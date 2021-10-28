EXCLUSIVE: Dundee have no plans to fire boss James McPake amid fan anger as club back their man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee have no plans to fire boss James McPake amid fan anger as club back their man

By George Cran
October 28 2021, 12.55pm Updated: October 28 2021, 1.00pm
James McPake and John Nelms.
James McPake and John Nelms.

Dundee chiefs have no plans to make a change in the dugout following the humiliation of a 5-0 home defeat to Ross County.

Anger flowed from the stands during the clash at Dens Park and has continued online amongst supporters.

Many want to see James McPake’s tenure as club manager brought to an end.

Dundee were thrashed 5-0 at home to Ross County last night.

However, it is understood the club’s hierarchy won’t be meeting to discuss McPake’s future.

And managing director John Nelms is backing the under-fire Dens boss to get the team back on track.

McPake led the Dark Blues to promotion through the play-offs last season but has overseen just one league win in their opening 11 Premiership matches.

His side travel to St Mirren this weekend and currently sit in 11th place, one point above bottom side Ross County and three behind St Johnstone in 10th.

Where did it go so badly wrong for Dundee? 4 talking points from Ross County humiliation

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier