EXCLUSIVE: Dundee have no plans to fire boss James McPake amid fan anger as club back their man

Dundee chiefs have no plans to make a change in the dugout following the humiliation of a 5-0 home defeat to Ross County.

Anger flowed from the stands during the clash at Dens Park and has continued online amongst supporters.

Many want to see James McPake’s tenure as club manager brought to an end.

However, it is understood the club’s hierarchy won’t be meeting to discuss McPake’s future.

And managing director John Nelms is backing the under-fire Dens boss to get the team back on track.

McPake led the Dark Blues to promotion through the play-offs last season but has overseen just one league win in their opening 11 Premiership matches.

His side travel to St Mirren this weekend and currently sit in 11th place, one point above bottom side Ross County and three behind St Johnstone in 10th.