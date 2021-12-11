Dundee have a point to prove at Ross County today after they ‘skelped us’ at Dens insists attacker Luke McCowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee have a point to prove at Ross County today after they ‘skelped us’ at Dens insists attacker Luke McCowan

By George Cran
December 11 2021, 9.00am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.16am
Luke McCowan dejected against Ross County (left) and jubilant against Motherwell since (right).
Luke McCowan was one of the lucky few Dundee first-teamers who didn’t take part in one of the worst 45 minutes in recent memory.

Often being left on the bench would be a cause for disappointment, particularly after starting the previous two matches and scoring a key goal.

However, McCowan’s first touch against Ross County in October came with his side already 4-0 down as he replaced Paul McGowan on 57 minutes.

It would end 5-0 amid jeers from the home support and clamour for the manager’s head.

Remarkably, the Dark Blues bounced back quickly with victory at St Mirren and have won three of their following five games, moving up the table in the process.

Regan Charles-Cook (No 17) makes it 4-0 to Ross County.

Today, though, they face the Premiership’s bottom side once more.

Despite not being on the pitch as the Staggies ripped through a sorry Dundee side in the opening 45 at Dens Park, McCowan is determined to be part of the side that puts that result right today.

McCowan said: “Ross County may be bottom of the league but we know they are a good side.

“They showed that when they came to Dens and have continued to show it.

“They came to Dens and skelped us.

“If your passion isn’t there, you are going to get blown out of the water and it showed that night because we weren’t at it.

“So we just have to make sure our work-rate and passion is there.

“I don’t think that was us the last time we played them.

“Hopefully we will show them the real Dundee today and get the result we want.”

Dressing-room afterwards

Asked about his memories of that night at Dens, McCowan recalled: “I was sitting on the bench and couldn’t believe what was happening.

“It seemed everything they struck was going in.

“We had watched them in previous weeks and we knew they were due a good win. Unfortunately, it was against us.

“When I initially went into the dressing-room afterwards, everyone was dead silent.

McCowan has scored some crucial goals this season, including this one against Motherwell.

“We just couldn’t believe what had happened. But of course you have boys who show a lot of passion and rightly so, who speak up.

“The experienced players step up and they speak saying how they thought the game went.

“To be fair, the manager comes in, sits us down, tells us all to shut up and tells us how he saw it from the sidelines as that’s where you get the best view.

“So we have a point to prove.”

 

