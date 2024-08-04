Craig Levein aims to crown St Johnstone’s Geoff Brown tribute night with win over Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein aims to crown St Johnstone’s Geoff Brown tribute night with win over Aberdeen

The McDiarmid Park main stand will be renamed the Geoff Brown Stand ahead of Monday's season opener at McDiarmid Park.

By Fraser Mackie
St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown has passed the baton to Adam Webb.
Geoff Brown is set to be honoured permanently at McDiarmid Park. Image: DC Thomson.

Craig Levein dearly hopes to crown Geoff Brown’s tribute night on Monday with a St Johnstone success over Aberdeen.

The live TV cameras are in town for the final game of Premiership opening weekend.

And for home fans, the spotlight before kick-off will turn to honouring the outgoing owner as the main stand is renamed the Geoff Brown Stand.

Levein’s relationship with Brown, 81, extends beyond the game and goes way back.

There is personal desire, therefore, to make the evening extra magical for the man who tempted Levein back to football management following a four year absence.

Adam Webb is unveiled as the new owner of St Johnstone alongside Geoff Brown.
Adam Webb (right) has taken custodianship of St Johnstone from Geoff Brown (left). Image: SNS

“It’s going to be a special night with Geoff getting the stand named after him,” said Levein.

“I’d love to give him a victory to make it even more special. He’s the reason I’m here.

“I’d known him a while, through our mutual friend Kevin Mackie, and also Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore, because we both had horses with them at the same time.

“So, we knew each other away from football. After Hearts, I still had a hankering to get back in and work as a manager again so, when Geoff called, it felt right.

“There were a lot of things good about it at the time. It was a chance for me to become a manager again – and to bring Andy (Kirk) in with me.

“So, when he called it made sense to come here. I’m grateful to him for the chance.

He’s been an incredible owner of this club over a long period of time, so it’s fitting he gets this tribute.”

