Supermarket sweep: How many Dundee shoppers are ditching facemasks?

Our investigation reveals the number of customers in Dundee’s main supermarkets wearing facemasks – and how many are letting them slide.

Mask-wearing remains mandatory in Scotland.

And it’s less than a month since Tayside was the Covid capital of Europe. There were 799 new positive cases in Scotland yesterday.

Yet 13.8% of the 600 shoppers observed during half-hour periods across local supermarkets on the same weekday, were not wearing masks.

In half of the stores we visited there was more than one staff member not wearing facemasks – without displaying exemption lanyards.

There are people who cannot wear a face covering due to health conditions, disabilities or other special circumstances and six shoppers of the 600 wore a lanyard.

Read on to see the results

Asda, Craigie, Dundee

Across all age groups our investigation found 22 of 100 shoppers not wearing a mask.

And 3 staff members were working on the shop floor without a facemask.

An Asda spokesperson said: ‘‘We continue to monitor the number of customers in our stores and we have extensive measures in place in our Scottish stores.

“Our customers can rest assured we continue to follow all government guidance as we have since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to remind customers of the need to wear a face covering in our stores and provide masks free of charge to anyone who doesn’t have their own.”

Lidl, Kingsway, Dundee

Lidl’s in-store Covid guidance includes signs, floor markings for social distancing, announcements and cleaning stations.

There were 10 of 100 shoppers not wearing facemasks during our visit.

All staff members were wearing masks.

A Lidl GB spokesperson said: “Our top priority remains the health and safety of our customers and colleagues.

“We have continued to closely follow all government guidance in Scotland and implement a range of social distancing and Covid-19 secure measures across our stores.

“In line with guidance from Scottish government, face coverings remain mandatory in all our Scottish stores.”

Morrisons, Dundee

Morrisons display large signs about mask-wearing, have sanitising stations and supervised entry.

In store 18/100 were not wearing facemasks.

There were 3 staff members on the shop floor not wearing face coverings.

A spokesperson said of our findings: “In Scotland face coverings remain a legal requirement unless medically exempt and the one metre social distancing rule in Scotland still applies.

“All customers and colleagues are being advised to follow this guidance in our stores.

“We continue to offer a free face covering to any customer or colleague who may have forgotten theirs.”

Tesco, Kingsway, Dundee

Tesco have cleaning stations, signage and tannoy announcements reminding shoppers to wear a face covering and social distance.

In the aisles 11 of 100 shoppers were not wearing facemasks.

There were 2 staff members not wearing a mask.

Sainsbury’s, Tom Johnston Rd, Dundee

There is supervised entry, sanitiser and cleaning stations at Sainsbury’s.

There were 13/100 customers who didn’t wear a facemask.

All staff were wearing face coverings.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “Safety is our top priority. Customers and colleagues must wear a face covering when in our stores unless they are exempt.”

Aldi, Arbroath Road, Dundee

Aldi also has signage and a cleaning station at their entrance.

Just 9 of the 100 shoppers were not wearing facemasks.

Only staff behind checkout partitions were not wearing masks.

Tesco and Aldi did not respond to our request for comment.

Nicola Sturgeon is set to confirm today whether the existing Covid lockdown rules will be scrapped from August 9.

Updated advice on coronavirus measures is available here.