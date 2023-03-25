Your guide to nailing St Andrews Cocktail Week, making the most of the offers and bagging the best drinks

If you’re looking to find out how best to tackle St Andrews Cocktail Week, then you’ve come to the right place.

And before you ask, no, you don’t need to be a cocktail expert to enjoy in the 10 day event which takes place until Sunday April 2.

The key to nailing the cocktail festival is having a plan, knowing where you want to go and when, and of course having your wristband which will get you those discounts and offers.

Having a good base to return to for a good night’s sleep is also of grave importance. More on that later.

I’d secured a room at The Old Course Hotel and booked a slot to try out some of the drinks from the venue’s own Swilcan Loft – the top floor restaurant which boasts some of the most impressive views of St Andrews.

Cocktails with a view has my name written all over it and restaurant manager Peter Walters was happy to walk me through the offering.

The Hamish McHamish is their signature drink, however it was the Round the Corner and the vanilla daiquiri which piqued my interest most. Peter explained how the first was a take on a Pornstar Martini but “a bit more tropical” with the addition of mango and passionfruit vodka, pineapple juice and apple.

It was a holiday in a glass and with the sun beating in through the floor to ceiling windows, I very well could have been abroad. It’s aplty named after the eight hole on the new course.

I love a good daiquiri and the vanilla one was a hit. It was more punchy and served in a shorter glass. The vanilla syrup had been made by the in-house pastry department which further cemented just how dedicated to their guest experience the team here are.

Anstruther crab cake and a portion of the nasi goreng were perfect for soaking up the booze from my first two drinks and allowed me to enjoy the view that little bit longer.

I’d been eager to find out more about the masterclasses the hotel are running as part of the event, however they are all sold out. A good problem to have.

St Andrews Cocktail Week Guide

My next pitstop was Ziggy’s on Murray Place. This rock-themed restaurant is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and is owned by a local family.

There’s a great deal of a main dish and a cocktail for £15.95 and some new additions to the drinks menu for customers to try.

I’d highly recommend the Rebel Rebel, which is a Scottish take on a mojito as it is made with Irn-Bru.

Their All You Need is Love martini is also an excellent choice but it is more of a dessert cocktail. Expect a lot of sweetness from the gin cream, raspberry puree and strawberry liqueur. It’s garnished with a Love Heart sweet and raspberries.

For those heading to The Criterion on South Street Fraser Wilson has created an excellent cocktail to try.

Offering “something different” their take on a Clover Club featured Darnley’s Gin, Tayport Distillery’s raspberry liqueur, aquafaba foam and dehydrated raspberries.

Each of the three cocktails they will be offering are priced at £7.50 and Fraser reckons this one will make it onto their summer menu.

Also, if you’re looking for somewhere for a cocktail and a pie, this is the place.

The Rule just down the road is also serving up 30p wings on Wednesdays so I recommend you can grab their frozen strawberry daiquiri for a fiver and pair it with a load of chicken or cauliflower wings. You’ll thank me later.

Just across the road lies The Adamson which is the perfect upmarket bar for those looking for a sophisticated beverage.

The Lady Dalton cocktail is an elegant gin-based drink and was one of my favourites. It also boasted Grand Marnier, lemon and creme de peche. Their drinks vary from £5 to £7.50 with a wristband.

It’s important to drink plenty of water and eat when consuming alcohol so I headed to BlackHorn Burgers on Church Street for their signature beef burger, fries and onion rings.

While they don’t usually offer cocktails for St Andrews Cocktail Week you’ll be able to enjoy a margarita, bloody Mary, rum punch and Gion basil smash.

My penultimate stop for the night was Rogue back on South Street.

Assistant manager Bart Upton fixed up a cherry whisky sour (£7.50) made with Benriach whisky and explained that it was his take on a whisky sour. They have three other whisky-based cocktails including a chocolate Manhattan, which has my name on it, and a gin martini and gimlet.

The final stop brought me to Market Street for the fruitiest, most refreshing drink of the night.

At Mitchell’s I was treated to their Watermelon 75 and ended up singing the cocktail name instead of ‘watermelon sugar high’ in Harry Styles’ song Watermelon Sugar. It works very well.

This delicious number was made with a dry gin, watermelon flavouring, prosecco and Aperol.

The fruity number went well with the gorgeous interior of the restaurant and deli which had lots of faux foliage within it and real bouquets of flowers for sale.

After the last drink I headed back to the hotel for a great night’s sleep and woke up to the most incredible sunrise, with a golden view of the sea and the Old Course.

While I made a good effort of getting around as many bars as I could to sample their signature and unique drinks for St Andrews Cocktail Week, there are plenty more to explore.

With 25 different bars and restaurants participating, plus 16 other businesses including hair and beauty firms who are offering unique discounts, there really is something for everyone.

The fact the event takes place over 10 days means those living locally can really spread out their consumption, and there are mocktails available, too, so be sure to swap out the alcoholic versions for their non-boozy alternatives.

You won’t be able to enjoy any of the discounts, deals or drinks until you’ve purchased your St Andrews Cocktail Week wristband which must be shown at each bar when ordering.

The bands start from £8 and can be purchased by anyone over the age of 18 here.

*Please drink responsibly and in moderation.