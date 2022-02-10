SMILES: The one-woman operation helping Fifers fall in love with food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SMILES: The one-woman operation helping Fifers fall in love with food

By Saskia Harper
February 10 2022, 7.33am Updated: February 10 2022, 10.05am
Post Thumbnail

An Auchtermuchty woman has launched a new course, SMILES, helping those with health conditions fall in love with cooking and inspire Fifers to get creative in the kitchen.

Polly Murray launched SMILES to help people in the local community improve their health.

The project is funded by the Fife Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund, administered by Fife Voluntary Action with funding from the Scottish Government.

‘Just good home cooking’

Polly, 57, explains: “During the first lockdown, Auchermuchty rallied round. I have a home economics degree and I’ve always been really keen on cooking and the nutritional aspect of food.

“So, I set up a kitchen at the local community centre where we made hot meals. Three days a week we were sending out two-course meals for vulnerable people who were shielding in the community.

SMILES course leader Polly.
Polly has always been passionate about nutrition.

“It was fantastic, I loved it. My husband Callum helped me in the kitchen peeling potatoes and making custard.

“We had a team of drivers who went around town dropping off the meals which were good, real food. No packets, it was just good home cooking.”

Making healthy eating easy

Throughout the pandemic, Polly estimates the effort delivered around 2,500 meals to shielders and other vulnerable people across the local area.

Her experience giving back to the community during lockdown sparked the inspiration for a longer-term solution to help those who have struggled with food before, during and after the pandemic.

The mum-of-two continues: “For four Saturday mornings now, I’ve been at the community centre in the kitchen cooking low-carb dishes.

Polly is an ambassador for the charity, Public Health Collaboration, and is also a Nutrition Network advisor.

“People can come in for a cup of tea, and piece of low-carb cake and a chat. If they want to, they can register for the eight-week SMILES programme.

“Once the course is complete, we’ll have a WhatsApp support group, because it’s very much about ongoing support.”

‘There’s no fad dieting’

The SMILES project is a free eight-week program, which includes talks and discussions, a weekly cooking demo by Polly and food tastings.

SMILES is an acronym, highlighting the main focuses of the course. It stands for:

S – stress management

M – microbiome

I – insulin resistance

L – low-carb lifestyle

E – exercise

S – sleep

It is intended to help people who have struggled to lose weight previously, due to fad diets – as well as those who wish to improve their knowledge on healthy eating.

Polly says: “My aim is to help people in Fife who are struggling with health issues to improve those conditions through diet and lifestyle changes.

“It is intended to be long-term and it has to be sustainable. There’s no fad dieting.

“What we were eating 100 years ago was probably more healthy than what we’re eating today in the way of processed food and added sugar.

“It’s all about getting in the kitchen, learning some cooking skills and eating the way our grandparents ate.”

The last of Polly’s drop-in sessions before the SMILES course officially launches will be 10.30am on February 12 at the Autchermuchty Community Centre. You can contact Polly at polly@smiles.scot

