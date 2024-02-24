Is new ‘Instagrammable’ Dundee coffee shop Höfn worth the hype?

We were both pretty excited to head along for a review of new Dundee coffee shop Höfn.

An addition to Dundee city centre, Höfn on the city’s Bank Street has proven very popular since its opening.

Run by tattoo artists Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum – who also run Bank Street Tattoo – the coffee shop is a “pipedream” of Graham’s.

With over 2,600 followers on Instagram, there are plenty of local foodies eyeing up the pretty venue’s treats.

But is it worth all that hype?

What did we order on our Höfn Dundee review?

Poppy and I went for a mix of lunch options and sweet treats on our visit.

The café doesn’t have the facilities to cook hot food just yet, so the sandwiches are cold. But they aren’t by any means basic, and are packed full of fresh, flavourful ingredients.

I went for the Posh ham n’ cheese (£9). This combined cured Serrano ham and burrata cheese, laid on two slices of fresh, crusty bread.

The layout of the open sandwich was a slight surprise for me, though this was specified on the menu.

This was a bit tricky to eat in the car, but I soon combined the two slices of bread to make it into a closed sandwich.

There wasn’t a tonne of eating in this, but it was delicious.

The mellow flavour of the cheese paired well with the sharper, saltiness of the cured meat.

The crust on the bread had heaps of flavour to it and added a nice crunch to the otherwise soft textured sandwich.

Joanna: 4/5

Poppy, my trusty vegetarian accomplice, had the Italian stallion (£8.50) open sandwich from Höfn.

This looked the part, with a heaped portion of tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and garlic.

While Poppy said that the contents tasted fresh, she had some issues with the messiness of the sandwich.

The bread had become soggy due to the oils and moisture from the tomato and mozzarella, which meant it fell apart when she tried to pick it up.

We ought to have used cutlery – which they offered us – as eating the tomatoes and mozzarella balls with her fingers certainly wasn’t ideal.

Poppy eventually opted for using the knife we got to cut our shared pastry in half.

Chaotic consumption aside, she enjoyed the combination of flavours and would order the Italian stallion again if eating in at Höfn at a table and with cutlery.

Poppy: 3/5

Sfogliatellas are a MUST at Höfn

As I am sure anyone with a phone will know, Sfogliatella (£4) are a must when visiting this Dundee coffee shop.

These Italian pastries were crispy on the outside, with a soft, creamy filling.

We were pleased at the generous amount of vanilla custard inside, and it wasn’t a thin scraping as you would get in the likes of an almond croissant.

Our only complaint was that it wasn’t big enough. We should have got a pastry each.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Our trip to Höfn had some cons – mainly a tricky to eat open sandwich – but it was on the whole a very positive experience.

We were also both left slightly hungry, so would recommend having a sandwich and a pastry each if visiting on an empty stomach.

Nevertheless, we can absolutely say that Höfn is worth the hype.

Check out our Drive-Thru Review series on The Courier Food and Drink YouTube page.