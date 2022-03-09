Covid Scotland: New advice on who to call if you need medical help with symptoms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: New advice on who to call if you need medical help with symptoms

By Saskia Harper
March 9 2022, 6.00am
To go with story by Saskia Harper. Call GP if sick with Covid symptoms, says Scot Gov Picture shows; Doctor. Unknown. Supplied by Shutterstock/DCT Media Date; 08/03/2022

As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, public health advice and procedures around Covid-19 are changing.

So if you develop coronavirus symptoms or need medical assistance, what should you do? Who should you call for help?

We’re answering all your questions on the new Covid symptom protocols.

What should I do if I develop Covid symptoms?

The three official symptoms of Covid since the start of the pandemic are:

  • A new continuous cough
  • A high temperature
  • A change or loss of taste or smell

However, reported symptoms of the Omicron variant include a sore throat, runny nose, headaches, fatigue and sneezing.

If you develop symptoms, you should take a test and begin self-isolating immediately if you test positive.

What if I need medical assistance?

Throughout the pandemic, if you needed medical attention due to your Covid symptoms, you contacted NHS 24.

But from March 31, patients with Covid-19 symptoms will be asked to contact their GP instead of NHS 24.

The move comes after a fall in the number of people using the service since the end of December.

Currently callers to the 111 helpline are assessed and, if necessary, transferred to a local community hub staffed by clinicians from across the healthcare system.

From March 31 patients will be asked to contact their GP in the first instance during the working day, as they already do for other respiratory conditions.

However, if help and advice is required out of hours, 111 should still be called.

Several boards have continued using GP practices as the first port of call for Covid-related calls during the pandemic, including NHS Tayside.

Why are GPs now my first port of call?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says: “This move represents another welcome step back towards normality.

“Call numbers and the number of serious cases are falling and the tailored arrangements put in place at the height of the pandemic are no longer required.

“But we remain on alert and should a more serious variant of the virus emerge the service can, and will, be swiftly restored.

“We are continuing to support GP practices as they manage acute Covid cases.”

