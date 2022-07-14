Glenrothes woman uses her head to help fund brave Jackson’s medical care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Glenrothes woman uses her head to help fund brave Jackson’s medical care

By Cara Forrester
July 14 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 14 2022, 8.45am
The long and short of it: Mharie shaved her head in support of Jackson.

Glenrothes woman Mharie Dinsdale has shaved her head to raise money and awareness for a boy very close to her heart.

Mharie cut her long hair off recently to raise money for her great-nephew, Jackson.

She was inspired to help nephew Johnny and wife Kirsty Dinsdale raise money to pay for medical treatments for their 18-month-old son.

Jackson has a form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele and hydrocephalus (excess fluid on the brain) as well as other complex health conditions.

Kirsty and Jackson at Mharie’s head-shave fundraiser.

Since birth, Jackson has also had type 2 chiari malformation, where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal.

In addition, the youngster also has neurogenic bowel and bladder, a condition where the nerves controlling those parts of the body are damaged.

As a result, he has to be catheterized several times a day.

Jackson attends physio.

Jackson’s mum Kirsty says despite everything he deals with on a daily basis, he is a happy, determined boy.

“Jackson is doing so well,” she says.

“He is seeing a private physiotherapist in Linlithgow and is also undergoing electrical spinal stimulation treatment in addition to the care he gets from the NHS.

“The spinal stimulation is a therapy from America and, so far, only a handful of people in the UK have had it.”

Jackson has the treatment at home every day and it takes about an hour and a half.

‘Jackson is just so good’

Electrodes are placed on his spinal cord as well as muscle groups including the glutes, feet or quadriceps.

Kirsty adds: “Electrical impulses activate his muscles, then the muscles contract.

“The more they are used, the hope is it will increase their function.

Jackson with big sister Grace.

“We’re very hopeful. They’re having real successes with this type of treatment.

“It’s not a quick fix but Jackson is just so good.”

The cost of Jackson’s treatment is expected to be in the region of £10,000 each year.

‘My heart just feels so full’ – a celebration for Jackson

Mharie said she was determined to do something to help her family.

“I’ve been thinking of shaving my head for a while.

Family and friends rally round for Jackson.

“I thought, why not do the head shave and make a celebration out of it.

“My hairdresser, Cheryl, did it in my back garden and I invited family and friends round too.

“It gave us a chance to get together and for some of the family to see Jackson – because he was born during Covid, Johnny and Kirsty haven’t been out and about with him as much.

Glenrothes woman Mharie before her head shave.

“I didn’t expect folk to make huge donations, but I’ve already raised nearly £4,500!

“I’m really hoping people will continue to be generous and donate so we can get to £5,000 for Jackson.”

Mharie with Jackson after the head shave.

Kirsty says she and husband Johnny are so grateful for the support, adding: “It’s all for Jackson.

“It really touches our heart, people have been absolutely amazing.

“Funds raised go directly to Tree of Hope. The bills for Jackson’s treatment then go there and they pay with money raised.

The family are grateful for the support.

“Jackson has been through so much in his life – the operations, tests, everything – and he’s still smiling.

“He is just getting on with it with so much determination. He is so smiley and has the happiest temperament.

“My heart just feels so full.”

