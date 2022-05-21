Covid Scotland: What’s the latest on boosters and who’s getting another one later this year?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New advice about Covid boosters means some of us will be in line for another jag this autumn and winter.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) released interim advice this week. And the Scottish Government is now putting plans in place.

But what is the new advice, who will be first in line for boosters and who is currently getting fourth jags?

Here’s what you need to know.

It may seem like a way off at the moment, but information has already been released about autumn and winter Covid boosters.

What’s the new advice?

The JCVI says in order to maximise protection in those most vulnerable to serious illness, Covid booster vaccines should be offered from this autumn.

The Scottish Government has welcomed the news and says it will work closely with NHS boards to plan the booster campaign.

Who will be offered an autumn booster?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says “certain priority groups” will be offered the vaccine from the autumn.

Further details are still to be released on who that will be and who will be eligible.

But previous vaccination and booster roll-outs have seen the elderly and those most at risk offered first.

The Government adds they are ready to act on any further advice on offering boosters to additional groups in future.

Who is getting spring boosters just now?

Fourth doses of the vaccine are currently being given to the over 75s and those most at risk.

People in this category have been eligible for a second booster vaccine since March 7.

This category also includes:

residents in care homes for older adults

individuals aged 12 years and over who have a weakened immune system.

These additional booster doses improve your level of protection against Covid significantly and are the best way to protect your health and those around you.

If you’re in this category, you can receive a booster dose 24 weeks after your last Covid vaccine.

You should have been contacted by NHS Scotland if you’re eligible for a second dose.

Booster dose for everyone else

Everyone aged 16 and over is eligible for two primary doses of the vaccine, followed by one booster dose.

If you’ve not yet taken up the offer of a booster dose, you can log in to book your booster dose using the same username and password details you set up for your first two doses of vaccine.

Mr Yousaf adds: “We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”