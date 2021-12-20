Dundee woman uses Covid stress to create relaxation business

An error occurred. Please try again.

When the pandemic hit, Dundee key worker Shona Stewart quickly realised that she had to take care of herself to take care of others.

The charity supervisor supports people facing homelessness, addiction and mental health issues.

Despite having asthma and being scared of Covid-19, Shona had to go to work because her support was needed.

Facing an uncertain situation was tiring for both her and the people she supported.

“I was under an awful lot of stress,” Shona says.

“It was very scary when lockdown began and my automatic defences kicked in.

“I looked for something to protect me and help me feel the emotions that came up while doing my job.”

Be Loved for self-care

Shona wanted to come home after work and create a peaceful space by lighting a candle and having a nice bath.

She started making products that could help her do just that. It was not only a distraction technique, but also the beginnings of a business.

She says: “I started to experiment with essential oils and different smells.

“I made up a little hamper with essential oils, baths salts and flowers.

“I made a couple of prototypes that I gave out to friends and family, and I set up a Facebook page.

“The name Be Loved came from me needing to love myself through that hard time.”

As well as selling on Facebook, Shona has taken her hampers to local Christmas markets.

As a trained sound therapist and reiki practitioner, Shona knows the importance of creating a space to relax when feeling stressed.

She runs reiki, sound therapy and mindfulness classes as part of the support she offers.

Creating a space for relaxation

The support worker is finding a larger market than she first thought for her products and services.

Shona says: “It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but the feedback that I’ve had has been really positive.

“Not enough that I would go in full-time yet, but it’s an indicator to me that people want what I can create.

“Through working with vulnerable people I’ve realised I might not be able to take away the issues, but I create an environment where I help reduce stress.”

Her own journey of healing and supporting vulnerable people has made Shona take a holistic approach to treating issues.

As well as treating the physical problem, she wants to find a way to heal the spiritual side too.

Going forward, she hopes to put on evening classes.

“It’s very difficult to treat someone who has a lot of issues such as addiction and mental health issues,” she explains.

“For example, you can’t get mental health treatment if you’re an active drug user.

“The services aren’t joined up enough and the brain is so complex that people don’t know how to treat it.

“It’s about giving people the same respect and compassion I would any other person and creating a space for relaxation.”