Former pupil at Dundee girls’ school left alone for days in isolation room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Former pupil at Dundee girls’ school left alone for days in isolation room

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard evidence from Rizzo who was at Balgay Approved School in the 1970s

By Laura Devlin
Balgay Girls' Industrial School. Image: DC Thomson
Balgay Girls' Industrial School. Image: DC Thomson

A former pupil at a Dundee girls’ school has told an inquiry she was forced to spend days in a seclusion room as punishment.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry heard evidence from Rizzo, a pseudonym, who was at Balgay Approved School in the 1970s when she was around 12 years old.

Originally from Glasgow, she was sent there by a children’s panel after getting into trouble for stealing.

During her time at the Dundee establishment, Rizzo said she would “run away at every opportunity” to get back home to her dad.

And it was this behaviour, she said, that led staff restraining her and sending her to a seclusion room nicknamed the ‘cooler’.

‘I had to be physically carried’

She said: “On most occasions when I ran away in Dundee I was brought back by the police.

“They would take me through the big front door and into the head teacher’s office.

“[The staff] would hold me down and I had to be physically carried to the cooler.

“There were other staff members involved but it was the cook I remember because she was huge.

“I could not breathe when she was on me. My whole body would ache.”

Lady Smith, chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer

Rizzo described feeling like she had been “forgotten about” when she was sent to the cooler, adding that no one would speak to her when she was there.

She told the inquiry: “It was outside of the main building and it had no windows.

“It was almost like going into a stables.

“A lot of the time I was taken there because I was running away. I spent days and days in the cooler and I would sometimes pray not to wake up.

‘I suspect they had forgotten I was there’

“The only think I could do was sleep and count the bricks in the room – I had to do something to keep me sane.

“I was brought food but it was just left. No one would speak to me.

“I suspect they had forgotten I was there.”

Balgay became an approved school – a residential institution for young offenders – in 1933 and housed scores of girls at a time.

The inquiry has previously heard from another former pupil who said she was raped by a staff member there when she was teenager.

More from Dundee

Post Thumbnail
Dundee man accused of using EnchroChat to run major drugs operation
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC
Dundee carer struck off for arranging unqualified worker to do shifts in their name
Women attacked Meadowside area, Dundee
Woman, 28, latest victim in spate of attacks in Meadowside area of Dundee
Charges introduced Wallace Street Car Park Dundee
Charges introduced at Dundee car park after years of free use
2
Arbroath Road closure at the Scott Fyffe roundabout, Dundee.
Traffic chaos after ordnance item found in Dundee
From December 11 new rules come into force to prevent parking on pavements. Image: Shutterstock.
6 key questions as Dundee pavement parking ban begins
15
A graphic showing the words 'Dundee Matters'
Dundee Matters: Why is our high street suffering and what can we do to…
11
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee dog killer subjected girlfriend to horrifying abuse
Balgay Girls' Industrial School. Image: DC Thomson
Former pupil at Dundee girls' school raped by staff member
Police taped off an area of King Street Dundee.
Man, 40, appears in court after alleged sex attack in Dundee city centre