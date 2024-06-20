My favourite independent shop in Dundee -plus 10 more not to miss!

If there is one thing Covid taught me, it’s the importance of supporting local businesses.

Shopping locally means I get to treat myself and feel like I’ve done a good deed. Win win.

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to independent retailers in Dundee and I found it hard to narrow it down to just 11.

But there is no doubting which one is my favourite (see no 1!) which is my one stop shop for gifts and nice bits.

1) Kist

Situated on Perth Road in the West End is Kist – my favourite place to grab a last-minute card or birthday present.

The gift shop, which opened in 2019, sells everything from jewellery and wall art to books and pottery.

Championing work by mainly Scottish artists, designers and makers, it prioritises quality, handmade and original design.

Many of the makers are based in the city or are graduates of Dundee University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

I’ve picked up countless gifts for friends and family here, including earrings for my mum and a plant pot for my sister.

But the highlight of my visit every time is a chat with the friendly owner, who is always singing the praises of nearby indie businesses and has plenty of great coffee shop recommendations.

Address: 151 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AE

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday:10am-6pm, Saturday: 10am-5pm

2) The Botanist and the Bee

The Botanist and the Bee, located on Whitehall Crescent in the city centre, has everything you need and want in a plant shop.

It sells a range of plants in all shapes, sizes and colours, as well as beautiful pots, prints and homeware bits and bobs.

It also hosts regular crafty plant workshops, which sound fun.

Address: 40 Whitehall St, Dundee DD1 4AF

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 11am – 5pm

3) The Cheesery

Cheese lovers who have not yet been to The Cheesery should rectify that pronto.

The artisan cheesemonger has two sites in Dundee – one on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry and another on Exchange Street in the city centre.

It’s known for its more innovative products, including its popular cheese towers for weddings and cheese subscription boxes.

Address: 9 Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DJ and 58 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BP

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday

4) The Bookhouse

The Bookhouse, located on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, is my favourite book shop in Dundee.

The cosy and welcoming store sells a great selection of books from a range of genres, including fantasy, children’s fiction, biographies and wellbeing.

It has also branched into the world of book subscriptions and hosts regular author events.

Address: 41 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.30am – 5.30pm

5) SookSouk

SookSouk was opened by Sharyn Farnan – a well-known figure in Dundee’s design community – on Perth Road in 2021.

It leans into the current trend for 90s and Y2K fashion, featuring plenty of items from these decades.

The stock – which includes everything from branded Fila sweatshirts to nice knits – is all hand-picked and refreshed regularly.

Address: 153 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1EU

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 11am – 5.30pm

6) J A Braithewaite

J A Braithwaite claims to be Dundee’s oldest shop, having sold teas and coffees in the city since 1868.

For that reason alone, the Castle Street shop is worth a visit.

But more importantly, its coffee, imported from around the world and freshly ground on the premises, is delicious and makes for a great gift.

It also sells some nice teapots and cafetieres.

Address: 6 Castle St, Dundee DD1 3AF

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm

7) Arkive

Arkive, which you can find on Seagate in Dundee’s city centre, sells men’s streetwear.

Its carefully curated selection of clothing includes classic workwear and contemporary brands, including Obey, Carthartt, Fila and Dickies.

Address: 36-40 Seagate, Dundee DD1 2EJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.30am – 6pm, Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

8) Thirteen Records

Thirteen Records, situated on Union Street in Dundee city centre, sells pre-owned records.

The independent shop stocks everything – from the Beatles to Olivia Rodrigo, with a nice mix of genres in-between.

Address: 13 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BN

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm, Sunday:12pm – 4.30pm

9) Lulu & M

Want to feel like you’ve walked into a trendy shop somewhere in Copenhagen?

Women’s boutique Lulu & M on King Street in Broughty Ferry stocks a gorgeous selection of timeless Scandinavian style clothing.

Designers include CRAS Copenhagen, Anna Beck and Caroline Svedbom.

The shop even offers a personal styling service.

Address: 146 King St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1EL

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5.30pm, Sunday: 12.30pm – 4.30pm

10) The Scullery

If you need a housewarming gift, then The Scullery on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry is the place to go.

The family run store boasts a wide range of quality cookware, homeware, kitchen accessories from local makers and crafters.

The owners really go the extra mile by sourcing particular items that customers may be looking for.

Address: 33 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 9.30am – 5pm

11) Smarty Pants Childrenswear Boutique

I don’t have any children – but if I did, this is where I would buy their clothes.

Smarty Pants on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street, sells gorgeous children’s wear for boys and girls from new born to the age of 12.

Brands include Mayoral, Satila, Tutto Piccolo, Frugi.

Address: 257 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 10am – 5pm, Sunday: 12pm – 4pm