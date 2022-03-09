Covid Scotland: New advice on who to call if you need medical help with symptoms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, public health advice and procedures around Covid-19 are changing.

So if you develop coronavirus symptoms or need medical assistance, what should you do? Who should you call for help?

We’re answering all your questions on the new Covid symptom protocols.

What should I do if I develop Covid symptoms?

The three official symptoms of Covid since the start of the pandemic are:

A new continuous cough

A high temperature

A change or loss of taste or smell

However, reported symptoms of the Omicron variant include a sore throat, runny nose, headaches, fatigue and sneezing.

If you develop symptoms, you should take a test and begin self-isolating immediately if you test positive.

More information about the current self-isolation rules can be found here.

What if I need medical assistance?

Throughout the pandemic, if you needed medical attention due to your Covid symptoms, you contacted NHS 24.

But from March 31, patients with Covid-19 symptoms will be asked to contact their GP instead of NHS 24.

The move comes after a fall in the number of people using the service since the end of December.

Currently callers to the 111 helpline are assessed and, if necessary, transferred to a local community hub staffed by clinicians from across the healthcare system.

From March 31 patients will be asked to contact their GP in the first instance during the working day, as they already do for other respiratory conditions.

However, if help and advice is required out of hours, 111 should still be called.

Several boards have continued using GP practices as the first port of call for Covid-related calls during the pandemic, including NHS Tayside.

Why are GPs now my first port of call?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says: “This move represents another welcome step back towards normality.

“Call numbers and the number of serious cases are falling and the tailored arrangements put in place at the height of the pandemic are no longer required.

“But we remain on alert and should a more serious variant of the virus emerge the service can, and will, be swiftly restored.

“We are continuing to support GP practices as they manage acute Covid cases.”