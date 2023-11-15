Paul Sturrock: New St Johnstone boss Craig Levein will have ‘great times’ alongside his old McDiarmid mentor, Geoff Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Sturrock: New St Johnstone boss Craig Levein will have ‘great times’ alongside his old McDiarmid mentor, Geoff Brown

The former Perth boss has been looking back at his start in management at McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
Paul Sturrock and Craig Levein.
Paul Sturrock and Craig Levein. Images: SNS.

Craig Levein will enjoy “great times” at St Johnstone, according to former boss Paul Sturrock.

And having Geoff Brown behind him will be a big part of any future McDiarmid Park success.

Sturrock was the latest guest on the BBC’s ‘Sacked in the Morning’ podcast, reminiscing with Levein about his own start in management at McDiarmid Park in the 1990s.

Brown was a hands-on Perth chairman back then.

Still the Saints owner decades later at the age of 80, he’s currently the honorary president.

Brown was involved in the recent recruitment process to appoint Steven MacLean’s successor.

And Sturrock believes Levein’s desire to work him and other “good people” at McDiarmid was sound logic.

Geoff Brown.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown. Image: SNS.

“Geoff’s been very shrewd in his selection of managers over the years,” said Sturrock.

“A lot of the managers have been very successful with his tutoring, as he would call it.

“He’s a good chairman and you’ll have great times with him.

“He’s also a winner.

“Geoff likes to be involved and wants to know what you’re thinking about.

“He has an opinion on everything!”

Total commitment

Sturrock, who went on to manage Dundee United and then enjoy great success with Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday, added: “It was dark times when I started off – we got beat to Stenhousemuir in the cup.

“At no time did he (Brown) come in and say: ‘Paul, you’ve got two more games’ or whatever.

“He was totally committed to the managers he brought in and it’s proved successful.

“It’s a great boost to a manager when you know the chairman is backing you.”

With Sturrock having collapsed in the dugout during his time as Saints manager, Brown had plenty of wise advice for the then rookie boss.

And once it even involved him missing a game to join him on holiday!

“We were relegated in the first year and in the second year we just missed out on promotion,” Sturrock recalled.

“In the third year we were flying high.

“All of a sudden Geoff said: ‘We (the Saints directors) are going on a golf holiday to Portugal and we want you to come’.

“I said: ‘But we’ve got a game on Tuesday!’

“He said: ‘No, no, you’re coming’.

“We were out on the golf course when the game was getting played. I couldn’t hit a shot. I four-putted one of the holes. It was unbelievable.

“But we won and Sloop (assistant, John Blackley) claimed it was his management that did it!”

On another golf trip, Brown and Sturrock ended up in the company of showbiz royalty.

“As we were walking up the 17th I said: ‘I think that’s Sean Connery’,” he recalled.

“Then in the bar he came up and said ‘You’re Paul Sturrock, aren’t you?’

“I’m like: ‘You’re Sean Connery?’

“Geoff was saying: ‘How do you know him?’ and was getting autographs and everything else.”

Conversation