocktail for £15.95 and some new additions to the drinks menu for customers to try.

From left: All You Need is Love and Rebel Rebel. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

I’d highly recommend the Rebel Rebel, which is a Scottish take on a mojito as it is made with Irn-Bru.

Their All You Need is Love martini is also an excellent choice but it is more of a dessert cocktail. Expect a lot of sweetness from the gin cream, raspberry puree and strawberry liqueur. It’s garnished with a Love Heart sweet and raspberries.

Inside Ziggy’s. The walls are lined with rock memorabilia, signed guitars and band posters. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

For those heading to The Criterion on South Street Fraser Wilson has created an excellent cocktail to try.

Offering “something different” their take on a Clover Club featured Darnley’s Gin, Tayport Distillery’s raspberry liqueur, aquafaba foam and dehydrated raspberries.

Each of the three cocktails they will be offering are priced at £7.50 and Fraser reckons this one will make it onto their summer menu.

Also, if you’re looking for somewhere for a cocktail and a pie, this is the place.

Be sure to try one of the pies at The Criterion and sample their signature cocktail. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The Rule just down the road is also serving up 30p wings on Wednesdays so I recommend you can grab their frozen strawberry daiquiri for a fiver and pair it with a load of chicken or cauliflower wings. You’ll thank me later.

Just across the road lies The Adamson which is the perfect upmarket bar for those looking for a sophisticated beverage.

Lady Dalton is a classy drink that is easily enjoyed. You’ll get this cocktail at The Adamson. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The Lady Dalton cocktail is an elegant gin-based drink and was one of my favourites. It also boasted Grand Marnier, lemon and creme de peche. Their drinks vary from £5 to £7.50 with a wristband.

It’s important to drink plenty of water and eat when consuming alcohol so I headed to BlackHorn Burgers on Church Street for their signature beef burger, fries and onion rings.

Don’t forget to grab a bite to eat and stay hydrated when consuming alcohol. A burger hit the spot perfectly. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

While they don’t usually offer cocktails for St Andrews Cocktail Week you’ll be able to enjoy a margarita, bloody Mary, rum punch and Gion basil smash.

My penultimate stop for the night was Rogue back on South Street.

Assistant manager Bart Upton fixed up a cherry whisky sour (£7.50) made with Benriach whisky and explained that it was his take on a whisky sour. They have three other whisky-based cocktails including a chocolate Manhattan, which has my name on it, and a gin martini and gimlet.

Grab a cherry whisky sour at Rogue. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

The final stop brought me to Market Street for the fruitiest, most refreshing drink of the night.

At Mitchell’s I was treated to their Watermelon 75 and ended up singing the cocktail name instead of ‘watermelon sugar high’ in Harry Styles’ song Watermelon Sugar. It works very well.

This delicious number was made with a dry gin, watermelon flavouring, prosecco and Aperol.

The fruity number went well with the gorgeous interior of the restaurant and deli which had lots of faux foliage within it and real bouquets of flowers for sale.

A refreshing glass of bubbles with a watermelon twist at Mitchell’s. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson

After the last drink I headed back to the hotel for a great night’s sleep and woke up to the most incredible sunrise, with a golden view of the sea and the Old Course.

While I made a good effort of getting around as many bars as I could to sample their signature and unique drinks for St Andrews Cocktail Week, there are plenty more to explore.

With 25 different bars and restaurants participating, plus 16 other businesses including hair and beauty firms who are offering unique discounts, there really is something for everyone.

The fact the event takes place over 10 days means those living locally can really spread out their consumption, and there are mocktails available, too, so be sure to swap out the alcoholic versions for their non-boozy alternatives.

You won’t be able to enjoy any of the discounts, deals or drinks until you’ve purchased your St Andrews Cocktail Week wristband which must be shown at each bar when ordering.

The bands start from £8 and can be purchased by anyone over the age of 18 here.

*Please drink responsibly and in moderation.

