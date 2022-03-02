Cancer patients in Tayside to benefit as £1.5m radiotherapy revolution announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Cancer patients in Tayside to benefit as £1.5m radiotherapy revolution announced

By James Wyllie
March 2 2022, 7.33am Updated: March 2 2022, 11.57am
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf with consultant Rafael Moleron looking at the new radiotherapy machinery within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf with consultant Rafael Moleron looking at the new radiotherapy machinery within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Cancer patients in Tayside are to get better access to high-tech radiotherapy that “wasn’t even feasible” just a few years ago.

Stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) allows for high doses to be given with extreme precision, lessening side effects and reducing recovery time.

The latest machines are capable of making the tiniest adjustments to account for the day-to-day changes in a patient’s body – right down to how full their stomach might be.

Humza Yousaf meets radiotherapy manager Nicola Redgwell, Rachel Ada and Megan Fraser-Bell at the Truebeam unit 3 within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Humza Yousaf has announced a further roll-out of the SABR treatment, including investment in Dundee.

SABR has been used in Aberdeen since 2018, and the Health Secretary has announced a £1.5 million investment to roll it out further.

Cancer centres in Dundee, Inverness, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow will all benefit from the new 13-point National Radiotherapy Plan, announced today to boost the service through to 2025.

SABR tech is life-changing for patients

The new technology will change the lives of many patients – offering even more people “a life after a cancer diagnosis.”

Around 40% of people who require cancer treatment will get some form of radiotherapy – the second-most effective intervention after surgery.

The SABR – pronounced “saber” – investment is expected to at least double the number of patients currently treated.

Dr John McLellan, Dr Stephen Harrow, Dr Adnan Shaukat and Humza Yousaf. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Dr John McLellan, Dr Stephen Harrow, Dr Adnan Shaukat and Humza Yousaf.

Dr John McLellan, head of radiotherapy physics at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, says: “This is giving patients new options for treatment they didn’t have previously.

‘We can offer many patients a cure’

“SABR is for disease that has limited spread and we can now offer many patients a cure or long-term palliation.

“It’s a big step forward.”

Additionally, the hospital is now home to the Varian Ethos – the first machine of its kind to be installed in Scotland, and third in the UK.

Dr McLellan explains: “This allows us to do bespoke treatments that adapt day-to-day to changes in the anatomy.

Consultant Rafael Moleron and Humza Yousa looking at the new helciom radiotherapy machine in Aberdeen
Consultant Rafael Moleron and Humza Yousa looking at the new equipment.

“One day their stomach might be a bit fuller, their anatomy isn’t quite the same as it was the day before.

“This machine has the computer power to adapt the treatment every single day so it can deliver even more precise treatments and avoid nasty side effects.”

Will this cut waiting times?

Mr Yousaf saw the new machines while visiting Aberdeen Royal Infirmary this week.

He said: “The tech I’ve seen here is the leading edge of innovation.

“The consultants were describing not just how innovative it is, but how this SABR treatment can improve lives quite considerably.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf visited Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to launch a National Radiotherapy Plan. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf  launches a National Radiotherapy Plan.

Mr Yousaf says this is crucial not just for cancer patients in the north-east, but the NHS as a whole, as it recovers from Covid.

“The fewer number of times we can see people, and the shorter the period of time they need to stay in hospital, all helps with the accumulative pressure of the last two years,” he says.

“But I’ve also got to be up front and honest with people – the recovery for the NHS is not going to take a matter of weeks or even a few months.

“It’s going to take years, and innovation and investment in technology is a key and critical component.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]