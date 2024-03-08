Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort

The one-time prestige venue near Arbroath is at the centre of major redevelopment plans under its Taiwanese owners.

By Graham Brown
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Part of the former Letham Grange golf resort in Angus is being ripped down in a safety move.

Work is underway to demolish the one-time luxury hotel’s function suite and curling rink.

The extension was a modern addition to the Victorian mansion house which drew guests from around the globe until the hotel’s sudden closure in 2011.

It comes as the planning agent for Letham Grange’s Taiwanese owners prepares to stage a second public consultation on proposals for the regeneration of the resort once tagged ‘Scotland’s Augusta’.

Letham Grange resort near Arbroath.
The fenced off former hotel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Proposals include:

  • Redevelopment of Letham Grange Hotel and Spa
  • Reconfiguration of the existing golf course
  • Holiday lodges and bunkhouse accommodation in disused buildings
  • New cafes and restaurants
  • Residential development
  • Landscape and biodiversity enhancement

But people living there fear it could bring a bid for hundreds of new homes.

Demolition approved by Angus Council

Edinburgh-based planning expert Robin Holder quashed concerns the hotel owners had jumped the gun on any redevelopment.

He said Angus Council has given the green light for the dilapidated structure.

“The demolition work is to make safe the collapsing modern extension to the main building, which is beyond repair,” said Mr Holder.

Letham Grange demolition work
The old curling rink building was in danger of collapse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Letham Grange demolition work.
The building being demolished was previously added to the east of the main hotel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It was not earmarked for retention in future plans in any case.

“The demolition being undertaken has been discussed in detail with the council, who have encouraged the work to proceed as quickly as possible and approved the scope of work to be done.

“Particular attention is being paid to ensuring the fabric of the main building is not damaged.”

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council can confirm that a dangerous buildings notice was served on the owner of the former Letham Grange Hotel in March 2023.

“As part of the notice, it was deemed appropriate for the safety of people in or around the building that removal of the partially collapsed ancillary extension would be required.”

Security caravan removed

Meanwhile, a static caravan at the front of the former hotel has now gone.

Letham Grange residents branded the security caravan an ‘eyesore’.

“The static caravan, which had been in place for a number of years for security reasons, has now been removed,” added Mr Holder.

Letham Grange curling rink and function suite demolition.
The extension housed the function suite and curling rink. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This was in response to requests from local residents and the council, who considered that it detracted from the appearance of the area.

He added: “It is unfortunate that since then there has been at least one break-in, for which I understand no culprits have been yet apprehended.”

Consultation event soon

And he revealed a date and venue is being finalised for a previously postponed public consultation event.

In September, locals turned out in numbers to an initial engagement event at Colliston Hall.

It was their first opportunity to air their views with the agent on the initial proposals which emerged last August.

A follow-up event in Arbroath in November was called off.

The applicants said they need more time to consider their proposals before staging a second consultation.

Locals have been told the next event will include more detail around what is being proposed.

“The owners are shortly ready to proceed with the next phase of public consultation on their emerging proposals for Letham Grange estate,” said Mr Holder.

It is likely the event will take place in April.

“We will publicise the event widely when arrangements have been finalised,” he said.

Conversation