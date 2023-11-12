Restaurant review: The Ardler Tavern was welcoming during storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Restaurant review: The Ardler Tavern was welcoming during storm

The Ardler Tavern was the best way to brighten up a stormy night, as Katy Gordon discovered.

The Ardler Tavern.
Ardler Tavern.
By Katy Gordon

It was a dark and stormy night when I went for dinner at The Ardler Tavern with my other half.

(It actually was – we chose the tail-end of Storm Babet for date night.)

We weren’t sure that we would actually be able reach Ardler when we set off from home but thankfully we made it in one piece and boy were we glad we did!

The Ardler Tavern

Walking into The Ardler Tavern is like being hugged by your favourite aunt. The outside of the building is an unassuming, traditional village terraced space. But inside it’s bright and light and welcoming and you instantly feel your shoulders relax.

The decor is farmhouse style – except for the toilets! I won’t give away what makes them extra special but if you go there, make sure to check them out. The fire was lit and whoever was in charge of picking the music did a great job all night.

We went on a Saturday night and the place was packed – by the looks of it there were people there who just wanted to get out of the house right up to groups celebrating special occasions. All looked equally at home in what is a traditional country pub done very, very well.

The staff were buzzing about serving the customers but at all times they were cheery and helpful and nothing was an inconvenience to them.

The food

The menu is very much pub grub but with a few curveballs thrown in there that offer something you aren’t likely to see in many similar venues. There is also a massive specials board, so you won’t be stuck for something you like.

Blaggis pakora at The Ardler Tavern.
Blaggis pakora at The Ardler Tavern.

My other half and I like to try each other’s food, so the negotiations began in earnest. For our starters we landed on the crispy chicken fillets (£6.75) and the blaggis pakora (£6.50) – see what I mean about the curveballs?

The three large chicken fillets were battered and then smothered in a lovely chilli and honey sauce and served on top of some salad. Despite the risk of the sauce making everything soggy, the batter on the chicken was still crispy and tasty and the salad underneath (which was detailed with everything from peas to pieces of grape to red onion) hadn’t wilted. It all worked very well together and tasted great from start to finish.

The blaggis pakora (blaggis being a portmanteau of black pudding and haggis) were massive, and accompanied by spiced onions and a sauce that was smoky and warm but without giving too much heat. The pakora was almost like an Indian Scotch egg, with the blaggis in the middle. It was a wee bit stodgy, I think because it was very large – if it had been smaller I don’t think there would have been that problem.

Battered haddock at The Ardler Tavern.
Battered haddock at The Ardler Tavern.

On a cold, wet night we wanted comfort food, so my main course choice was the battered haddock with chips, peas and tartare sauce (£13.95). The piece of fish was massive and the batter around it a beautiful golden colour. The chips were those old school chunky bad boys and they were perfectly cooked. I just wish I’d been given more of the tartare sauce!

The special board had a fillet steak garni (£22), so my other half had that cooked medium with a blue cheese sauce (£2.50). The steak was perfectly cooked, the piece of meat tasty and with a nice char on it. Although it was only a 6oz steak, the quality of the meat and the sides made you feel full. The onion rings were homemade and huge! The only thing that let the plate down was that he was given a single tiny button mushroom, which looked a bit sad compared to the rest of the plate.

For a side we had the cheesy garlic bread (£3), which was great but had we known how large our mains were we may have skipped.

At The Ardler Tavern, not only do they have a cheesecake of the day, but they also have a creme brulee of the day! So that’s what we chose.

The creme brulee (£6.95) was espresso which is a favourite of mine, and the cheesecake (£6.95) was cookies and cream.

The sugary crust on the creme brulee was light and thin (I didn’t need a pickaxe to get through it) and the creamy part underneath was enriched by the lovely taste of the coffee, which cut through the sweetness in just the right way.

Cookies and cream cheesecake at The Ardler Tavern.
Cookies and cream cheesecake at The Ardler Tavern.

The cheesecake was a mammoth! It came with chantilly cream on top, a scoop of cookies and cream ice cream on the side and crushed biscuits all over the plate. And every bit of it worked well – it was cheesecake done absolutely right.

The verdict

The Ardler Tavern has to be one of the top restaurants in Perthshire. It is a hidden gem that unless you know about it, you’d never know it was there.

It is comforting and comfortable, it’s great for a special occasion or just a bite to eat, and it’s even dog friendly. It really shows the levels that a pub in a tiny village can get to and they do it all with a smile.

It’s definitely become part of my regular eating out rotation.

Details

Address: Main Street, Ardler, PH12 8SR

Tel: 01828 640037

Website: ardlertavern.co.uk

Price: £74.30 for two starters, two mains, one side, two desserts and two soft drinks

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surrounding: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

More from Food & Drink

Post Thumbnail
Entries now open for The Courier Food and Drink Awards
Carol and Rebecca holding the pink drink inside Rebecca's Chinese Takeaway in Kirkcaldy.
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Kirkcaldy
The former Tonic site in Dundee is being transformed into Black Mamba. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Tapas bar Black Mamba set to open at former Dundee Tonic site
Five Guys could be set to open in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson
Burger chain Five Guys eyes first Fife restaurant
Society bar and nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy nightclub reveals major revamp in bid to offer 'something for everyone'
Lewis standing in front of the espresso machine inside EH9 Espresso.
24-year-old Dundee barista Lewis found his calling in a coffee shop
The Bayview, Dundee, which has announced a reopening date
Dundee bar and restaurant The Bayview announces reopening date
Golosa pizza from Casa Mia in Dunfermline.
Restaurant review: Savour homely Italian cuisine at Casa Mia in Dunfermline
Maria tucking in to a cheese toastie and Joanna holding her mac'n'cheese toastie up.
Drive-Thru Review: What did we think of The Cheesy Toast Shack?
lunch places
5 of the best spots for lunch in Dundee