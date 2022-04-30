Covid Scotland: What are the new testing and isolation rules coming in this weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Covid Scotland: What are the new testing and isolation rules coming in this weekend?

By Cara Forrester
April 30 2022, 5.53am
Post Thumbnail

Testing and self-isolation rules for Covid in Scotland are changing.

The new guidance will mean changes for all of us.

But what is the new advice? When does it change? And what will it mean for you?

We are answering all of your questions.

Covid rules are changing.

There’s a range of information that you need to know ahead of the big changes coming in this weekend.

They’re part of the Test and Protect Transition Plan which was published last month.

What’s changing from today?

From Saturday April 30:

  • You won’t be advised to take a PCR test if you have symptoms
  • Test sites are closing
  • All contact tracing comes to an end
  • Testing for the general population ends
  • The NHS will step down from its emergency footing.

The Protect Scotland app will also be closed down shortly, but users are encouraged to keep the app on their phones in case it is needed again at a future date.

What’s changing from tomorrow?

From Sunday May 1 public health advice is changing too.

A ‘stay at home’ message is replacing self-isolation for people who have symptoms or have tested positive for Covid.

Self-isolation is coming to an end.

Adults – including adults with other respiratory illnesses – who have symptoms of Covid and a high temperature or are too unwell to go to work or to carry out normal activities are asked to stay at home.

You’re advised to stay at home until your fever has gone or you feel well enough.

What about kids who get Covid?

Children and young people aged 18 and under with mild symptoms who are otherwise well don’t need to stay at home.

The can continue to go to school or other education settings.

Mild symptoms are:

  • Runny nose
  • Sore throat
  • Slight cough.

When do kids stay at home with Covid?

Scottish Government guidance says children and young people aged 18 and under should only stay at home if they are unwell and have a high temperature.

They can go back to school, college or childcare, and resume normal activities when they no longer have a fever and they feel well enough to attend.

Pupils in Scotland wont always have to stay at home if they have Covid.

This reflects the fact children and young people generally have a higher likelihood than adults of regular instances of respiratory symptoms from non-Covid illnesses.

Does anyone still need to test?

Testing will remain available to certain groups in order to protect high risk settings, support clinical care and for surveillance purposes.

Those groups include:

  • Health and social care workers
  • Care home and hospital visitors
  • Patients groups eligible for treatment
  • Hospital patients
  • Unpaid carers
  • People in prison.

