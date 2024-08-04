The Botanist and The Bee: Dundee plant shop owners on flourishing business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

The Botanist and The Bee: Dundee plant shop owners on flourishing business

When Eliza Serban and Chris Lyon moved home from Amsterdam they noticed a gap in the Dundee market.

By Alex Banks
Eliza Serban of The Botanist and the Bee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Eliza Serban of The Botanist and the Bee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dundee indoor plant shop The Botanist & The Bee opened its doors during Covid, but managed to survive the challenges the pandemic presented and is now looking to a positive future.

Founders of the growing company located in Whitehall Street were Eliza Serban and Chris Lyon, who had previously been based in Holland.

Managing partner Eliza spoke about the business opportunity they saw: “Returning to the Scotland right before the pandemic, we had been living in Amsterdam and saw lots of florists specialising in house plants.

“We noticed a gap in the market back in Dundee and opened up a pop-up shop to start with – and, almost four years later, we’re still here.”

Eliza had previously trained as an architect, while Chris had worked in operations with the likes of Fairmont Group and Booking.com.

So was The Botanist & The Bee an instant success?

The managing partner said: “We were lucky when we opened. House plants were one of the numerous items people were Googling for during the Covid lockdowns.

“People yearned for connection, and house plants helped a little to fill that void.

“This gave us a good starting point and we’ve seen considerable growth since our first year of trading.”

Plants in the shop on Whitehall Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Eliza said most customers are local or from Scotland, thought the business has also had orders from other countries including the US and Norway.

She added that a typical buyer would be someone who already has a few plants and wants to grow their collection. The Botanist & The Bee currently has a team of four.

What has been shop’s biggest achievements to date?

Eliza said: “These include working with small local businesses to pulling off large commercial projects.

“We’ve been really fortunate to work with a lot of great clients in the last few years.

“Memorable moments include squeezing a 2.5ft Fiddle Leaf Ficus up a 17th Century spiral staircase; and also seeing our workshops really grow in this past year. It’s always nice to look back, but there’s still lots to do.”

Eliza Serban outside of The Botanist and the Bee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Looking back at the pandemic and its impact, Eliza said: “We started the business in the midst of Covid and were forced to close the shop only weeks into trading.

“Suppliers were closing, orders were being stuck at ports for days – it was a wild time.

“But, during this period, house plants became very popular – it’s said that one in three people bought a plant during the lockdowns.”

As to expectations for the firm for the rest of 2024, the managing partner said they were hoping to relaunch the online shop and be able to provide more people and businesses throughout Scotland with specialised house plant services.

What makes The Botanist & The Bee stand out from rivals?

Eliza responded: “Larger retailers and online shops are always great competitors – however we pride in being able to offer bespoke services to our customers and hopefully create more of a community where people are welcome to message us for tips and tricks, or pop in to see us for a good plant natter.”

But the managing partner does feel that politicians could do more to support the retail sector, which faces numerous challenges – including economic pressures, changing consumer behaviour, and the rise of e-commerce.

She added: “High streets have been dying slowly over the years. Some things that should be reviewed are:

  • “Business rates relief – local government could provide more relief on business rates, particularly for small and independent retailers, to ease financial pressures.
  • “Regeneration projects – investment in town-centre regeneration projects can create more attractive and accessible retail environments, encouraging foot traffic.
  • “Parking incentives – reducing parking fees or offering free parking periods can attract more shoppers to local retail areas.
  • “Support for pop-up shops – encourage the use of vacant properties by supporting pop-up shops and short-term leases, which can revitalise high streets and reduce empty store fronts. This would also allow small businesses to put in plan growth strategies that at the moment are simply unrealistic.”

More from Business

Augean at Port of Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Port of Dundee business shuts its doors as company ‘consolidates’
Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson
Attitude to housebuilding 'needs to change' as fears application for Dundee homes could fail
5
Visocchi's has always been popular on sunny days in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee ice cream shop memories serve up a scoop of nostalgia
The Harland & Wolff yard in Methill, Fife.
Emergency loan provides lifeline for 200 jobs at Fife shipyard
Barrie Clarke with Big Golf Tour attendess Michael, Joe and Tom, collectively known as the Yorkshire Golfers. Image: Big Golf Tours
Self-taught Montrose golfer tees-up new company pitched at beginners
A Skene Group Construction lorry travelling through the Fife town of Leslie. Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.
Fife firm with 100 staff acquired by Ayrshire quarry rivals
Diageo's Banbeath bottling plant.
Diageo boss on putting tens of millions into Fife sites and hints at future…
Sue Jenkins, Andrew Melville, Inn chef, Mark Lewis, manager, Liam Gualt, waiter, Sam Nisbet, Kathy Mayo, KCT, Shona McIntosh, KCT, Frances Andrews, KCT, Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography
Fife residents could own part of beautiful 19th century pub for just £25
The Bonar Yarns premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Workers sacked by Dundee textile company win employment tribunal
Head of the college Dr Abi Abubaker. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Al-Maktoum College: Dundee education boss on the challenges running 'unique' further education centre

Conversation