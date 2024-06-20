Arbroath regulars bring bartender Jodie, 22, out of her shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath regulars bring bartender Jodie, 22, out of her shell

Working as manager in The Townhouse Arbroath's bar has helped the 22-year-old grow in confidence.

odie Gersok, a 22-year-old bartender at The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath.
Jodie Gersok, a 22-year-old bartender at The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath says tending bar has helped her build her confidence. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

For 22-year-old Jodie Gersok, who works at The Townhouse Hotel in Arbroath, bartending is about much more than simply crafting cocktails.

“I didn’t really have much confidence growing up,” Jodie says.

“So this job, where you actually have to speak to people, has really helped.”

Jodie works as shift manager, spending time behind the bar and waitressing.

“I was very quiet before I started the job,” she adds.

“It was like a type of exposure therapy, where you’re thrown into it.

“It’s given me more confidence. You’re around so many people, so you just have to be confident.”

Jodie Gersok at The Townhouse Hotel, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“These two American women came in recently,” she recalls.

“They were speaking to me for so long, they gave me their Facebook [details].

“That just would never have happened to me before. I would never have gotten into a conversation like that with strangers.

“And I wouldn’t have been able to keep speaking, I would have gotten embarrassed.”

‘I feel like people do take me more seriously now’

Now, in her role as shift manager she has more responsibilities than most at 22.

“It does feel a bit weird, being 22 and – not bossing people around, but having people look to me to help them with stuff.

“I feel like people do take me more seriously now.

“Because I’ve been there so long that no one viewed me as a manager before that.

“So there was quite a shift, where people thought: ‘I actually do have to do what she’s telling me now’,” she laughs.

Young bartender Jodie, 22.
Young bartender Jodie, 22. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Customers are surprised by how young I am too,” adds Jodie.

“When people ask if they can speak to my manager, and I’m like ‘it’s me’, they’re always surprised.

“Sometimes they don’t believe me,” she laughs.

“It it frustrating at times because they look at you like you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Since she started the role, she has improved not only her confidence, but also her knowledge regarding cocktails themselves.

“So when I first got on the bar, I was really nervous,” she says.

“When you’re trying to think up cocktails, you just need to experiment.”

Now, Jodie gets to help come up with new cocktail menus at The Townhouse Hotel.

Brightening customers’ days makes Jodie happy

But while Jodie is grateful to have improved her confidence, what she loves about the job has more to do with the customers she serves.

“There was a lady in recently,” she says, “an elderly lady. And she was out for her birthday by herself.

“So we gave her a little cake and put a candle in it for her birthday.

“It’s little things like that that make me happy.

“I feel like you make a lot of people less lonely in a way when they come in to see you.

“It does make you quite emotional things like that.

“Even when there was that storm, and it was recommended that people didn’t leave their homes, we were in work and there were still people coming in.

“They said: ‘this is the best part of our week, so we couldn’t not come in’.

“A lot of people come in just to sit with us and speak. It’s really nice.”

