‘It ruined my life for 30 years’: 100,000 Scots with ‘gambling harms’

New data shows gambling participation is back to pre-pandemic levels. And charity GambleAware says more than 100,800 people in Scotland are experiencing harms from their gambling.

GambleAware offers free treatment for anyone struggling with their gambling – through the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS). This works for nine out of 10 people who complete it.

But experts say for every person experiencing gambling harms who accesses support, there could be up to 160 others who do not get the help they need.

Kevan Mailey, 46, began gambling aged 8, an addiction that continued for 30 years.

He is now a residential support worker at gambling charity Gordon Moody – one of the organisations collaborating in the NGTS.

He says the service saved his life.

Kevan, originally from Glasgow, explains: “I knew deep down that I had a problem for a long time but it was only after my mum died in 2017 that I looked for help.

‘If I hadn’t got help I wouldn’t be here now’

“Gambling ruined my life for almost 30 years.

“It started when I visited arcades when I was very young. And it started becoming a problem when I got my first job as a paper boy, spending all of my wages on the dog and horse races.

“Gambling impacted almost every part of my life and if I hadn’t got the help I needed I know I wouldn’t be here any longer.”

Kevan says every waking hour was consumed by gambling. Then, in 2018, he was accepted into a 14-week treatment programme and was successfully treated.

Last August he began working for Gordon Moody where he facilitates therapy groups, supports clients, advises on their debts, and provides hope as someone who has been in their position.

Support to beat old habits

He explains: “I’m proud now to work in the place that saved my life with some of the people who supported me through my own treatment and help others to overcome harmful gambling like I did.

“It hasn’t been easy and I would still describe myself as an addict. That will never leave me.

“But through the treatment I received I now have the tools and support I need to keep myself out of harms way and falling into old habits.”

Zoe Osmond, CEO of GambleAware, says: “Our message to anyone struggling or worried about their loved ones is that you are not alone.

“If gambling is taking up too much of your life, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or use the online chat, both available 24/7, and speak to someone today.”