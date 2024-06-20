My favourite independent shop in Dundee -plus 10 more not to miss!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
My favourite independent shop in Dundee -plus 10 more not to miss!

From plant shops and record stores to cheesemongers and book shops - there are lots of independent retailers in Dundee worth a visit.

I love buying gifts for friends and family at Kist on Perth Road. Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

If there is one thing Covid taught me, it’s the importance of supporting local businesses.

Shopping locally means I get to treat myself and feel like I’ve done a good deed. Win win.

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to independent retailers in Dundee and I found it hard to narrow it down to just 11.

But there is no doubting which one is my favourite (see no 1!) which is my one stop shop for gifts and nice bits.

1) Kist

Kist supports local artists and creators. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Situated on Perth Road in the West End is Kist – my favourite place to grab a last-minute card or birthday present.

The gift shop, which opened in 2019, sells everything from jewellery and wall art to books and pottery.

Championing work by mainly Scottish artists, designers and makers, it prioritises quality, handmade and original design.

Many of the makers are based in the city or are graduates of Dundee University’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art.

I’ve picked up countless gifts for friends and family here, including earrings for my mum and a plant pot for my sister.

But the highlight of my visit every time is a chat with the friendly owner, who is always singing the praises of nearby indie businesses and has plenty of great coffee shop recommendations.

Address: 151 Perth Rd, Dundee DD2 1AE

Opening hours: Tuesday – Friday:10am-6pm, Saturday: 10am-5pm

2) The Botanist and the Bee

Some of the gorgeous plants at The Botanist and the Bee. Image: The Botanist and the Bee

The Botanist and the Bee, located on Whitehall Crescent in the city centre, has everything you need and want in a plant shop.

It sells a range of plants in all shapes, sizes and colours, as well as beautiful pots, prints and homeware bits and bobs.

It also hosts regular crafty plant workshops, which sound fun.

Address: 40 Whitehall St, Dundee DD1 4AF

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 11am – 5pm

3) The Cheesery

The Cheesery’s popular cheese tower. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Cheese lovers who have not yet been to The Cheesery should rectify that pronto.

The artisan cheesemonger has two sites in Dundee – one on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry and another on Exchange Street in the city centre.

It’s known for its more innovative products, including its popular cheese towers for weddings and cheese subscription boxes.

Address: 9 Exchange St, Dundee DD1 3DJ and 58 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BP

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday

4) The Bookhouse

The Bookhouse s a thriving Broughty Ferry business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Bookhouse, located on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry, is my favourite book shop in Dundee.

The cosy and welcoming store sells a great selection of books from a range of genres, including fantasy, children’s fiction, biographies and wellbeing.

It has also branched into the world of book subscriptions and hosts regular author events.

Address: 41 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.30am – 5.30pm 

5) SookSouk

SookSouk sells preloved clothing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

SookSouk was opened by Sharyn Farnan – a well-known figure in Dundee’s design community – on Perth Road in 2021.

It leans into the current trend for 90s and Y2K fashion, featuring plenty of items from these decades.

The stock – which includes everything from branded Fila sweatshirts to nice knits – is all hand-picked and refreshed regularly.

Address: 153 Perth Road, Dundee, DD2 1EU

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday: 11am – 5.30pm 

6) J A Braithewaite

Allan Braithwaite measures out some coffee beans in his shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

J A Braithwaite claims to be Dundee’s oldest shop, having sold teas and coffees in the city since 1868.

For that reason alone, the Castle Street shop is worth a visit.

But more importantly, its coffee, imported from around the world and freshly ground on the premises, is delicious and makes for a great gift.

It also sells some nice teapots and cafetieres.

Address: 6 Castle St, Dundee DD1 3AF

Opening hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10am – 4pm

7) Arkive

Arkive sells streetwear for men. Image: Arkive

Arkive, which you can find on Seagate in Dundee’s city centre, sells men’s streetwear.

Its carefully curated selection of clothing includes classic workwear and contemporary brands, including Obey, Carthartt, Fila and Dickies.

Address:  36-40 Seagate, Dundee DD1 2EJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 9.30am – 6pm, Sunday: 12pm – 5pm

8) Thirteen Records

Find Thirteen Records in the city centre. Image: Thirteen Records

Thirteen Records, situated on Union Street in Dundee city centre, sells pre-owned records.

The independent shop stocks everything – from the Beatles to Olivia Rodrigo, with a nice mix of genres in-between.

Address: 13 Union St, Dundee DD1 4BN

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm, Sunday:12pm – 4.30pm

9) Lulu & M

Some of the gorgeous clothes at Lulu & M. Image: Lulu & M

Want to feel like you’ve walked into a trendy shop somewhere in Copenhagen?

Women’s boutique Lulu & M on King Street in Broughty Ferry stocks a gorgeous selection of timeless Scandinavian style clothing.

Designers include CRAS Copenhagen, Anna Beck and Caroline Svedbom.

The shop even offers a personal styling service.

Address: 146 King St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1EL

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 10am – 5.30pm, Sunday: 12.30pm – 4.30pm 

10) The Scullery

The Scullery is ideal for gifts. Image: The Scullery

If you need a housewarming gift, then The Scullery on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry is the place to go.

The family run store boasts a wide range of quality cookware, homeware, kitchen accessories from local makers and crafters.

The owners really go the extra mile by sourcing particular items that customers may be looking for.

Address: 33 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 9.30am – 5pm 

11) Smarty Pants Childrenswear Boutique

You can kit your kids out at Smarty Pants in Broughty Ferry. Image: Smarty Pants Childrenswear Boutique

I don’t have any children – but if I did, this is where I would buy their clothes.

Smarty Pants on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street, sells gorgeous children’s wear for boys and girls from new born to the age of 12.

Brands include Mayoral, Satila, Tutto Piccolo, Frugi.

Address: 257 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AG

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday: 10am – 5pm, Sunday: 12pm – 4pm

