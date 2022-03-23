‘It ruined my life for 30 years’: 100,000 Scots with ‘gambling harms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘It ruined my life for 30 years’: 100,000 Scots with ‘gambling harms’

By Dawn Donaghey
March 23 2022, 12.29pm Updated: March 23 2022, 2.02pm
New data shows gambling participation is back to pre-pandemic levels. And charity GambleAware says more than 100,800 people in Scotland are experiencing harms from their gambling.

GambleAware offers free treatment for anyone struggling with their gambling – through the National Gambling Treatment Service (NGTS). This works for nine out of 10 people who complete it.

But experts say for every person experiencing gambling harms who accesses support, there could be up to 160 others who do not get the help they need.

Kevan Mailey, 46, began gambling aged 8, an addiction that continued for 30 years.

He is now a residential support worker at gambling charity Gordon Moody – one of the organisations collaborating in the NGTS.

He says the service saved his life.

Kevan Mailey
Kevan Mailey now helps others with gambling problems.

Kevan, originally from Glasgow, explains: “I knew deep down that I had a problem for a long time but it was only after my mum died in 2017 that I looked for help.

‘If I hadn’t got help I wouldn’t be here now’

“Gambling ruined my life for almost 30 years.

“It started when I visited arcades when I was very young. And it started becoming a problem when I got my first job as a paper boy, spending all of my wages on the dog and horse races.

“Gambling impacted almost every part of my life and if I hadn’t got the help I needed I know I wouldn’t be here any longer.”

Experts say more than 100,000 people in Scotland are struggling with gambling harms.

Kevan says every waking hour was consumed by gambling. Then, in 2018, he was accepted into a 14-week treatment programme and was successfully treated.

Last August he began working for Gordon Moody where he facilitates therapy groups, supports clients, advises on their debts, and provides hope as someone who has been in their position.

Support to beat old habits

He explains: “I’m proud now to work in the place that saved my life with some of the people who supported me through my own treatment and help others to overcome harmful gambling like I did.

Gambling has returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from GambleAware.

“It hasn’t been easy and I would still describe myself as an addict. That will never leave me.

“But through the treatment I received I now have the tools and support I need to keep myself out of harms way and falling into old habits.”

Zoe Osmond, CEO of GambleAware, says: “Our message to anyone struggling or worried about their loved ones is that you are not alone.

“If gambling is taking up too much of your life, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or use the online chat, both available 24/7, and speak to someone today.”

