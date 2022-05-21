Covid Scotland: What’s the latest on boosters and who’s getting another one later this year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Covid Scotland: What’s the latest on boosters and who’s getting another one later this year?

By Cara Forrester
May 21 2022, 5.53am
Booster jags advice.
New advice about Covid boosters means some of us will be in line for another jag this autumn and winter.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) released interim advice this week. And the Scottish Government is now putting plans in place.

But what is the new advice, who will be first in line for boosters and who is currently getting fourth jags?

Here’s what you need to know.

What’s the update on Covid boosters in Scotland?

It may seem like a way off at the moment, but information has already been released about autumn and winter Covid boosters.

What’s the new advice?

The JCVI says in order to maximise protection in those most vulnerable to serious illness, Covid booster vaccines should be offered from this autumn.

The Scottish Government has welcomed the news and says it will work closely with NHS boards to plan the booster campaign.

Who will be offered an autumn booster?

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says “certain priority groups” will be offered the vaccine from the autumn.

Health secretary, Humza Yousaf, gets vaccinated at Arbroath Community Centre.
Further details are still to be released on who that will be and who will be eligible.

But previous vaccination and booster roll-outs have seen the elderly and those most at risk offered first.

The Government adds they are ready to act on any further advice on offering boosters to additional groups in future.

Who is getting spring boosters just now?

Fourth doses of the vaccine are currently being given to the over 75s and those most at risk.

People in this category have been eligible for a second booster vaccine since March 7.

This category also includes:

  • residents in care homes for older adults
  • individuals aged 12 years and over who have a weakened immune system.

These additional booster doses improve your level of protection against Covid significantly and are the best way to protect your health and those around you.

Currently the over 75s and care home residents are being invited for another Covid booster jag.

If you’re in this category, you can receive a booster dose 24 weeks after your last Covid vaccine.

You should have been contacted by NHS Scotland if you’re eligible for a second dose.

Booster dose for everyone else

Everyone aged 16 and over is eligible for two primary doses of the vaccine, followed by one booster dose.

If you’ve not yet taken up the offer of a booster dose, you can log in to book your booster dose using the same username and password details you set up for your first two doses of vaccine.

Mr Yousaf adds: “We continue to encourage everyone to receive the doses they are eligible for as and when they become available.”

