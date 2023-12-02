Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Drive-Thru review: What did we think of our breakfast at Aran Bakery in Dunkeld?

The Aran Bakery in Dunkeld is a hotspot for locals and tourists looking to get their hands on a tasty cake. So how did we rate it?

By Joanna Bremner

The popular Aran Bakery in Dunkeld is a spot we have wanted to try for some time.

With plenty of positive reviews on Tripadvisor, the Aran Bakery is well-known for its tasty offering.

The artisan bakery was founded by Flora Shedden, Great British Bake Off semi-finalist from 2016.

Flora Shedden, owner.
Flora Shedden opened her long-anticipated bakery in Dunkeld back in 2017.

The open-plan kitchen allows anyone popping in for a cake to watch how the delicacies are made – and drool from their spot in the queue.

Poppy Watson (a fellow journalist at The Courier) and I couldn’t wait to get our hands on the cakes.

A very nutritious breakfast, we decided to try out the almond croissant, spiced plumb and ginger crumble Danish and chocolate brandy and rye tort.

These cost just £3.95 each which was a very reasonable price considering the size – and quality – of the pastries.

Almond croissant

First up is the almond croissant. It was a feast for the eyes and it smelled amazing.

While we found this bake very slightly dry, all in all it was delicious.

The almond flake topping was lovely and crispy, with a nice bite to it.

An almond croissant for the Aran Bakery in Dunkeld review sat on a napkin.
The almond croissant from Aran Bakery in Dunkeld. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The puff pastry didn’t crumble away to nothing in our hands which can happen often with a croissant. It was dense and pretty filling.

The frangipane filling (finely ground almonds or almond meal) wasn’t as moist as we are used to, but it was very flavourful.

Poppy: 3/5

Joanna: 3/5

Spiced plumb and ginger crumble Danish

This one absolutely wowed us.

Poppy usually isn’t a fan of stewed fruit, but the plumb was absolutely mouth-watering.

It was juicy and sweet and the whole thing looked like a Christmas scene with powdered sugar over the top.

The spiced plumb and ginger crumble Danish from Aran Bakery in Dunkeld. A round Danish sat on a napkin with rosy red plumb and crumble topping.
The spiced plumb and ginger crumble danish from Aran Bakery in Dunkeld. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

The tartness of the plumb paired so well with the creaminess of the custard.

And the gingery crumble topping made it the perfect combination.

There was nothing dry about this Danish, it was moist in every bite and we never wanted it to end.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Chocolate brandy and rye tort

Though I am not always the biggest fan of chocolate desserts as I can find them sickly, this tort was rich but not too rich.

Again, this was perfectly moist. It reminded me of black forest gateau.

The delicious dollop of cream on top made for the perfect topping.

This was a lovely relief from the more dense texture of the tort itself.

A food review of Aran Bakery in Dunkeld, photographed is the chocolate brandy and rye tort with cream on top on a napkin.
The delicious chocolate brandy and rye tort from Aran Bakery in Dunkeld. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

However, it lost a mark from Poppy because it wasn’t as good as the Danish, though that is a hard battle to win.

She also noted that she couldn’t taste much of a brandy flavour.

Poppy: 4.5/5

Joanna: 5/5

This drive-thru review of the Aran Bakery in Dunkeld was a resounding success. The bakes were not only delicious but excellent value for money.

We will definitely be making a return trip to Dunkeld!

More from Food & Drink

Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth? Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Where can I find the best hot chocolate in Perth this festive season?
2
TV presenter Nick Kwek outside the takeaway his parents ran when he was growing up in Fife.
TV presenter Nick Kwek's passion for food began in his parents' St Monans takeaway
Stewart Wilson (left) of Cupar Golf Club and new catering franchisee Iain Rennie (right) outside Cupar Golf Club clubhouse. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club announces new catering franchise with nod to club's 168-year history
Barbara Sainti, head chef of 71 Brewing's new restaurant, The Maker on Perth Road, Dundee.
Head chef of new 71 Brewing restaurant shares dream to make Dundee a 'gastronomical…
The Deep Sea restaurant originally opened at 134a Nethergate. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Deep Sea Restaurant battered the opposition by catching famous customers like Billy Connolly
Haute Dolci, on the corner of High Street and South Methven Street in Perth.
Perth's new dessert café Haute Dolci to offer 'ridiculously large' portions as opening date…
Alex Angelogiannis, senior sous chef from the Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Crieff, was crowned winner in the National Chef of the Year competition.
National Chef of the Year winner Alex will 'always be nervous' despite success at…
Food from Roma Ristorante in Perth.
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the goal at Roma Ristorante in Perth
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Broughty Ferry
Chef Andy McDonald inside the Eolas kitchen
From apprentice to sous chef: 24-year-old Andy's Perth kitchen journey