Did brunch menu deliver on decadence at Broughty Ferry cafe?

Enjoying a delicious brunch out always feels decadent to me

However, as a meal, it’s not everyone’s favourite.

So a menu that offered both lunch and brunchy options seemed like a good choice for a day out with my mother in law and father in law.

Having walked past Gracie’s in Broughty Ferry hundreds of times – it’s on one of the town’s main thoroughfares – I decided it was time to give it a go.

Especially when I spotted that the menu on the outside of the cafe had a selection of brunch dishes available from noon.

Conscious that Gracie’s always looks busy when I wander past, I phoned a few days before to book a table.

A cheery member of staff advised me that the cafe operates on a walk-in basis, so the three of us agreed we’d meet at noon for the best chance of bagging a table.

What is Gracie’s of Broughty Ferry like?

Gracie’s stands out on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street, with its green-painted exterior, jaunty striped awning and pavement seating, giving laid-back Continental vibes.

And since the “Costa del Ferry” is beloved locally for its sunshine, you could almost be on holiday as you sip an al fresco cappuccino and soak up some rays… well, maybe not as often this summer!

Inside, the rich forest green theme continues, with both booth and table seating.

Decorative foliage and plant-themed wallpapers worked with the leather chairs and rustic wood to give a snug, cosy feel.

We were in luck when we arrived, with just one table free.

A smiley member of staff led us to our booth at the rear of the seating area and gave us some menus to peruse.

I knew I’d be choosing from the “signature dishes” part, which offered brunchier options. Gracie’s does serve a tempting breakfast menu from 9am until noon, too.

The first dish on the list caught my eye as being something I’d always fancied trying – shakshuka (£10.80). I added crispy halloumi to mine (£3).

The menu promised a North African inspired egg dish – I’d expected the eggs to be baked into the tomatoey stew, but instead two poached eggs sat atop the dish, which was served in a hot metal skillet.

It was accompanied by toasted bread drizzled with what we thought was a rosemary infused oil.

The eggs were perfectly poached and, as I cut into them, the jammy yolk oozed out. Very Instagrammable!

The crispy, salty halloumi complemented the earthy, spicy stew, full of chickpeas and veg, with the cooling yoghurt on the side very welcome, too.

How was the Return of the Mac macaroni at Gracie’s, Broughty Ferry?

My mother in law went for Return of the Mac macaroni (£12.50) with added bacon bits (£2.50).

It was also served in a hot metal skillet, which helped keep the food warm until the last smears of sauce were mopped up with the toasted bread – the same served with the shakshuka.

The sauce was, as you’d hope, indulgently creamy and very cheesy, with the herby crust and bacon bits adding additional flavour.

The pasta itself was perfectly cooked and there were some pretty impressive cheese pulls as my mother in law delved in with her fork.

Disappointment soon wore off

My father in law absolutely loved the sound of the Steak Out (£12.50) which comprised spicy steak and shoestring fries, served with fried eggs.

Sadly, our waiter informed us that was the one dish on the menu unavailable when we visited.

Back to the drawing board, and we took five minutes to look through the menu again.

Instead my disappointed father in law opted for the Gochujang Chicken Burger (£15.50). But he wasn’t disappointed for long.

The crispy chicken burger, served on a brioche bun, was juicy and paired perfectly with the spicy Korean barbecue sauce and tangy slaw.

The accompanying skinny fries were cooked well and crispy, not greasy as can sometimes be the case.

The tasty burger got a thumbs up from my father in law, though he did find when eating it that it was a challenge to keep everything together between the bun.

If you’re ordering this dish, best not to wear your brand new white shirt!

We also all ordered cans of Diet Coke (£3.10 each), which were served with a glass and ice.

After staff cleared our plates, our waitress asked if we’d like anything else.

Having clocked one of my all-time favourite traybakes – a peppermint slice – in a chiller cabinet on the way in, I was thoroughly tempted.

It was an effort to say no. However, I knew I was way too full to do it justice.

I thought the portion sizes were on the large side for a lunch/brunch, though we felt this justified the prices.

We weren’t quite ready to roll out of the door, though, so ordered lattes (£3.90 each) to sip as we chatted and relaxed.

The coffees arrived promptly. Each with a fancy fern pattern in the foamy milk, which gave them an extra touch of class.

The verdict

A slight downside to our visit was that my father in law found the booth table uncomfortable by the end of our meal, as he has some mobility issues. He’d prefer to sit at a table next time, rather than a booth.

However, we all loved the relaxed, inviting atmosphere inside Gracie’s, and the staff were cheery and helpful.

Most importantly, the food was delicious, and there was plenty of it. I’m definitely heading back to try out their breakfast menu next. And hopefully this time I’ll have room left for a peppermint slice!

Information:

Address: 175 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

T: 01382 730811

W: facebook.com/graciesbroughtyferry

Price: £62.20 for three lunches, three soft drinks and three coffees.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 4/5

