Best food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Dunkeld

With plenty of nature attractions and historical sites, the village of Dunkeld is the perfect place to enjoy a day off.

Not only is there lots to do, but Dunkeld also has an amazing range of food and drink options to keep you going all day.

We have rounded up some of the best places to grab breakfast, lunch or dinner if you’re visiting the Perthshire village.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

For a tasty breakfast on-the-go, why not head to The Craft Diner?

The award-winning takeaway eatery, based in North Car Park on Atholl Street, serves everything from burgers to burritos.

It also has a cracking breakfast menu, including its famous French toast box, which comes with maple syrup and fried eggs. Yum!

Address: North Car Park, Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Another great breakfast option is Livvi’s Little Lunchbox on Atholl Street.

This takeaway spot offers a range of sweet and savoury homemade goods, including artisan sausage rolls and pies.

It’s famous Empire Biscuit is a must-have.

Address: 26 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

For coffee and cake, you can’t go wrong with a visit to Aran Bakery on Atholl Street.

The eatery, which has an open-plan kitchen and plenty of seating for visitors, is run by former British Bake Off contestant Flora Sheddon.

It offers a huge range of artisan bakes, including almond croissants, chocolate torte and custard pastries.

Address: 2 Atholl St, Dunkeld PH8 0AR

Another perfect spot for a sweet treat is Corbenic on Bridge Street.

The cafe and shop is run by staff and residents at Corbenic Camphill, a home for people with learning disabilities in Dunkeld.

You can be certain of a warm welcome and delicious home bakes when you stop by.

Address: Corbenic Shop, 19 Bridge Street, Dunkeld, PH8 0AH

Lunch

12pm-3pm

Palmerston’s on Atholl Street is a great spot for a casual and affordable lunch.

The cafe offers a range of lunch options, including soup, oven-baked potatoes, club sandwiches and delicious quiche.

It also serves plenty of homemade scones and cakes, if you fancy something sweet for dessert.

Address: 27 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Dunkeld Fish Bar on Atholl Street is perfect if you need a grab-and-go lunch.

Here you grab a tasty portion of chips, or even an Italian style stone baked pizza.

Address: 12 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Afternoon snack

3pm to 6pm

For an afternoon snack why not head to By Nova on Atholl Street?

The shop and cafe is inspired by Portuguese cafe culture, where cafes are a way of everyday life.

The eatery serves freshly ground coffee, loose tea, bakery and light eats – including scrumptious Portuguese custard tarts.

Address: 23 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

For a quick and easy snack, check out Dunkeld Fine Foods on Atholl Street.

The deli sells award-winning products from Dunkeld including homemade Scottish tablet.

You could also grab a milkshake, bag of truffle crisps or tub of olives.

Address: 3-5 Atholl St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AR

Dinner

6pm-8pm

Dunkeld House Hotel is a great option for those seeking a luxury dining experience.

Surrounded by natural woodland and overlooking the River Tay, the views at this four-star country house hotel are just as good as the food.

Here you can enjoy a stunning choice of Scottish and international meals prepared fresh to order and complemented with a fantastic selection of wines and cocktails.

Address: Blairgowrie Road, Dunkeld, PH8 0HX

For warm and comforting pub grub, head to Z’s Bistro on Tay Terrace.

Here you can enjoy your meal next to a wood-burning stove.

Its menu infuses the classic with modern dishes, from soup to vegan burgers.

Address: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld, PH8 0AQ

Drinks

8pm to late

If wine is your thing, Redwood Wines on Bridge Street is well-worth a visit.

The family-run wine shop and bar offers a vast range of luxury wines, from chardonnay to pinot noir.

It also serves house-made charcuterie, artisanal cheeses and organic produce, with a food menu that changes daily.

Address: 12 Bridge St, Dunkeld, PH8 0AH

Home to Perthshire’s biggest beer garden is The Taybank, situated on the banks of River Tay with views of Thomas Telford’s famous arched bridge.

The hotel and restaurant also has a cosy downstairs bar, which is a popular gathering spot for locals.

It also hosts regular live music sessions and can be lively at the weekends.

Address: Tay Terrace, Dunkeld, PH8 0AQ