Surgery restarts at Angus hospital as staff return from Covid frontline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Surgery restarts at Angus hospital as staff return from Covid frontline

By Alasdair Clark
February 16 2022, 11.46am Updated: February 16 2022, 11.49am
Stracathro Hospital staff
Medics have returned to the hospital from the Covid frontline

Staff redeployed to Ninewells during the Covid crisis are returning to Stracathro Hospital in Angus, allowing surgery to restart.

Operating theatres and the hospital’s minor surgical unit have reopened as NHS Tayside work to get services suspended during the pandemic back up and running.

Medics from the Brechin hospital were redeployed during the coronavirus pandemic, with their skills put to use as part of the health board’s dedicated response at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

With the number of patients with Covid-19 requiring hospital care at Ninewells stabilising, NHS Tayside said the team has been able to return to their specialist roles at Stracathro, enabling full surgical services to resume.

The busy hospital undertakes planned operations spanning innovative orthopaedic surgery, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery and dental surgery.

Angus hospital medics thanked for Covid response

Four operating theatres and the surgical minor procedures unit are fully operational  and the surgical unit ward will also be open for inpatients and day cases.

Lesley Forsyth, clinical group manager at Stracathro Regional Treatment Centre said: “We are delighted to welcome our staff back to Stracathro.

“The remobilisation of services also sees the restart of elective orthopaedic operations every week at Stracathro.”

Stracathro Hospital, Angus
The hospital will help to tackle the surgical waiting list

Some 100 orthopaedic procedures, including joint replacements, can be carried out every month at the hospital.

Ms Forsyth added: “We are looking forward to welcoming patients back through our doors with more people now able to have the operations they have been waiting for.”

Mrs Lorna Birse-Stewart, chair of NHS Tayside, said the hospital was a “critical part” of the remobilisation plan for the health board.

Surgical backlog

“I would like to thank staff from Stracathro who were redeployed to join colleagues in Ninewells to care for patients and help face the dual challenges of winter and Covid.

“The NHS Tayside Remobilisation Plan sets out our priorities to be delivered now and over the coming months in order to start to address the backlog in care and meet the ongoing healthcare needs for people across Tayside.

“It is very encouraging to see surgical services resume at Stracathro as part of these plans which will mean staff – and the people of Tayside – will benefit from this positive progress.”

Dundee man walks out of hospital six hours after ‘innovative’ hip surgery

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier