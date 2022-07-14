Glenrothes woman uses her head to help fund brave Jackson’s medical care

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenrothes woman Mharie Dinsdale has shaved her head to raise money and awareness for a boy very close to her heart.

Mharie cut her long hair off recently to raise money for her great-nephew, Jackson.

She was inspired to help nephew Johnny and wife Kirsty Dinsdale raise money to pay for medical treatments for their 18-month-old son.

Jackson has a form of spina bifida called myelomeningocele and hydrocephalus (excess fluid on the brain) as well as other complex health conditions.

Since birth, Jackson has also had type 2 chiari malformation, where the lower part of the brain pushes down into the spinal canal.

In addition, the youngster also has neurogenic bowel and bladder, a condition where the nerves controlling those parts of the body are damaged.

As a result, he has to be catheterized several times a day.

Jackson’s mum Kirsty says despite everything he deals with on a daily basis, he is a happy, determined boy.

“Jackson is doing so well,” she says.

“He is seeing a private physiotherapist in Linlithgow and is also undergoing electrical spinal stimulation treatment in addition to the care he gets from the NHS.

“The spinal stimulation is a therapy from America and, so far, only a handful of people in the UK have had it.”

Jackson has the treatment at home every day and it takes about an hour and a half.

‘Jackson is just so good’

Electrodes are placed on his spinal cord as well as muscle groups including the glutes, feet or quadriceps.

Kirsty adds: “Electrical impulses activate his muscles, then the muscles contract.

“The more they are used, the hope is it will increase their function.

“We’re very hopeful. They’re having real successes with this type of treatment.

“It’s not a quick fix but Jackson is just so good.”

The cost of Jackson’s treatment is expected to be in the region of £10,000 each year.

‘My heart just feels so full’ – a celebration for Jackson

Mharie said she was determined to do something to help her family.

“I’ve been thinking of shaving my head for a while.

“I thought, why not do the head shave and make a celebration out of it.

“My hairdresser, Cheryl, did it in my back garden and I invited family and friends round too.

“It gave us a chance to get together and for some of the family to see Jackson – because he was born during Covid, Johnny and Kirsty haven’t been out and about with him as much.

“I didn’t expect folk to make huge donations, but I’ve already raised nearly £4,500!

“I’m really hoping people will continue to be generous and donate so we can get to £5,000 for Jackson.”

Kirsty says she and husband Johnny are so grateful for the support, adding: “It’s all for Jackson.

“It really touches our heart, people have been absolutely amazing.

“Funds raised go directly to Tree of Hope. The bills for Jackson’s treatment then go there and they pay with money raised.

“Jackson has been through so much in his life – the operations, tests, everything – and he’s still smiling.

“He is just getting on with it with so much determination. He is so smiley and has the happiest temperament.

“My heart just feels so full.”