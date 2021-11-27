Covid Scotland: Booster bookings now open for next age group

An error occurred. Please try again.

The winter vaccination programme continues with news the next age group can now book their booster appointments.

The Scottish Government has announced the advanced booking system is open for 40 to 49-year-olds for their boosters.

But if you are in that age group, how do you do it? And what age group will be up next?

Who can book?

People aged 40 to 49 can use the NHS Inform online portal or national phoneline to book their Covid-19 booster appointments from Saturday November 27.

Appointments will be available from November 30 and the booking must be at least 24 weeks after your second dose.

How do I use the portal?

To use the online portal, you’ll need your unique vaccination username which can be found on any previous appointment letter.

If you can’t find it, you can locate or reset it at NHS Inform’s “recover username” page.

If you don’t have access online, you can book an appointment through the National Helpline 0800 030 8013.

Who’s up next for jags?

From Tuesday November 30, 16 and 17-year-olds can use the portal to book a slot for their second dose of the vaccine if it has been 12 weeks since their first dose.

Anyone who has had a confirmed case of the virus since their first dose should wait for 12 weeks from the date of the positive test before being vaccinated.

I’ve missed my appointment – what do I do?

Several age groups have already been able to book their appointments through the portal including:

50 – 59 age group.

Unpaid carers 16 and over.

Those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed people.

If you’re in one of these groups and have missed an appointment, you can also book online.

And any 50 to 59-year-olds who haven’t already booked an appointment for their booster will be contacted and invited to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says more than 1.5 million boosters and third doses have now been delivered.

He adds: “Boosters are just as important as the initial vaccinations.

“Six months after the second dose, immunity levels wane with increasing risk of further infection.

“The booster dose improves your level of protection significantly and is the best way to protect your health and those around you.

“We encourage all those eligible to arrange their appointment via the portal or phoneline for 24 weeks after their second dose.

“The portal will be in use for people in almost all health board areas but those in areas where that is not the case, people will be contacted directly by their local board with details of their appointment.”