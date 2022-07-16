The power of Perth ping pong lessons to help those with Parkinson’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The power of Perth ping pong lessons to help those with Parkinson’s

By Saskia Harper
July 16 2022, 5.53am
Pat Duffy launched the classes this year.

A Perth group is discovering the power ping pong can have on those living with Parkinson’s.

Pat Duffy created the group after learning about the benefits the sport can have on symptoms of the progressive disorder.

Pat, 69, has been playing table tennis since he was a child and joined the Perth and District League at 13 years old.

He first heard about the benefits of ping pong on Parkinson’s after a South Ayrshire group began playing last year.

This inspired him to launch a similar group in Perth.

Pat explains: “When I went online to find out more, I discovered Parkinson’s ping pong was a worldwide phenomenon.

“That got me thinking, if we can do something to help people here in Perth, surely we should.”

Improving symptoms

According to a Japanese study, participants who played ping pong weekly demonstrated “significant improvements in speech, handwriting, getting dressed, getting out of bed, and walking”.

They also showed significant improvements in facial expression, posture, rigidity, slowness of movement and hand tremors, which are common Parkinson’s symptoms.

The findings are backed up by what the players in Perth say.

Doreen Brown was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at just 50 years old.

Now 64, she has attended the Perth classes since they first launched.

She says: “Before the classes I’d never even held a table tennis bat before.

“It’s still early days, but I really enjoy the classes and the exercise I get from them.

“Pat is excellent and I’d encourage anyone with Parkinson’s to come along and give it a try.”

Other participants commented on how the class has helped them improve concentration, balance and co-ordination.

They also provide a social aspect and the opportunity to talk about the condition with others who know what you’re going through.

‘Once they start playing, symptoms stop’

While the group is just getting off the ground, it is popular and Pat sees a difference in participants already.

He says: “I notice quite quickly, once they start playing, the hand tremors stop. The tremors are involuntary, you can’t control them.

“The symptoms pretty much stop while they’re playing and for a short while after, depending on the severity and stage of the condition.

“My understanding is, the symptoms only go away for a relatively short space of time, which is why you have to keep doing sessions.”

Those with Parkinson’s, as well as their carers, are welcome and encouraged to go along and try ping pong, to feel the benefits for themselves.

Pat says: “Just come along and give it a try.

“The classes are informal, very friendly and you’re not put under any strain.

“It’s very much a social activity.”

The Parkinson’s ping pong sessions take place every Monday at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth from 10.30am to 11.30am. Each session costs £3 to attend.

To book, call Bell’s Sports Centre on 01738 454647 or you can just turn up on the day.

Tags

Conversation

