Covid Scotland: Are cases in Tayside and Fife still rising?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Are cases in Tayside and Fife still rising?

By Cara Forrester
June 30 2022, 12.50pm
BA.4 and BA.5 are causing a new wave in Scotland.
BA.4 and BA.5 are causing a new wave in Scotland.

As the school holidays begin, Covid case numbers across Tayside and Fife are on the rise this week again.

Since the start of June the number of local cases has been steadily rising.

In the week between June 4 and June 10 there was an increase of 50% in both Dundee and Fife.

But what are the figures for your area and how many new positive cases are there?

What are new figures saying for Covid in Tayside and Fife?

Figures on the number of local cases are reported on a weekly basis.

How many new positive cases near you?

Between June 18 and June 24 the figures for Courier country show:

  • Perth and Kinross had the greatest increase with a 29.1% rise (533 positive cases).
  • Dundee City showed an increase of 21.6% (417 positive cases).
  • Fife had an increase of 18.7% (1204 positive cases).
  • Angus had an increase of 16.6% (365 positive cases).

The rise in case numbers comes amid a new wave of Covid, thought to be caused by the new, more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants.

Why are case numbers rising?

A Scottish Government spokesperson tells us variants arise and spread at different rates in different populations.

What do these new positive case figures show?

They add: “The UK and Scottish rises are being driven by sub-variants of Omicron and it is not unusual to see different rates at points in time in each area.”

There’s a range of surveillance programmes in place, including testing.

And they’re working with Public Health Scotland (PHS) to identify new threats as early as possible to help tackle them.

What is the advice?

Scotland scrapped all Covid regulations in April.

The Scottish Government adds: “Covid hasn’t gone away.

“Which is why we continue to ask people and businesses to take sensible precautions to protect themselves and others.

“Covid hasn’t gone away,” say the Scottish Government.

“This includes the continued wearing of face coverings where and when appropriate alongside following the latest advice on hygiene and ventilation.

Individual actions can help

In an interview with The Courier on the recent wave, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, Jillian Evans, gave her advice.

She says: “We should be concerned, but not overly because we know what to do to protect ourselves.

Jillian says ‘proportional’ protections could be brought back if infection levels continue to rise.

“Individually, the actions we take can help.

“That means being up to date on your vaccines because that still gives you the best degree of protection.”

Scottish Government advises anyone eligible for any dose of the vaccination can get vaccinated by calling the National Vaccines Helpline and arranging an appointment.

They’re also waiting on final advice from the JCVI regarding the autumn and winter booster programme.

Covid Scotland: What to do if a faint positive line appears on your lateral flow test

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]