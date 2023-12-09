Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Dunkeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Dunkeld

Here are some of the best places to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner in the Perthshire village.

Enjoy a delicious dinner at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson & Joanna Bremner

With plenty of nature attractions and historical sites, the village of Dunkeld is the perfect place to enjoy a day off.

Not only is there lots to do, but Dunkeld also has an amazing range of food and drink options to keep you going all day.

We have rounded up some of the best places to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner if you’re visiting the Perthshire village.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a tasty breakfast on-the-go, why not head to The Craft Diner?

The award-winning takeaway eatery, based in North Car Park on Atholl Street, serves everything from burgers to burritos.

The Craft Diner's famous French toast.
Image: Cluaran Camera

It also has a cracking breakfast menu, including its famous French toast box, which comes with maple syrup and fried eggs. Yum!

Address: North Car Park, Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Another great breakfast option is Livvi’s Little Lunchbox on Atholl Street.

This takeaway spot offers a range of sweet and savoury homemade goods, including artisan sausage rolls and pies.

Livvi’s Little Lunchbox offers artisan sausage rolls and pies. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

It’s famous Empire Biscuit is a must-have.

Address: 26 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

For coffee and cake, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Aran Bakery on Atholl Street.

The eatery, which has an open-plan kitchen and plenty of seating for visitors, is run by former British Bake Off contestant Flora Sheddon.

Aran Bakery, Dunkeld.
Image: C Austin/DC Thomson

It offers a huge range of artisan bakes, including almond croissants, chocolate torte and custard pastries.

Address: 2 Atholl St, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Another perfect spot for a sweet treat is Corbenic on Bridge Street.

Corbenic in Dunkeld
You can enjoy a lovely traybake at Corbenic in Dunkeld. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The cafe and shop is run by staff and residents at Corbenic Camphill, a home for people with learning disabilities in Dunkeld.

You can be certain of a warm welcome and delicious home bakes when you stop by.

Address: Corbenic Shop, 19 Bridge Street, Dunkeld, PH8 0AH

Lunch

12pm-3pm

Palmerston’s on Atholl Street is a great spot for a casual and affordable lunch.

The cafe offers a range of lunch options, including soup, oven-baked potatoes, club sandwiches and delicious quiche.

Palmerston’s offers lots of lunch options. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

It also serves plenty of homemade scones and cakes, if you fancy something sweet for dessert.

Address: 27 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Dunkeld Fish Bar on Atholl Street is perfect if you need a grab-and-go lunch.

Dunkeld Fish Bar is a popular spot.
Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Here you grab a tasty portion of chips, or even an Italian style stone baked pizza.

Address: 12 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Afternoon snack

3pm to 6pm

For an afternoon snack why not head to By Nova on Atholl Street?

The shop and cafe is inspired by Portuguese cafe culture, where cafes are a way of everyday life.

By Nova Eatery in Dunkeld offers lovely bakes and light bites.
Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The eatery serves freshly ground coffee, loose tea, bakery and light eats – including scrumptious Portuguese custard tarts.

Address: 23 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

For a quick and easy snack, check out Dunkeld Fine Foods on Atholl Street.

You can grab a snack-to-go at Dunkeld Fine Foods. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The deli sells award-winning products from Dunkeld including homemade Scottish tablet.

You could also grab a milkshake, bag of truffle crisps or tub of olives.

Address: 3-5 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Dinner

6pm-8pm

Dunkeld House Hotel is a great option for those seeking a luxury dining experience.

Blue cheese, candied walnut and cranberry salad at The Dunkeld House Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Surrounded by natural woodland and overlooking the River Tay, the views at this four-star country house hotel are just as good as the food.

Here you can enjoy a stunning choice of Scottish and international meals prepared fresh to order and complemented with a fantastic selection of wines and cocktails.

Address: Blairgowrie Road, Dunkeld, PH8 0HX

For warm and comforting pub grub, head to Z’s Bistro on Tay Terrace.

Enjoy your dinner next to the fire at Z’s Bistro. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Here you can enjoy your meal next to a wood-burning stove.

Its menu infuses the classic with modern dishes, from soup to vegan burgers.

Address: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld, PH8 0AQ

Drinks

8pm to late

If wine is your thing, Redwood Wines on Bridge Street is well-worth a visit.

The family-run wine shop and bar offers a vast range of luxury wines, from chardonnay to pinot noir.

There's lots of drinks to choose from at Redwood Wines in Dunkeld.
Image: Redwood Wines/Facebook

It also serves house-made charcuterie, artisanal cheeses and organic produce, with a food menu that changes daily.

Address: 12 Bridge St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AH

Home to Perthshire’s biggest beer garden is The Taybank, situated on the banks of River Tay with views of Thomas Telford’s famous arched bridge.

The Taybank's cosy pub.
Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The hotel and restaurant also has a cosy downstairs bar, which is a popular gathering spot for locals.

It also hosts regular live music sessions and can be lively at the weekends.

Address: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld, PH8 0AQ

Conversation