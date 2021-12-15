Covid Scotland: How easy is it to get a booster vaccine appointment in Tayside?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Long queues and waits for Covid vaccine boosters have been reported across the country this week.

People aged over 30 have been booking their Covid boosters.

And the Scottish Government confirmed 18 to 29-year-olds can start to book theirs from 10am today.

But what is appointment availability like across Tayside currently? And what can you do to help reduce any potential delays at vaccine centres?

NHS Tayside has delivered more than 991,000 vaccinations since the beginning of the programme in December 2020.

Public health vaccination programme director Lynne Hamilton says: “This includes first, second and third Covid doses, boosters and flu jabs. It really highlights the unprecedented scale of work undertaken in 12 months.

“It is truly humbling to see the extra mile all staff have, and continue to go, to protect our local population. I can’t thank all the teams and individuals involved enough.”

How easy is it to get an appointment?

According to the NHS vaccine booking portal, availability in Tayside remains good – despite fears that demand would outstrip supply as Omicron spreads.

Morning, afternoon and evening appointment slots in Dundee, Perth, Arbroath and smaller community vaccination settings are available.

Who can book an appointment now?

Booster jabs have been offered to all over-18s and the gap between second vaccines and boosters is reduced to three months.

Appointments in Tayside have been open to those aged 30 and over. The 18 to 29 age group opens for booking today at 10am.

“We’ve had fantastic support from the public so far and we’re grateful to everyone who is coming along to get their vaccinations,” Lynne continues.

“We’re encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

How can people help avoid delays at vaccination centres?

“Be assured teams are working very hard to ensure people are seen as quickly as possible and to minimise any delays,” Lynne says.

“People can help by booking an appointment in advance to reduce potential drop-in delays at vaccination clinics.

“Please try not to arrive more than five minutes before the appointment time to help ease any potential congestion.

“If there are queues, please be patient. We will do everything we can to get you vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Our teams will continue to work hard to ensure everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones this winter.”

For more information see www.vaccinationtayside.scot.nhs.uk