Dundee have a point to prove at Ross County today after they ‘skelped us’ at Dens insists attacker Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan was one of the lucky few Dundee first-teamers who didn’t take part in one of the worst 45 minutes in recent memory.

Often being left on the bench would be a cause for disappointment, particularly after starting the previous two matches and scoring a key goal.

However, McCowan’s first touch against Ross County in October came with his side already 4-0 down as he replaced Paul McGowan on 57 minutes.

It would end 5-0 amid jeers from the home support and clamour for the manager’s head.

Remarkably, the Dark Blues bounced back quickly with victory at St Mirren and have won three of their following five games, moving up the table in the process.

Today, though, they face the Premiership’s bottom side once more.

Despite not being on the pitch as the Staggies ripped through a sorry Dundee side in the opening 45 at Dens Park, McCowan is determined to be part of the side that puts that result right today.

McCowan said: “Ross County may be bottom of the league but we know they are a good side.

“They showed that when they came to Dens and have continued to show it.

“They came to Dens and skelped us.

“If your passion isn’t there, you are going to get blown out of the water and it showed that night because we weren’t at it.

“So we just have to make sure our work-rate and passion is there.

“I don’t think that was us the last time we played them.

“Hopefully we will show them the real Dundee today and get the result we want.”

Dressing-room afterwards

Asked about his memories of that night at Dens, McCowan recalled: “I was sitting on the bench and couldn’t believe what was happening.

“It seemed everything they struck was going in.

“We had watched them in previous weeks and we knew they were due a good win. Unfortunately, it was against us.

“When I initially went into the dressing-room afterwards, everyone was dead silent.

“We just couldn’t believe what had happened. But of course you have boys who show a lot of passion and rightly so, who speak up.

“The experienced players step up and they speak saying how they thought the game went.

“To be fair, the manager comes in, sits us down, tells us all to shut up and tells us how he saw it from the sidelines as that’s where you get the best view.

“So we have a point to prove.”