9 great walks in Tayside and Fife to try this Easter weekend

By Dawn Donaghey
April 16 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 16 2022, 9.26am
Post Thumbnail

Whether you’re planning a family day trip or just want to get out into nature, we have a local walk in Tayside and Fife for you.

We’re so lucky to live surrounded by beautiful countryside and coastlines. And with the weather predicted to be dry this Easter weekend, it’s the perfect time to explore.

Here are nine places to go for a walk, whatever your fitness level is.

Walks in Dundee, Angus and Perth

Monikie Country Park, Angus and Crombie Country Park, Angus

These much-loved parks offer woodland trails, open green spaces, accessible paths and lovely walks around reservoirs.

Plus plenty of space to roll your Easter egg!

Monikie Country Park, Angus.

Pack a picnic or a portable barbecue and enjoy nature all around, after your walk.

Crombie Country Park. Picture by Brian Wallace.

The Law, Dundee

You’ll be rewarded with the best views of the city and the silvery Tay if you tackle this 572-ft peak. Trek from the city centre (around 40 minutes), take a bus to nearby or drive up and explore the trails at the top.

Daytime or dusk, it’s a panorama worth walking for.

Dundee Law viewed from Fife.

Arbroath cliffs

Amble along the prom or beach, stride up a grassy bank to benches overlooking Victoria Park and the seafront, or trek on the cliff paths network for stunning views of the North Sea.

Wide open green spaces, sea air, and lots to explore. And don’t forget to have a fabulous fish supper or famous Arbroath smokie on the way home.

Arbroath cliffs, Angus.

Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park, Perth

Take the forest paths up to the summit to enjoy the best of nature, deer spotting and stunning views across Perth countryside.

There are different routes depending on whether you’re looking for a challenge or out for a gentle jaunt.

The 19th century folly at the top of Kinnoull Hill.

Walks in Fife

Letham Glen, Leven

Beautiful cherry tree blossom is in full bloom at this peaceful woodland with waterside walk, accessible paths, gardens and a playpark.

Letham Glen in Leven.

Tentsmuir Forest

On the coast near Tayport, between Dundee and St Andrews you can lose yourself for hours in forest trails brimming with wildlife. Or explore the bordering sand dunes and beach there too – it’s one of the best in the country.

Tentsmuir, Fife.

Craigtoun Country Park

Huge green spaces, wooded areas and immaculately kept gardens make Craigtoun the perfect place for an Easter day outing.

And if the walks tire you out, you can always opt for a ride on the mini railway or boating lake or a fun round of crazy golf. Easter activities are also available.

Craigtoun Country Park, Fife.

Maspie Den, Falkland

Falkland village itself, with its historic Palace, pretty streets and cafes, is worth a wander through. But Maspie Den, a route set out by the local estate in the 19th century, is a must-visit.

Take the flat trails through woodland, cross footbridges over babbling burns or challenge yourself with a climb to stunning views and a walk behind the waterfall.

Maspie Den, Falkland, Fife.
  • Where is your favourite walk or local nature spot? We’d love to hear from you – email healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk

