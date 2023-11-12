Meet the bouncy castle deliveryman who runs coffee bean jewellery workshops in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Meet the bouncy castle deliveryman who runs coffee bean jewellery workshops in Dundee

Gayle makes a stunning silver coffee bean necklace at a jewellery workshop in Dundee.

By Gayle Ritchie
Liam Berge runs coffee bean jewellery workshops in Dundee.
Liam Berge runs coffee bean jewellery workshops in Dundee.

Choosing the perfect coffee bean is proving much harder than it looks.

I’ve been advised to look for a big one that exudes “character” and has plenty of definition.

The reason I care so much? I’m at a silver jewellery workshop in which the bean is king.

The one I choose will be used to create my very own necklace, so it’s worth taking a bit of time to hum and haw (and, if you’re like me, give a few beans a good sniff).

I’m taking part in Blairgowrie-based Liam Berge’s very first coffee bean jewellery workshop – which he bills as a “caffeinated evening of coffee and silversmithing”.

Under the 29-year-old’s watchful eye, participants will make their own silver coffee beans, which will then be turned into a pendant, ring or earrings – the choice is yours.

Dundee workshops

Workshops are held at EH9 Espresso, a speciality coffee shop confusingly not in Edinburgh, as the postcode suggests, but on Dundee’s Perth Road.

There are three other people in my class, and while one girl is a potter, the others are keen on crafting. I, meanwhile, am clueless on all fronts.

Classes. led by Liam, are great fun.

The lovely owner of EH9, Fraser Smith, offers me a coffee before I’ve even sat down, which I take as a very good sign.

As I sip away at my cappuccino, I chat through the art of coffee bean jewellery with Liam. It’s a pretty cool niche and a great idea for gifts, or, whisper it, Christmas pressies.

Bouncy castle deliveryman

It’s certainly a far cry from his ‘day job’ as a bouncy castle deliveryman. So, how did he come up with the concept?

Liam tells me started his career as a silversmith during the second Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, after the demand for bouncy castles dried up.

He had always been keen on crafts and used his free time during the pandemic to learn some new skills, first, taking a leatherworking course, then turning his attention to silversmithing.

Liam – and the class in action.

Being a huge caffeine fanatic, Liam soon began incorporating coffee into his creations, and started selling his work, made from cast-silver coffee beans, on his website, coffeebeanculture.com, and in Blairgowrie’s Cateran Café.

Just last month he teamed up with EH9 to run workshops from the funky venue.

Choose your beans wisely

It’s just after 6.30pm when we get started. The first step is, as mentioned, choosing our beans. These are Ethopian, roasted by Cairngorm Coffee Roasters in Edinburgh, and provided by Fraser.

I find a nice, plump, oval bean, with a fairly deep indentation in the centre. It gets the thumbs up from Liam.

Gayle’s coffee bean inside a mould.

The next step is making a mould of our beans using a two-part silicon mix to make a bottom and a “lid” to cover it.

It doesn’t take long for these to set, and when they do, we pop our beans out and peer inside. As I’m not quite sure what to look for, I ask Liam if I’ve got a “good mould”. And yes, it seems I do. The fact is resembles a coffee bean is good enough for me.

At this point, the bean becomes redundant, although Liam tells us we’re welcome to take them away.

Silver sensation

Then comes the expensive bit – the silver clay! “That’s £50 a sheet!” exclaims Liam, pointing to a tiny sliver of the stuff.

Not having a clue what silver clay is, I ask. “It’s a mix of silver and a binding agent resembling clay,” explains Liam.

sanding rough edges.

We stick this into our moulds, press the top and bottom together, and gently bring out our beans before placing them on a hot plate to speed up the drying process.

It takes a wee while but it’s a chance to enjoy more coffee – no doubt, my excess caffeine intake was the reason I struggled to sleep that night!

Next up, we need to ‘clean up’ the edges of our beans using sandpaper, so that they’re smooth.

Watch your eyebrows!

Then comes the really fun bit – using blow torches to fire our creations! I’d recommend tying your hair back if it’s long and wearing safety goggles.

It’s exhilarating to watch as the bean glows red hot as the binding agent burns off, until we’re left with a solid silver coffee bean.

Liam keeps a beady eye on Gayle as she fires her coffee bean.

It’s Liam’s job to take our beans home to his work bench where he makes ‘jump rings’ (hoops) and solders them on to our necklaces. The final stages involve cleaning the jewellery in a citric acid bath and polishing it so it shines.

Ready for collection

He then boxes it up and delivers it back to EH9 for collection.

As I type, I’ve yet to pick up my creation, but I’m confident it’s going to look absolutely stunning.

A stunning silver coffee bean necklace.

Meanwhile, a quick scan of Liam’s website shows all sorts of gorgeous products, including the somewhat quirky ‘vulva’ pendant and earrings.

These are billed as a celebration of femininity, crafted to evoke a “sense of empowerment”. I have to ask Liam – is this a ‘thing?’

The ‘vulva’ range

“Absolutely! I had a custom order for a barista friend to make her one and then after posting a photo of it online, I was asked to make another,” he explains.

“After that happened a few more times, I realised it was a product in itself so I added it to my website and it’s become one of my more popular products.

“Because it’s subtle and a good conversation starter, it appeals to a lot of people – and I even make a coffee bean themed vulva pendant.”

Jewellery presentation box.

Liam also makes coffee flower necklaces, heart-themed pieces, and memorial ash jewellery.

Another fascinating feature about Liam? He has a tattoo of a zombified Bart Simpson!!

  • Liam works with a variety of materials including sterling silver, red bronze, and brass. His coffee bean jewellery range also includes cufflinks, badges and bookmarks.
  • His next class at EH9 is on January 11, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are £50 which includes a coffee. Buy them at coffeebeanculture.com

More from Lifestyle

Nial Chapman is director of Broughty Ferry-based web design agency Blue2.
18 questions with director Nial Chapman as he marks two decades with Broughty Ferry…
Jo Cowburgh, associate director of hospital services (PRI) and medicine.
Ninewells team have no time for 'doomsayers' as they prepare for a difficult winter
Nigel Harman (Ian West/PA)
Strictly’s Nigel Harman: I have to do my dance routine to get back to…
v (Chris Jackson/PA)
Katy Perry says bond with Vegas crew is for life as she ends residency
Millie Bobby Brown will star in the new film Damsel. (Ian West/PA)
Netflix releases trailer for Millie Bobby Brown film among new content
Members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (back left), Prince and Princess of Wales, the King and the Queen, and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence with the Princess Royal (back right) during the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance attend the Royal Albert Hall in London (Chris Radburn/PA)
King unveils statue of his mother at Festival of Remembrance
Olly Murs, pictured, during the 2022 Flackstock festival in memory of Caroline Flack at Pangbourne, Berkshire. (Suzan Moore/PA)
Olly Murs emotional on The Voice after suicide prevention volunteer sings
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin have topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in yet another episode (Doug Peters/PA)
Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin top leaderboard on Strictly once again
Gordon and Tana Ramsay have announced the birth of their sixth child (Matt Crossick/PA)
Gordon and Tana Ramsay welcome sixth child
An artist sketch depicts former president Donald Trump, right (Dana Verkouteren/AP)
Donald Trump wants his federal election interference trial televised

Conversation