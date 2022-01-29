Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Hibs planning to keep Dundee target Scott Allan at Easter Road says boss Shaun Maloney

By George Cran
January 29 2022, 1.28pm
Scott Allan in action for Hibs.
Hibs boss Shaun Maloney says Dundee target Scott Allan remains part of his plans for the season ahead.

Allan has featured twice since Maloney took charge at Easter Road but has entered the final six months of his contract with the Hibees.

Earlier this month Hibs appeared willing to let the mercurial playmaker leave the club as James McPake plotted a double swoop for Allan and striker Christian Doidge.

Also reportedly interested in former Dundee and United man Allan are St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

The move for Doidge fell flat after the striker turned down the switch.

Dundee made moves for Hibs players Scott Allan and Christian Doidge (right) earlier this month.

And now Maloney has poured doubt on the idea that Allan could move on before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night.

“I spoke to Scott today (Friday). At the moment no,” Maloney told the Daily Record.

“I am still planning on him being here at the close of window.

“But I’m always open if a player decides there’s something different he wants then my door is always open.

“I plan on having him tomorrow and moving forward but if that changes then the player can always see me.

“In terms of keeping him beyond the summer, that’s something I can’t answer for any of the squad. It’s so soon.

Scott Allan had a loan spell with Dundee in 2017.

“I have used Scott already against Aberdeen and at Celtic Park. I have been really happy with him, how he has trained and taken on information.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about Scott.

“If he has a different idea then I’m OK and will always speak to him.”

 

