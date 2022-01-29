Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trying to cut back on meat? 5 top tips for a healthy plant-based diet

By Dawn Donaghey
January 29 2022, 12.33pm
Healthy vegan food.
Healthy vegan food.

Are you keen to continue Veganuary, eating vegan, once the month ends, or trying to add more plant-based foods to your diet?

As well as making sure you get enough of important vitamins and minerals like calcium and b vitamins, these top tips will help keep eating vegan interesting – and tasty!

Pixie Turner is a registered nutritionist. She says it’s vital to ensure you get enough of  nutrients such as iron, carbohydrates and protein.

Here, Pixie shares her top tips for healthy plant-based eating.

Pixie Turner, nutritionist for Discover Great Veg.

1. Get enough calcium

Familiarise yourself with plant sources of calcium, like tahini, leafy greens such as kale and cavolo nero, beans, tofu, and lentils.

Fortified plant milks are great too, but ideally you want a variety of sources.

Calcium has a number of important functions, including helping build bones, keeping teeth healthy and ensuring blood clots normally. And, in pregnancy, it is vital for healthy development of baby’s bones and teeth.

Leafy greens are a good source of calcium.

2. Pack in the protein

Ensure you have a decent protein source with at least two of your meals each day.

That could mean having beans in your lunch and tofu for dinner, for example, or soy yoghurt with breakfast and lentils for dinner.

For tasty plant-based mealtime inspiration, try some of my recipes.

Lentils are a great source of protein.

3. Variety is key

Look to eat a wide variety of foods. How healthy your diet is depends on what you include, rather than what you exclude, so aim to enjoy a spectrum of plants.

More variety generally means more nutrients.

So as well as enjoying a variety of plants in main meals, remember you can also add them to snacks, side dishes, smoothies and more.

4. Keep iron levels up

Iron from plant foods isn’t as well absorbed by the body as those from animal products, so it’s worth prioritising some good sources of plant-based iron.

Examples include lentils, dark leafy greens like spinach and kale, and fortified breakfast cereals. Iron is really important for making red blood cells, which carry oxygen around the body.

5. Don’t be afraid of carbs!

Carbohydrate sources like grains and potatoes are absolutely your friends, and will help keep you full, satisfied, and energetic.

As well as starch, they also contain calcium, iron, fibre and B vitamins.

  • For more information on vegan eating see our Food & Drink section.

