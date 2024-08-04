Did brunch menu deliver on decadence at Broughty Ferry cafe?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Did brunch menu deliver on decadence at Broughty Ferry cafe?

With its green-painted exterior, jaunty striped awning and pavement seating, Gracie's give laid-back Continental vibes in the 'Costa del Ferry'

Some of the dishes Cat Thomson enjoyed on her review of Gracie's Broughty Ferry, including Return of the Mac macaroni and cheese. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some of the dishes Cat Thomson enjoyed on her review of Gracie's Broughty Ferry, including Return of the Mac macaroni and cheese. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Cat Thomson

Enjoying a delicious brunch out always feels decadent to me

However, as a meal, it’s not everyone’s favourite.

So a menu that offered both lunch and brunchy options seemed like a good choice for a day out with my mother in law and father in law.

Having walked past Gracie’s in Broughty Ferry hundreds of times – it’s on one of the town’s main thoroughfares – I decided it was time to give it a go.

Gracie's on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Gracie’s on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Especially when I spotted that the menu on the outside of the cafe had a selection of brunch dishes available from noon.

Conscious that Gracie’s always looks busy when I wander past, I phoned a few days before to book a table.

A cheery member of staff advised me that the cafe operates on a walk-in basis, so the three of us agreed we’d meet at noon for the best chance of bagging a table.

What is Gracie’s of Broughty Ferry like?

Gracie’s stands out on Broughty Ferry’s Brook Street, with its green-painted exterior, jaunty striped awning and pavement seating, giving laid-back Continental vibes.

And since the “Costa del Ferry” is beloved locally for its sunshine, you could almost be on holiday as you sip an al fresco cappuccino and soak up some rays… well, maybe not as often this summer!

Inside, the rich forest green theme continues, with both booth and table seating.

Decorative foliage and plant-themed wallpapers worked with the leather chairs and rustic wood to give a snug, cosy feel.

The colour scheme at Gracie's, Broughty Ferry makes the place feel snug.
The colour scheme at Gracie’s, Broughty Ferry makes the place feel snug. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

We were in luck when we arrived, with just one table free.

A smiley member of staff led us to our booth at the rear of the seating area and gave us some menus to peruse.

I knew I’d be choosing from the “signature dishes” part, which offered brunchier options. Gracie’s does serve a tempting breakfast menu from 9am until noon, too.

The first dish on the list caught my eye as being something I’d always fancied trying – shakshuka (£10.80). I added crispy halloumi to mine (£3).

The menu promised a North African inspired egg dish – I’d expected the eggs to be baked into the tomatoey stew, but instead two poached eggs sat atop the dish, which was served in a hot metal skillet.

Shakshuka with halloumi was stellar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was accompanied by toasted bread drizzled with what we thought was a rosemary infused oil.

The eggs were perfectly poached and, as I cut into them, the jammy yolk oozed out. Very Instagrammable!

The crispy, salty halloumi complemented the earthy, spicy stew, full of chickpeas and veg, with the cooling yoghurt on the side very welcome, too.

How was the Return of the Mac macaroni at Gracie’s, Broughty Ferry?

My mother in law went for Return of the Mac macaroni (£12.50) with added bacon bits (£2.50).

It was also served in a hot metal skillet, which helped keep the food warm until the last smears of sauce were mopped up with the toasted bread – the same served with the shakshuka.

Return of the Mac at Gracie's.
Return of the Mac at Gracie’s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The sauce was, as you’d hope, indulgently creamy and very cheesy, with the herby crust and bacon bits adding additional flavour.

The pasta itself was perfectly cooked and there were some pretty impressive cheese pulls as my mother in law delved in with her fork.

Disappointment soon wore off

My father in law absolutely loved the sound of the Steak Out (£12.50) which comprised spicy steak and shoestring fries, served with fried eggs.

Sadly, our waiter informed us that was the one dish on the menu unavailable when we visited.

Back to the drawing board, and we took five minutes to look through the menu again.

The tasty gochujang chicken burger and fries at Gracie’s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Instead my disappointed father in law opted for the Gochujang Chicken Burger (£15.50). But he wasn’t disappointed for long.

The crispy chicken burger, served on a brioche bun, was juicy and paired perfectly with the spicy Korean barbecue sauce and tangy slaw.

The accompanying skinny fries were cooked well and crispy, not greasy as can sometimes be the case.

The tasty burger got a thumbs up from my father in law, though he did find when eating it that it was a challenge to keep everything together between the bun.

If you’re ordering this dish, best not to wear your brand new white shirt!

We also all ordered cans of Diet Coke (£3.10 each), which were served with a glass and ice.

After staff cleared our plates, our waitress asked if we’d like anything else.

Having clocked one of my all-time favourite traybakes – a peppermint slice – in a chiller cabinet on the way in, I was thoroughly tempted.

Coffee at Gracie’s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It was an effort to say no. However, I knew I was way too full to do it justice.

I thought the portion sizes were on the large side for a lunch/brunch, though we felt this justified the prices.

We weren’t quite ready to roll out of the door, though, so ordered lattes (£3.90 each) to sip as we chatted and relaxed.

The coffees arrived promptly. Each with a fancy fern pattern in the foamy milk, which gave them an extra touch of class.

The verdict

A slight downside to our visit was that my father in law found the booth table uncomfortable by the end of our meal, as he has some mobility issues. He’d prefer to sit at a table next time, rather than a booth.

However, we all loved the relaxed, inviting atmosphere inside Gracie’s, and the staff were cheery and helpful.

Most importantly, the food was delicious, and there was plenty of it. I’m definitely heading back to try out their breakfast menu next. And hopefully this time I’ll have room left for a peppermint slice!

Information: 

Address: 175 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, DD5 1DJ

T: 01382 730811

W: facebook.com/graciesbroughtyferry

Price: £62.20 for three lunches, three soft drinks and three coffees.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surrounding: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews, check out our food and drink section.

More from Food & Drink

Calum Harvie and wife Louise Harvie with a 'plot 22' sign made by one of Louise's Bell Baxter High School pupils for their allotment at Elmwood College Allotments in Cupar.
Digging into the 'good life' of Fife and Dundee allotment holders
Gayle Ritchie visits the Star Rock Shop in Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied.
I visited Scotland's oldest sweet shop in Kirriemuir - what mouth-watering treats did I…
Fife food and drink rising star Olly Gilmour is a senior bartender at the Fairmont St Andrews at 22. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
22-year-old 'drinks nerd' Olly on bartending at luxury St Andrews hotel
There is so much seafood to try in St Andrews. Where will you visit first? Image: The Seafood Ristorante.
6 restaurants in St Andrews to visit for the best seafood
Francisco Martins, stepson of award-winning chef Dean Banks, has been serving customers in the St Andrews seafood shack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why new St Andrews seafood shack serving lobster rolls is so popular
Scottish author Jenny Colgan on the beach near her home in Aberdour. Image: Andrew Cawley.
My Aberdour: Author Jenny Colgan on her favourite things about the Fife town
Aphrodite in Perth.
Is Perth's new Greek taverna Aphrodite heaven in Hellas?
woman adds garnish to a plate of fish and chips in Fife
Best chippy in Fife? Try out fish and chips at these four places
Dundee foodie legend Gill Young joined food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner for a Drive-Thru Review of Abule Tiwa in Dundee.
Dundee foodie legend 'auntie Gill' joins for review of African restaurant
The seafood platter at Dory Bistro and Gallery, Pittenweem. Image: Dory Bistro.
The best food and drink to try on a day in the East Neuk
4

Conversation