Wellbeing: What is the nation’s favourite Christmas song?

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s just two weeks until Christmas. So it’s time for feelgood moments: getting the tree up, festive films on Netflix and blasting those festive tunes.

This year, the nation’s top 10 Christmas songs – from the UK’s Official Top 40 – include classic hits, but a few more recent songs have broken their way through, too.

Surprisingly missing from the top 10 are hits such as Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmastime, Merry Xmas Everybody by Slade and Bing Crosby’s White Christmas.

What do you think is the nation’s favourite Christmas song?

Keep reading to find out, and to vote for your favourite…

10. Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee

The oldest song on the list was released in 1958 – though not until 1962 in the UK.

It has certainly earned its place in the top 10 and continues to endure as one of the nation’s favourite Christmas songs over the last almost 60 years.

9. I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day – Wizzard

8. Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande

Released in 2014, Ariana Grande’s hit is the most recent addition to the top 10, but is no less popular than some of the older songs on the list.

7. Step Into Christmas – Elton John

6. It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Michael Bublé

It wouldn’t be a festive top 10 without the King of Christmas himself, would it?

Michael’s Christmas album is the UK’s biggest festive-themed record, with over three million chart sales.

And four of his festive tracks rank among the top 40 most-streamed Christmas songs in the UK.

5. Do They Know It’s Christmas? – Band Aid

4. Merry Christmas Everyone – Shakin’ Stevens

3. Fairytale Of New York – The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl

It will be no surprise this classic is in the top three and has continued to be one of the nation’s favourites since it was released in 1987.

Surprisingly, it has never been Christmas number one in the charts, but it did make the number two spot the year it was released.

2. Last Christmas – Wham!

Wham!’s classic Christmas song has had 220 million streams in the UK, making it a clear choice for the runner up spot.

The song was also the inspiration for a Christmas film of the same name, released in 2019, starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson.

1. All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

It couldn’t really have been anything else, could it?

It has had 248 million streams to date in the UK, making it the nation’s all-time favourite Christmas song, according to the Official Top 40.