Is new ‘Instagrammable’ Dundee coffee shop Höfn worth the hype?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Is new ‘Instagrammable’ Dundee coffee shop Höfn worth the hype?

The new coffee spot on Dundee's Bank Street has been the talk of the town, but is it worth all the attention?

By Joanna Bremner

We were both pretty excited to head along for a review of new Dundee coffee shop Höfn.

An addition to Dundee city centre, Höfn on the city’s Bank Street has proven very popular since its opening.

Run by tattoo artists Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum – who also run Bank Street Tattoo – the coffee shop is a “pipedream” of Graham’s.

With over 2,600 followers on Instagram, there are plenty of local foodies eyeing up the pretty venue’s treats.

But is it worth all that hype?

What did we order on our Höfn Dundee review?

Poppy and I went for a mix of lunch options and sweet treats on our visit.

The café doesn’t have the facilities to cook hot food just yet, so the sandwiches are cold. But they aren’t by any means basic, and are packed full of fresh, flavourful ingredients.

I went for the Posh ham n’ cheese (£9). This combined cured Serrano ham and burrata cheese, laid on two slices of fresh, crusty bread.

The layout of the open sandwich was a slight surprise for me, though this was specified on the menu.

This was a bit tricky to eat in the car, but I soon combined the two slices of bread to make it into a closed sandwich.

There wasn’t a tonne of eating in this, but it was delicious.

The Posh ham 'n cheese open sandwich at Höfn Dundee.
The Posh ham ‘n cheese open sandwich at Höfn Dundee.

The mellow flavour of the cheese paired well with the sharper, saltiness of the cured meat.

The crust on the bread had heaps of flavour to it and added a nice crunch to the otherwise soft textured sandwich.

Joanna: 4/5

Poppy, my trusty vegetarian accomplice, had the Italian stallion (£8.50) open sandwich from Höfn.

This looked the part, with a heaped portion of tomatoes, mozzarella, basil and garlic.

While Poppy said that the contents tasted fresh, she had some issues with the messiness of the sandwich.

Poppy’s Italian stallion open sandwich was a bit difficult to eat in the car.

The bread had become soggy due to the oils and moisture from the tomato and mozzarella, which meant it fell apart when she tried to pick it up.

We ought to have used cutlery – which they offered us – as eating the tomatoes and mozzarella balls with her fingers certainly wasn’t ideal.

Poppy eventually opted for using the knife we got to cut our shared pastry in half.

Chaotic consumption aside, she enjoyed the combination of flavours and would order the Italian stallion again if eating in at Höfn at a table and with cutlery.

Poppy: 3/5

Sfogliatellas are a MUST at Höfn

As I am sure anyone with a phone will know, Sfogliatella (£4) are a must when visiting this Dundee coffee shop.

These Italian pastries were crispy on the outside, with a soft, creamy filling.

Sfogliatella at Höfn should not be missed.

We were pleased at the generous amount of vanilla custard inside, and it wasn’t a thin scraping as you would get in the likes of an almond croissant.

Our only complaint was that it wasn’t big enough. We should have got a pastry each.

Poppy: 5/5

Joanna: 5/5

Our trip to Höfn had some cons – mainly a tricky to eat open sandwich – but it was on the whole a very positive experience.

We were also both left slightly hungry, so would recommend having a sandwich and a pastry each if visiting on an empty stomach.

Nevertheless, we can absolutely say that Höfn is worth the hype.

Check out our Drive-Thru Review series on The Courier Food and Drink YouTube page.

More from Food & Drink

Murrayshall country estate head chef Craig Jackson.
What makes a real 'Master Chef'? Perthshire head was fired from first job but…
Rebecca Wojturska from Dalgety Bay says that seeing calorie counts on menus is distressing for people with eating disorders. Image: David Wardle.
Fife woman warns calorie counts on menus are harmful to people with eating disorders
The Boat Brae restaurant in Newport has announced its closure. How did we find it on our review earlier this month? Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.
We loved our visit to the Boat Brae in Newport and I'm gutted it's…
2
Jammie Dodger milkshake with carrot cake and millionaires shortbread Powmill at Milk Bar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Powmill Milk Bar near Kinross: I agree with TripAdvisor reviewer who said: 'You don't…
Martin Compston (left) and Phil MacHugh in Norway for Martin Compston's Norwegian Fling. Image: BBC Scotland
Martin Compston says Arbroath smokies 'edge it' over Scandi sheep's heid as TV road…
Some of the best places for food and drink on a visit to Monifieth, including Raj Mahal. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The best food and drink to try on a day in Monifieth
Jackie McKenzie has created a thriving, supportive safe space for women at her café Braw Tea in Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Broughty Ferry cafe with the WW2 spirit and the mission to transform women's…
21-year-old chef Sol Campbell fell in love with cooking at a young age and now works as a chef at the popular Broughty Ferry restaurant.
21-year-old Ferry Selkie chef puts success down to 'self-belief' - and his mum
The fish and chips available at The Steeple, one of the fish and chip shops in Arbroath.
The 6 best places to get fish and chips in Arbroath
Operations Director Liam Carson and Bar Tender Finlay Adamson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
First look inside new St Andrews cocktail bar The Physician

Conversation