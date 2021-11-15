Covid Scotland: 40 to 49-year-olds to get booster – but when and how do I book?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The vaccination programme continues with news people aged 40 to 49 are now eligible for a Covid booster.

The Scottish Government made the announcement following confirmation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

They also confirmed today 16 to 17-year-olds will be eligible for a second dose of their Covid vaccination.

It’s an extremely busy period, especially after the most recent update – flu and Covid booster injections are being offered to some age groups, alongside first and second doses of Covid vaccines to others.

But who is getting theirs at the moment, when will you get yours and where do you book?

Covid boosters and flu jags

The Covid vaccine booster will help extend the protection you gained from your first two doses and give you longer-term protection.

The booster dose can be offered any time at least 6 months (24 weeks) after your second dose.

A booster dose is different from a third dose for people with a severely weakened immune system.

Where eligible, people are receiving their flu and Covid boosters at the same time.

Having both jags together is safe and effective.

Who is getting their jags at the moment?

People in high-risk groups, the over-70s, people in care homes and frontline health and social care workers were first to receive theirs.

Throughout November, appointments will take place at local community clinics for other priority groups:

Those aged 60 to 69.

Adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions.

What about other ages?

An online portal has been launched to allow people to book vaccination appointments online.

At the moment this is for:

Those aged 50 to 59.

Unpaid carers who are 16 and over.

who are 16 and over. Those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed people.

The 40 to 49-year-old group will soon be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal.

be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal. A timetable for second doses for those aged 16 to 17 years old is to be announced.

What about flu jags?

This year’s flu vaccination programme is under way and will deliver record numbers of free flu jags this year.

The people most at risk from flu have been prioritised for the vaccine and groups also include primary and secondary school pupils.

You can find out more information about the roll-out, including information about child flu vaccination and how to get yours, on the NHS Inform website.

I haven’t had my Covid vaccine – how can I book?

If you have not had either your first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, you should arrange an appointment online.

You will still need the booster dose but the timing of it will depend on when you had your first two doses.