Hibs planning to keep Dundee target Scott Allan at Easter Road says boss Shaun Maloney

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney says Dundee target Scott Allan remains part of his plans for the season ahead.

Allan has featured twice since Maloney took charge at Easter Road but has entered the final six months of his contract with the Hibees.

Earlier this month Hibs appeared willing to let the mercurial playmaker leave the club as James McPake plotted a double swoop for Allan and striker Christian Doidge.

Also reportedly interested in former Dundee and United man Allan are St Mirren and Kilmarnock.

The move for Doidge fell flat after the striker turned down the switch.

And now Maloney has poured doubt on the idea that Allan could move on before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night.

“I spoke to Scott today (Friday). At the moment no,” Maloney told the Daily Record.

“I am still planning on him being here at the close of window.

“But I’m always open if a player decides there’s something different he wants then my door is always open.

“I plan on having him tomorrow and moving forward but if that changes then the player can always see me.

“In terms of keeping him beyond the summer, that’s something I can’t answer for any of the squad. It’s so soon.

“I have used Scott already against Aberdeen and at Celtic Park. I have been really happy with him, how he has trained and taken on information.

“I have nothing but positive things to say about Scott.

“If he has a different idea then I’m OK and will always speak to him.”