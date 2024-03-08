Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort

Part of the former Letham Grange golf resort in Angus is being ripped down in a safety move.

Work is underway to demolish the one-time luxury hotel’s function suite and curling rink.

The extension was a modern addition to the Victorian mansion house which drew guests from around the globe until the hotel’s sudden closure in 2011.

It comes as the planning agent for Letham Grange’s Taiwanese owners prepares to stage a second public consultation on proposals for the regeneration of the resort once tagged ‘Scotland’s Augusta’.

Proposals include:

Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa

Reconfiguration of the existing golf course

Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings

New cafes and restaurants

Residential development

Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

But people living there fear it could bring a bid for hundreds of new homes.

Demolition approved by Angus Council

Edinburgh-based planning expert Robin Holder quashed concerns the hotel owners had jumped the gun on any redevelopment.

He said Angus Council has given the green light for the dilapidated structure.

“The demolition work is to make safe the collapsing modern extension to the main building, which is beyond repair,” said Mr Holder.

“It was not earmarked for retention in future plans in any case.

“The demolition being undertaken has been discussed in detail with the council, who have encouraged the work to proceed as quickly as possible and approved the scope of work to be done.

“Particular attention is being paid to ensuring the fabric of the main building is not damaged.”

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council can confirm that a dangerous buildings notice was served on the owner of the former Letham Grange Hotel in March 2023.

“As part of the notice, it was deemed appropriate for the safety of people in or around the building that removal of the partially collapsed ancillary extension would be required.”

Security caravan removed

Meanwhile, a static caravan at the front of the former hotel has now gone.

Letham Grange residents branded the security caravan an ‘eyesore’.

“The static caravan, which had been in place for a number of years for security reasons, has now been removed,” added Mr Holder.

“This was in response to requests from local residents and the council, who considered that it detracted from the appearance of the area.

He added: “It is unfortunate that since then there has been at least one break-in, for which I understand no culprits have been yet apprehended.”

Consultation event soon

And he revealed a date and venue is being finalised for a previously postponed public consultation event.

In September, locals turned out in numbers to an initial engagement event at Colliston Hall.

It was their first opportunity to air their views with the agent on the initial proposals which emerged last August.

A follow-up event in Arbroath in November was called off.

The applicants said they need more time to consider their proposals before staging a second consultation.

Locals have been told the next event will include more detail around what is being proposed.

“The owners are shortly ready to proceed with the next phase of public consultation on their emerging proposals for Letham Grange estate,” said Mr Holder.

It is likely the event will take place in April.

“We will publicise the event widely when arrangements have been finalised,” he said.