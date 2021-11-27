Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Booster bookings now open for next age group

By Cara Forrester
November 27 2021, 8.33am
Covid vaccine administered
The vaccination programme continues.

The winter vaccination programme continues with news the next age group can now book their booster appointments.

The Scottish Government has announced the advanced booking system is open for 40 to 49-year-olds for their boosters.

But if you are in that age group, how do you do it? And what age group will be up next?

The roll out of booster jabs in under way.

Who can book?

People aged 40 to 49 can use the NHS Inform online portal or national phoneline to book their Covid-19 booster appointments from Saturday November 27.

Appointments will be available from November 30 and the booking must be at least 24 weeks after your second dose.

How do I use the portal?

To use the online portal, you’ll need your unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If you can’t find it, you can locate or reset it at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

If you don’t have access online, you can book an appointment through the National Helpline 0800 030 8013.

Who’s up next for jags?

From Tuesday November 30, 16 and 17-year-olds can use the portal to book a slot for their second dose of the vaccine if it has been 12 weeks since their first dose.

Anyone who has had a confirmed case of the virus since their first dose should wait for 12 weeks from the date of the positive test before being vaccinated.

I’ve missed my appointment – what do I do?

Several age groups have already been able to book their appointments through the portal including:

  • 50 – 59 age group.
  • Unpaid carers 16 and over.
  • Those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed people.

If you’re in one of these groups and have missed an appointment, you can also book online.

And any 50 to 59-year-olds who haven’t already booked an appointment for their booster will be contacted and invited to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf receives his coronavirus vaccine at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says more than 1.5 million boosters and third doses have now been delivered.

He adds: “Boosters are just as important as the initial vaccinations.

“Six months after the second dose, immunity levels wane with increasing risk of further infection.

“The booster dose improves your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

Vaccines are being rolled out to younger age groups.

“We encourage all those eligible to arrange their appointment via the portal or phoneline for 24 weeks after their second dose.

“The portal will be in use for people in almost all health board areas but those in areas where that is not the case, people will be contacted directly by their local board with details of their appointment.”