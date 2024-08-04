Fife bus cuts ‘a real blow’ for Silverburn Park’s 600 daily visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife bus cuts ‘a real blow’ for Silverburn Park’s 600 daily visitors

The popular coastal attraction welcomes hundreds of backpackers, campers and walkers every day.

By Claire Warrender
Silverburn Park events and operations manager James Young has spoken out about bus stop cuts
Silverburn Park events and operations manager James Young has spoken out about bus stop cuts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Staff at Leven’s Silverburn Park have joined the campaign to reinstate Fife express bus stops.

The popular attraction welcomes around 600 visitors a day, including campers and backpackers.

And many travel by bus, using the stop at the park gates.

However, it is one of around 40 no longer served by the X60, X61 and X58 as Stagecoach bids to speed up journeys between St Andrews and Edinburgh.

James Young, Silverburn’s events and operations manager, said: “This is a real blow for us.

“We get 200,000 people a year, including international visitors, and this is bound to have a detrimental affect.”

Silverburn Park staff ‘very sad’ about bus stops cuts

While service 95 still uses the Silverburn bus stop, it only travels between Leven and St Andrews and the journey is far longer.

“Backpackers, people doing the coastal path and people with tents all use these bus services,” James said.

Silverburn Park bus stop cuts have saddened James Young, who is pictured at the park gate.
James Young of Silverburn Park  says the bus stop is well used. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Many are coming from further afield.

“And the express buses have a luggage compartment, which is useful for them.”

Silverburn Park has also started a £10 million redevelopment of the site’s former flax mill, which will be transformed into a 20-room hostel, restaurant and events space.

Silverburn Park glamping and campsite. Image: Supplied by Scott Williamson.

“To not have the transportation links as strong as they could be will be a hindrance,” added James.

“Our website information includes bus info and we’ve just have a load of leaflets printed telling people which express services to use.

“We’re very sad to see this.”

Walks of more than a mile to nearest stop

Several people have protested the loss of express bus stops, particularly in the East Neuk.

Passengers face walks of more than a mile to the nearest stop in some instances.

And those travelling to Edinburgh now have to change buses.

A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach has implemented a shake-up of Fife bus services. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Some people have pointed out express services used to only stop at bus stations to ensure a quick journey.

However, others say this changed to compensate for other service withdrawals.

Stagecoach says the cuts are a result of increased journey times on routes.

Stagecoach defends cuts to express bus stops

This is due to a higher volume of traffic, the introduction of 20mph zones in some areas and badly parked cars.

The company says the busiest stops are being retained to keep a balance between having an express, limited service and maintaining access for passengers.

They insist they are “removing only those which were used infrequently, or by few, and where an alternative is just a short distance away”.

And the spokesperson added: “If in time, it is identified that a stop that we have removed is likely to become well-used we can look to add this in.”

However, a petition started by East Neuk councillor Sean Dillon has been signed by more than 740 people.

Courier campaign to protect bus services

It comes after Stagecoach implemented a raft of service cuts in Perthshire and Fife earlier this year.

The Courier has been campaigning for adequate bus routes, particularly in rural areas. See more on our dedicated campaigns page.

