Does Olaplex really work? All you need to know about the much-hyped hair treatment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Olaplex is the must-have product everyone’s raving about: The miracle cure for any hair problem. One is sold every 5 seconds apparently!

It claims to strengthen, protect and repair hair, no matter what it’s been through.

So, I decided to give it a try, to see if it could work the miracles it promised on my hair.

Teenage disasters

My hair has been on quite a journey over the years.

The first time I dyed it I was 16 and dip dye was all the rage. Next I tried blonde tips I’d done myself with a cheap dye which didn’t quite cover the back of my head.

After that, I dyed it almost black – a look my mum will never let me forget to this day.

Next I stripped the dark dye out, resulting in dry, damaged reddish hair – a colour many pull off, but not the one for me!

So I haven’t dyed since 2018, in an effort to get back to my natural brunette.

Since then, my hair has been short, long and suffered the unfortunate incident where I cut myself a fringe thanks to lockdown boredom…

In short, like many young women, I’ve mistreated my hair over the years, so trying Olaplex was the chance to give it the TLC it deserves.

I started using Olaplex No. 3 (Hair Perfector) around Christmas. I got an online deal so it was £18 instead of the usual £26. For that you get just 100ml – not a lot for the price.

No. 3 product is a weekly treatment that aims to reduce breakage and strengthen hair. It’s easy to use.

You dampen then towel dry hair, lather product through from root to tips, leave it on for at least 10 minutes, then rinse and shampoo and condition as normal.

Is Olaplex worth it?

I love the No. 3 product. In three months my hair feels softer, smoother and healthier.

I used it once most weeks alongside OGX Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, or Coco & Eve Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner.

And I’ve noticed since using it I don’t need to wash my hair as often.

Usually, by day three, I either cave and wash it, or put it into a ponytail. Now I can leave my hair down on day three, confident it’s not greasy or dull.

So shampoo and conditioner last longer as I’m not washing my hair as frequently – saving money in the long run.

Should I buy it?

It is expensive. But after using Olaplex seven or eight times I still have a third of a bottle left.

You’re meant to use it once a week but, for the price, I intend to make it last as long as possible.

I’d say it’s worth it. It has improved my confidence and made up for years of damage I did while experimenting.

If you wash your hair every day, I’d recommend using it the day of any occasion you want your hair to look especially nice for.

Bottle of joy

But if you don’t wash it daily, use Olaplex the day before an event. In my experience, day two is when your hair looks and feels best after using it.

If you have £26 to spare, I’d definitely recommend investing in this little life-changing bottle of joy.

Check out the full range of Olaplex products and find the right one for you at www.uk.olaplex.com