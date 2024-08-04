Craig Levein aims to crown St Johnstone’s Geoff Brown tribute night with win over Aberdeen

Craig Levein dearly hopes to crown Geoff Brown’s tribute night on Monday with a St Johnstone success over Aberdeen.

The live TV cameras are in town for the final game of Premiership opening weekend.

And for home fans, the spotlight before kick-off will turn to honouring the outgoing owner as the main stand is renamed the Geoff Brown Stand.

Levein’s relationship with Brown, 81, extends beyond the game and goes way back.

There is personal desire, therefore, to make the evening extra magical for the man who tempted Levein back to football management following a four year absence.

“It’s going to be a special night with Geoff getting the stand named after him,” said Levein.

“I’d love to give him a victory to make it even more special. He’s the reason I’m here.

“I’d known him a while, through our mutual friend Kevin Mackie, and also Lucinda Russell and Peter Scudamore, because we both had horses with them at the same time.

“So, we knew each other away from football. After Hearts, I still had a hankering to get back in and work as a manager again so, when Geoff called, it felt right.

“There were a lot of things good about it at the time. It was a chance for me to become a manager again – and to bring Andy (Kirk) in with me.

“So, when he called it made sense to come here. I’m grateful to him for the chance.

“He’s been an incredible owner of this club over a long period of time, so it’s fitting he gets this tribute.”