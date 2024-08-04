Pair accused of Perthshire ‘slavery’ to stand trial later this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Pair accused of Perthshire ‘slavery’ to stand trial later this year

Stelian Neacsu and Petrica Obreja appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court over Perthshire-related charges.

By Ross Gardiner
Police raid in Blairgowrie
The pair appeared in court after a police operation in east Perthshire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Two men will stand trial accused of modern slavery and acting as agricultural work gangmasters in east Perthshire.

Stelian Neacsu, 57, and Petrica Obreja, 40, both appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court aided by a Romanian interpreter.

The pair denied allegations of forcing people into agricultural work in Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus.

They are charged with recruiting and transporting ten named individuals – one of whom is now deceased – “and others” between January 2019 and April 2021.

It is alleged the offending took place at properties in Jessie Street, Altamount Park, Leslie Street and Coralbank Crescent in Blairgowrie, and at Ringlink (Scotland) Ltd in Meadowside Park, Coupar Angus.

‘Slavery or servitude’

Court documents state the complainers were held “in slavery or servitude” and made to work by “means of force, threats or deception”, contrary to section 4 and section 3(7) respectively of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation (Scotland) Act 2015.

The men are accused of taking possession of the complainers’ ID cards and passports, placing them in accommodation and then overcharging them for their housing, utilities and cleaning.

They are also accused of charging them for transport to various locations to carry out agricultural work.

Both men are accused of withholding money due to the complainers by labour and training provider Ringlink Ltd on their behalf and altering and destroying timesheets given to them to submit to Ringlink.

They are also alleged to have sought inducements from the complainers in the form of gifts and financial payments to secure future work.

It is further alleged the pair threatened the complainers and their families not to speak to police.

Gangmasters charge

A second charge alleges both men, between January and April in 2021, acted as gangmasters by supplying workers for agricultural labour to various locations without the authority of a licence.

It is alleged that during the course of these offences, Obreja was on bail from Perth Sheriff Court.

Both Neacsu, of Worriston Street in Glasgow, and Obreja, of High Street, Perth, will stand trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in November and a pre-trial hearing was fixed for September 24.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Nicol
Tanker driver knocked down in Dundee Sainsbury's forecourt road rage hit-and-run
Katrin Stewart, Dunmore Street blaze
Woman who burned down caravan with BBQ in Dundee locked up after community sentence…
Colin Evans
Clubber 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after Perth street assault
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sweat-soaked in McDonald's and sheriff's 'stay alive' plea
Court Street North sign, Dundee
Garden fork attacker lucky he did not use 'business end' of tool in Dundee…
Robin Alcorn
Driver jailed after hitting Dundee child in one stolen car and taking police on…
Reece Lochrie used a knife to rob the County News store in Perth
Armed robber weeps as he's recognised during raid on Perth newsagent
Aaron Kyle
Fife thug broke singer’s nose at Cowdenbeath pub
Christopher McIntosh
Dundee driver sentenced for 'fumbling' with 15-year-old behind wheel of Fife bus
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Crack cocaine 'sweeping Fife' and businessman banned