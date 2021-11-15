Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: 40 to 49-year-olds to get booster – but when and how do I book?

By Cara Forrester
November 15 2021, 3.42pm
JCVI says 40 to 49 can get booster.

The vaccination programme continues with news people aged 40 to 49 are now eligible for a Covid booster.

The Scottish Government made the announcement following confirmation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

They also confirmed today 16 to 17-year-olds will be eligible for a second dose of their Covid vaccination.

It’s an extremely busy period, especially after the most recent update – flu and Covid booster injections are being offered to some age groups, alongside first and second doses of Covid vaccines to others.

But who is getting theirs at the moment, when will you get yours and where do you book?

Those aged 40 to 49 are eligible for a booster.

Covid boosters and flu jags

The Covid vaccine booster will help extend the protection you gained from your first two doses and give you longer-term protection.

  • The booster dose can be offered any time at least 6 months (24 weeks) after your second dose.
  • A booster dose is different from a third dose for people with a severely weakened immune system.
  • Where eligible, people are receiving their flu and Covid boosters at the same time.
  • Having both jags together is safe and effective.

Who is getting their jags at the moment?

People in high-risk groups, the over-70s, people in care homes and frontline health and social care workers were first to receive theirs.

Throughout November, appointments will take place at local community clinics for other priority groups:

  • Those aged 60 to 69.
  • Adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions.

What about other ages?

An online portal has been launched to allow people to book vaccination appointments online.

At the moment this is for:

  • Those aged 50 to 59.
  • Unpaid carers who are 16 and over.
  • Those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed people.
  • The 40 to 49-year-old group will soon be able to book their own appointments through the NHS online portal.
  • A timetable for second doses for those aged 16 to 17 years old is to be announced.

What about flu jags?

This year’s flu vaccination programme is under way and will deliver record numbers of free flu jags this year.

The people most at risk from flu have been prioritised for the vaccine and groups also include primary and secondary school pupils.

The team are now also delivering the flu vaccine.

You can find out more information about the roll-out, including information about child flu vaccination and how to get yours, on the NHS Inform website.

I haven’t had my Covid vaccine – how can I book?

If you have not had either your first or second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, you should arrange an appointment online.

You will still need the booster dose but the timing of it will depend on when you had your first two doses.

