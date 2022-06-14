Dundee friends are stars of new TV advert for blood donation campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee friends are stars of new TV advert for blood donation campaign

By Saskia Harper
June 14 2022, 5.53am Updated: June 14 2022, 7.56am
Two Dundonians make their small screen debut tonight, as part of a TV campaign to encourage Scots to donate blood.

Laura Shepherd and Brian Wilson are keen to help the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) spread the word that giving blood isn’t scary, this World Blood Donor Day.

The pair, who have been friends for more than 35 years, also want to remind people that gay men can give blood since the rule change last year.

Laura, 47, from Dundee, says: “I first donated around five or six years ago, after someone I knew needed a blood transfusion.

“I just had one of those thoughts where it was like ‘why am I not doing this? I could easily do it.’

‘The first time I was scared’

“I work in Ninewells as HIV service co-ordinator for NHS Tayside and the blood transfusion service is upstairs so I just went up.

The first time I was a wee bit scared, but it was fine. The staff were so lovely. They realised I was anxious and it was my first time. They were very friendly and made me totally at ease.

Laura, who works at Ninewells in Dundee, is part of SNBTS new blood donation advert campaign.

“I thought I was going to be there for hours and it was going to hurt and I was maybe going to freak out a bit, but I really didn’t.

“I think that’s probably down to the staff. They made me feel really comfortable.

“I feel like I made a big deal about it in my head and afterwards I thought ‘what was all that about?’”

‘There’s no reason why gay men can’t give blood’

Laura has been donating ever since. She’s worked closely with the SNBTS over the years and even organised a blood donation drive at her gym to get others involved.

And when the rules around gay men and blood donation changed in 2021, she encouraged Brian to go along and make his first appointment.

She says: “I knew Brian was keen to donate, but he couldn’t because he’s gay.

“When the rules changed, I was asked if I knew anyone who’d be willing to come forward and say ‘I’m a gay man and I’m donating blood.’

“Brian was the perfect man for the job. He did some work for the SNBTS and gave blood for the first time.

“I was delighted when the laws around gay men donating changed. Working in the service I work in, there’s no reason why gay men can’t give blood, so that was a huge step forward.”

Dundee man Brian stars in advert after the rules around gay men and blood donation changed last year.

Brian continues: “For me, as a gay man, being able to give blood under the same screening and assessment process as anyone and everyone else is one more indication of normalcy and acceptance.

“The staff are incredible, the process is straightforward.

“We’ll both be booking our next appointment in September when our 16 weeks have passed.”

‘I’ll watch the ad from behind a cushion!’

Being dedicated to spreading the word about the importance of blood donation, Laura and Brian were the perfect candidates for the SNBTS‘ TV ad campaign.

Laura enthuses: “We filmed the ad a few weeks ago. It was good fun! I’d never done anything like it before. We had a giggle.

“There were lots of proper actors there. Brian and I had a good day.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the advert because we haven’t seen it yet. Though I might be watching it from behind a cushion!”

Brian agrees: “We were so proud to be given the opportunity of being involved in the TV ad and slightly embarrassed, but we had lots of fun and it is for such a good cause.”

“If we can encourage others to give blood then that’s great! Job done, book your appointment today.”

The advert will premier tonight during the 9.45pm advert break on Doc Martin, on STV.

