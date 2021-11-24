Covid Scotland: What are the new rules for getting into venues with vaccine passports or lateral flow tests?

An error occurred. Please try again.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the vaccination certificate scheme is here to stay for the time being.

But there are new rules this week – including an updated position on lateral flow tests and how they can be used for entry into venues.

Here’s the information you will need to know as we all prepare to head into the festive season.

Vaccine passports – has anything changed?

For at least a further three weeks you’ll need to show vaccine certificates to get into certain places or events.

For the moment, these include showing a vaccine passport to enter venues including:

Nightclubs (and similar venues).

Adult entertainment venues.

Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated.

Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people.

Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

BUT there’s an important announcement.

From December 6, it will be possible to access venues or events covered by the scheme by showing EITHER:

Proof of vaccination OR

A recent negative lateral flow test result.

It means international students who received a vaccine not recognised by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency), or those who have experienced difficulty accessing their vaccination record, will be able to attend venues covered by the scheme.

How will I use my lateral flow test to enter venues?

Current rules across the UK vary for gaining entry. These include showing a photograph of a negative lateral flow test result or the official text or email notification from the government.

This is yet to be decided in Scotland. Regulations and guidance will be published in the coming days.

What else is new?

Up until now, we have all been encouraged to do two lateral flow tests a week.

But as we move into the busier festive period, we are being asked for extra effort on this.

Nicola Sturgeon says on any occasion you’re going out socialising with others or mixing with other households you should take a test before you go.

If the test is positive – don’t go. Isolate and book a PCR test.

Are they extending the passport scheme?

A possible extension to the vaccine passport scheme is still being considered to include a wider range of premises including theatres, cinemas and hospitality venues.

But the First Minister confirmed at this stage they’ve decided not to extend the scope of the scheme.