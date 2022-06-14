Dundee friends are stars of new TV advert for blood donation campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Dundonians make their small screen debut tonight, as part of a TV campaign to encourage Scots to donate blood.

Laura Shepherd and Brian Wilson are keen to help the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) spread the word that giving blood isn’t scary, this World Blood Donor Day.

The pair, who have been friends for more than 35 years, also want to remind people that gay men can give blood since the rule change last year.

Laura, 47, from Dundee, says: “I first donated around five or six years ago, after someone I knew needed a blood transfusion.

“I just had one of those thoughts where it was like ‘why am I not doing this? I could easily do it.’

‘The first time I was scared’

“I work in Ninewells as HIV service co-ordinator for NHS Tayside and the blood transfusion service is upstairs so I just went up.

“The first time I was a wee bit scared, but it was fine. The staff were so lovely. They realised I was anxious and it was my first time. They were very friendly and made me totally at ease.

“I thought I was going to be there for hours and it was going to hurt and I was maybe going to freak out a bit, but I really didn’t.

“I think that’s probably down to the staff. They made me feel really comfortable.

“I feel like I made a big deal about it in my head and afterwards I thought ‘what was all that about?’”

‘There’s no reason why gay men can’t give blood’

Laura has been donating ever since. She’s worked closely with the SNBTS over the years and even organised a blood donation drive at her gym to get others involved.

And when the rules around gay men and blood donation changed in 2021, she encouraged Brian to go along and make his first appointment.

She says: “I knew Brian was keen to donate, but he couldn’t because he’s gay.

Our stock of A+ blood is down to 2.4 days supply today (as at 8th June 2022). If you are an A+ donor please make an extra special effort to donate in the coming days. You can book online at https://t.co/Im2ssUNx9r or give us a call on 0345 90 90 999. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/XQToHpXVrR — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) June 8, 2022

“When the rules changed, I was asked if I knew anyone who’d be willing to come forward and say ‘I’m a gay man and I’m donating blood.’

“Brian was the perfect man for the job. He did some work for the SNBTS and gave blood for the first time.

“I was delighted when the laws around gay men donating changed. Working in the service I work in, there’s no reason why gay men can’t give blood, so that was a huge step forward.”

Brian continues: “For me, as a gay man, being able to give blood under the same screening and assessment process as anyone and everyone else is one more indication of normalcy and acceptance.

“The staff are incredible, the process is straightforward.

“We’ll both be booking our next appointment in September when our 16 weeks have passed.”

‘I’ll watch the ad from behind a cushion!’

Being dedicated to spreading the word about the importance of blood donation, Laura and Brian were the perfect candidates for the SNBTS‘ TV ad campaign.

Laura enthuses: “We filmed the ad a few weeks ago. It was good fun! I’d never done anything like it before. We had a giggle.

“There were lots of proper actors there. Brian and I had a good day.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the advert because we haven’t seen it yet. Though I might be watching it from behind a cushion!”

Brian agrees: “We were so proud to be given the opportunity of being involved in the TV ad and slightly embarrassed, but we had lots of fun and it is for such a good cause.”

“If we can encourage others to give blood then that’s great! Job done, book your appointment today.”

The advert will premier tonight during the 9.45pm advert break on Doc Martin, on STV.