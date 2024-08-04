Fife bus cuts ‘a real blow’ for Silverburn Park’s 600 daily visitors

Staff at Leven’s Silverburn Park have joined the campaign to reinstate Fife express bus stops.

The popular attraction welcomes around 600 visitors a day, including campers and backpackers.

And many travel by bus, using the stop at the park gates.

However, it is one of around 40 no longer served by the X60, X61 and X58 as Stagecoach bids to speed up journeys between St Andrews and Edinburgh.

James Young, Silverburn’s events and operations manager, said: “This is a real blow for us.

“We get 200,000 people a year, including international visitors, and this is bound to have a detrimental affect.”

Silverburn Park staff ‘very sad’ about bus stops cuts

While service 95 still uses the Silverburn bus stop, it only travels between Leven and St Andrews and the journey is far longer.

“Backpackers, people doing the coastal path and people with tents all use these bus services,” James said.

“Many are coming from further afield.

“And the express buses have a luggage compartment, which is useful for them.”

Silverburn Park has also started a £10 million redevelopment of the site’s former flax mill, which will be transformed into a 20-room hostel, restaurant and events space.

“To not have the transportation links as strong as they could be will be a hindrance,” added James.

“Our website information includes bus info and we’ve just have a load of leaflets printed telling people which express services to use.

“We’re very sad to see this.”

Walks of more than a mile to nearest stop

Several people have protested the loss of express bus stops, particularly in the East Neuk.

Passengers face walks of more than a mile to the nearest stop in some instances.

And those travelling to Edinburgh now have to change buses.

Some people have pointed out express services used to only stop at bus stations to ensure a quick journey.

However, others say this changed to compensate for other service withdrawals.

Stagecoach says the cuts are a result of increased journey times on routes.

Stagecoach defends cuts to express bus stops

This is due to a higher volume of traffic, the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas and badly parked cars.

The company says the busiest stops are being retained to keep a balance between having an express, limited service and maintaining access for passengers.

They insist they are “removing only those which were used infrequently, or by few, and where an alternative is just a short distance away”.

And the spokesperson added: “If in time, it is identified that a stop that we have removed is likely to become well-used we can look to add this in.”

However, a petition started by East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon has been signed by more than 740 people.

Courier campaign to protect bus services

It comes after Stagecoach implemented a raft of service cuts in Perthshire and Fife earlier this year.

The Courier has been campaigning for adequate bus routes, particularly in rural areas. See more on our dedicated campaigns page.