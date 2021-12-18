Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Tayside deaf community’s touching video message to Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis

By Cara Forrester
December 18 2021, 7.33am Updated: December 18 2021, 10.02am
Tayside's Deaf Community get behind Rose and Giovanni.
Tayside's Deaf Community get behind Rose and Giovanni.

For many, Rose Ayling-Ellis is the stand-out star of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Rose, who is the show’s first deaf contestant, has wowed audiences and is tipped to lift the glitterball trophy.

She included an emotional tribute to the deaf community in week eight with her Couple’s Choice dance, which featured a period of silence during the routine.

She takes to the floor this Saturday night in the final of the competition alongside partner Giovanni Pernice.

And she has the backing of the Tayside deaf community – who have a special video message for Rose.

Chairperson Lorraine Wighton, right, says Rose has shown anything is possible.

OAP Weavers Deaf Hub Group, their chairperson Lorraine Wighton, and committee members of the Dundee Deaf Sports and Social Club who meet at Tayside Deaf Hub, told us why they’re championing Rose.

‘Totally amazing role model’

Lorraine, speaking on behalf of the group, says they have found following Rose’s journey emotional.

“It has been totally amazing for the deaf community across the whole of the UK to have Rose leading the way as a role model,” Lorraine explains.

Rose has been hailed as a great role model.

“Rose has been an amazing spokesperson showing how deaf people can succeed and how easy it is for deaf and hearing worlds to come together.”

The way she and Giovanni work together has also been inspiring to them.

Lorraine says: “They way they are using the counts, making sure communication is key, the use of British Sign Language (BSL) and lip reading.

Rose has helped raise awareness of British Sign Language (BSL).

“It has been emotional too to see how the other presenters have started to use BSL when they respond to Rose.

“And totally amazing to see all the audience responding with visual applause. Wow, that is so emotional.”

The group is interested to see if as many deaf people decide to take up dancing as hearing people who have been inspired to learn British Sign Language.

The group says it has been emotional but inspiring watching Rose dance in Strictly.

“Rose has shown that anything is possible, deafness isn’t what stops you at all.”

So what’s their message to Rose ahead of the final?

Our message for Strictly’s Rose!

“The Deaf Community across Tayside are routing for Rose and Giovanni to win,” says Lorraine. “We will have all our fingers and toes crossed for them on Saturday night. Good luck!”

*Deaf people are exempt from mask wearing for communication purposes. The vast majority wear masks when out and about.