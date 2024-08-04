Pair accused of Perthshire ‘slavery’ to stand trial later this year

Two men will stand trial accused of modern slavery and acting as agricultural work gangmasters in east Perthshire.

Stelian Neacsu, 57, and Petrica Obreja, 40, both appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court aided by a Romanian interpreter.

The pair denied allegations of forcing people into agricultural work in Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus.

They are charged with recruiting and transporting ten named individuals – one of whom is now deceased – “and others” between January 2019 and April 2021.

It is alleged the offending took place at properties in Jessie Street, Altamount Park, Leslie Street and Coralbank Crescent in Blairgowrie, and at Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd in Meadowside Park, Coupar Angus.

‘Slavery or servitude’

Court documents state the complainers were held “in slavery or servitude” and made to work by “means of force, threats or deception”, contrary to section 4 and section 3(7) respectively of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act 2015.

The men are accused of taking possession of the complainers’ ID cards and passports, placing them in accommodation and then overcharging them for their housing, utilities and cleaning.

They are also accused of charging them for transport to various locations to carry out agricultural work.

Both men are accused of withholding money due to the complainers by labour and training provider Ringlink Ltd on their behalf and altering and destroying timesheets given to them to submit to Ringlink.

They are also alleged to have sought inducements from the complainers in the form of gifts and financial payments to secure future work.

It is further alleged the pair threatened the complainers and their families not to speak to police.

Gangmasters charge

A second charge alleges both men, between January and April in 2021, acted as gangmasters by supplying workers for agricultural labour to various locations without the authority of a licence.

It is alleged that during the course of these offences, Obreja was on bail from Perth Sheriff Court.

Both Neacsu, of Worriston Street in Glasgow, and Obreja, of High Street, Perth, will stand trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in November and a pre-trial hearing was fixed for September 24.

