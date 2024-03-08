Meet the Kirriemuir couple brewing ‘health vinegar’ in an old Angus bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Kirriemuir couple brewing ‘health vinegar’ in an old Angus bank

Quirky husband and wife Nikcy and Alan Knox have just launched their own vinegar, hoping to bridge the gap between food and medicine.

Sour Power Vinegars has launched their first product, fire cider, from the minds of Kirriemuir couple Nikcy and Alan Knox. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Fire cider is a new product coming out of Kirriemuir, a creation of the quirky couple behind Sour Power Vinegars.

Alan and Nikcy Knox are passionate about taking control of their own health, and want to encourage others to do the same.

The couple, who split their time between living in the woods, their campervan and Nikcy’s flat, have just launched their own “health” vinegar.

Alan jokes that his role is more of a “taster”, whereas Nikcy is the cook in the business.

She says: “My whole life, I have been in love with cooking.

“I’m an artist as well, so being able to work with all these flavours, colours and textures. feels like artwork in a way.”

‘Let medicine be your food’ say gourmet vinegar creators

The duo are delighted to have finally launched their own product.

“For us, this is it becoming real,” says Alan.

“It started off as a health product. The way fire cider is traditionally taken is as three teaspoons a day.

Alan and Nikcy Knox of Sour Power Vinegars, Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“But we thought we could water it down as tea.

“The next evolution was – what if we added food to it? And it created this delicious sticky sauce.

“It comes back to that phrase ‘let your medicine be your food’.”

How is the Angus fire cider made?

Sour Power Vinegars fire cider is the first of many flavours planned by the Kirriemuir couple, who are planning two new releases this year.

This includes a limited edition blood orange and warm spice vinegar coming out this March.

They are also planning a Scottish hedgerow vinegar, showcasing the country’s wild berries, to release in October.

Alan Knox tastes a batch of vinegar with a Japanese spoon Nikcy gifted him. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

These vinegars can be served as a dip with bread, cooked with meats or watered down in herbal tea to boost vitamin intake.

The fire cider combines apple cider vinegar, garlic, ginger, turmeric, citrus, horseradish, black pepper, chilli and honey to create a spicy combination that knocks your socks off – and may also contain healing qualities.

“There’s no cooking involved,” says Nikcy, “the most important thing is using the best ingredients that we can find.

“It’s like a warm hug in a mug!”

The fire cider from Sour Power Vinegars taste great as a dip for baguette. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

They brew the vinegar in huge tubs in a space in the Old Bank in Kirriemuir, where the couple are entirely off grid with no electricity or heating.

“A lot of businesses are aiming to become carbon neutral, but we are already carbon neutral,” says Alan.

“Though we need to maintain this for a year in order to get the certification.”

Alan and Nikcy do all the prep by hand, and grow the horseradish themselves in their woodland near Fettercairn.

The vinegar itself doesn’t require a lot of work, says Alan.

“We’re not here all the time, we just pop in and stir the vinegar, or taste it,” he says.

“It’s not a labour intensive process. We have a day where we prep all the veg and put them in the vinegar. Then we go away and we leave it.”

Quirky lifestyle at one with nature

The Kirriemuir duo spend a lot of their time in the woods.

Nikcy and Alan Knox at their woodland wedding last summer on their “throne”. Image: Nikcy and Alan Knox.

They also had their wedding in the woods, with hammocks tied between trees, and homemade composting toilets Alan had created using woodchips.

“I haven’t found a single plant that doesn’t have medicinal benefits,” says Alan, “even the ones that may kill you have got medicinal benefits.

“But we haven’t included any of those in here,” he laughs.

The fire cider-brewing husband and wife also have big plans for getting their vinegar message out.

Sour Power Vinegars of Kirriemuir – bottles of their first product, Fire Cider. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We have a fun marketing plan,” says Alan wryly.

“We wanted a business that would allow us to travel about Scotland in the campervan.

“It took forever, coming up with an excuse for driving around the country in the campervan…

“But we will be delivering a product.”

Nikcy adds: “And we love meeting people, so it’s perfect!”

Conversation