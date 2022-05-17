Tayside patients say contacting their GP surgery is easy – do you agree?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside patients say contacting their GP surgery is easy – do you agree?

By Cara Forrester
May 17 2022, 5.53am Updated: May 17 2022, 9.13am
How easy do you find it to get through to your surgery?

It’s a subject that causes great debate – contacting your GP surgery.

A new Scottish Government survey reveals people’s experiences of accessing their GP practice.

But as we highlight a selection of the results they received for NHS Tayside, we’re asking if you agree?

Patients have been asked about their experiences.

The Health and Care Experience Survey has been conducted every two years since 2009.

PHS selected names and addresses at random from all those who are registered with a GP Practice in Scotland, aged 17 and over.

They were contacted and asked for feedback on experiences accessing GP services, amongst others.

Contacting your GP

Participants gave responses to a variety of questions and we’ve highlighted a selection of them below.

Interestingly, and perhaps the question that will cause debate in the wider community, is the issue of contacting your local surgery.

People were asked a variety of questions about care they receive.

When asked how easy is it to contact your GP in the way that you want, for the NHS Tayside board area, the survey reveals:

  • Of the 7,163 responses received 77% were positive
  • That’s statistically higher than the national figure of 75%
  • The Tayside figure has fallen from 85% in 2020.

A mix of positive and negative

When we asked a local Dundee Facebook group what it was like to contact GP surgeries, a range of views were expressed.

It’s fair to say there’s positive and negative experiences across the Tayside area.

Positive and negative views were expressed.

Some highlight the struggle they have to get through on the phone, while others praised their local surgery and care they receive.

Getting through on the phone

Getting through to make an appointment first thing in the morning was an issue highlighted.

Others state the multiple number of times they have to call before getting into the queue.

Karen Shaw from Dundee says she’s still waiting for an appointment after being asked to choose which ailment she wanted to discuss.

One woman shared a screenshot of the number of calls (96) she made trying to contact her surgery in Dundee last month.

She says: “I called my GP over 100 times a few weeks ago.

“I finally got through to be asked by the receptionist to choose which problem was more important as I could only discuss one issue. Still waiting on an appointment.”

Another patient from Dundee said it took more than 700 calls to get through. She admits this is “exceptional” but says it’s not uncommon “for a high number of attempts to be needed”.

‘All staff are very caring’

But many were keen to defend and praise the services they receive from a number of different surgeries across Tayside.

Lynn Boyle says: “Westgate Medical Practice are outstanding, all staff are very caring.

Westgate Health Centre, Dundee.

“They saved my life twice during a pandemic and continue to look after me like family.”

Sue Murray says she’s also with Westgate: “They have been amazing throughout the pandemic – they were before and have been great since opening up.

“I really can’t give them enough praise.”

What do you think?

Contacting your surgery and getting an appointment is something we’ve highlighted previously.

We’ve talked about the reasons behind some of the issues and what needs to be done as well as spoken to the GP community.

We’d like to hear what you think and are keen to know your views on both sides through our poll below and in our comments section.

