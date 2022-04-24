Does Olaplex really work? All you need to know about the much-hyped hair treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Does Olaplex really work? All you need to know about the much-hyped hair treatment

By Saskia Harper
April 24 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

Olaplex is the must-have product everyone’s raving about: The miracle cure for any hair problem. One is sold every 5 seconds apparently!

It claims to strengthen, protect and repair hair, no matter what it’s been through.

So, I decided to give it a try, to see if it could work the miracles it promised on my hair.

Teenage disasters

My hair has been on quite a journey over the years.

The first time I dyed it I was 16 and dip dye was all the rage. Next I tried blonde tips I’d done myself with a cheap dye which didn’t quite cover the back of my head.

After that, I dyed it almost black – a look my mum will never let me forget to this day.

Mum was thrilled when I came home from uni looking like this in 2015… not.

Next I stripped the dark dye out, resulting in dry, damaged reddish hair – a colour many pull off, but not the one for me!

So I haven’t dyed since 2018, in an effort to get back to my natural brunette.

Since then, my hair has been short, long and suffered the unfortunate incident where I cut myself a fringe thanks to lockdown boredom…

In short, like many young women, I’ve mistreated my hair over the years, so trying Olaplex was the chance to give it the TLC it deserves.

The blonde ends made a tragic return in 2017…

I started using Olaplex No. 3 (Hair Perfector) around Christmas. I got an online deal so it was £18 instead of the usual £26. For that you get just 100ml – not a lot for the price.

No. 3 product is a weekly treatment that aims to reduce breakage and strengthen hair. It’s easy to use.

You dampen then towel dry hair, lather product through from root to tips, leave it on for at least 10 minutes, then rinse and shampoo and condition as normal.

Is Olaplex worth it?

I love the No. 3 product. In three months my hair feels softer, smoother and healthier.

I used it once most weeks alongside OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, or Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner.

And I’ve noticed since using it I don’t need to wash my hair as often.

@dhivya.srii

@dhivya.srii wish it found this product when i bleached my hair😭 #haircare #haircareroutine #olaplexno3 #olaplextreatment

♬ 444 – jah

Usually, by day three, I either cave and wash it, or put it into a ponytail. Now I can leave my hair down on day three, confident it’s not greasy or dull.

So shampoo and conditioner last longer as I’m not washing my hair as frequently – saving money in the long run.

Should I buy it?

It is expensive. But after using Olaplex seven or eight times I still have a third of a bottle left.

You’re meant to use it once a week but, for the price, I intend to make it last as long as possible.

Who knew such a tiny thing could have such a big impact on confidence?

I’d say it’s worth it. It has improved my confidence and made up for years of damage I did while experimenting.

If you wash your hair every day, I’d recommend using it the day of any occasion you want your hair to look especially nice for.

Bottle of joy

But if you don’t wash it daily, use Olaplex the day before an event. In my experience, day two is when your hair looks and feels best after using it.

If you have £26 to spare, I’d definitely recommend investing in this little life-changing bottle of joy.

Check out the full range of Olaplex products and find the right one for you at www.uk.olaplex.com

