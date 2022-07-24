5 problem-solving sun creams – including one that goes over make-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 problem-solving sun creams – including one that goes over make-up

By Saskia Harper
July 24 2022, 5.53am
When we get the odd sunny day in Scotland, it can be a mad scramble to the cupboard to find last year’s sun cream.

Usually out of date or lumpy, you’re then forced to make a dash to the shop and spend ages deciding which is the best option.

On a recent trip to my local Boots I found new sun creams that tackle problems from burnt scalp to melting make-up!

But which was the best? And how did I rate them? Read on to find out.

1. My scalp always gets burnt

When it’s warm outside, sometimes the last thing you want is to wear a hat – but this can be necessary if you’re prone to burning the top of your head.

Enter Soltan’s Head & Scalp Suncare Spray. At SPF 30, it promises to protect your scalp and parting from the sun.

When you spray it, a watery consistency comes out, meaning you don’t have to put thick sun cream on your head and in your hair.

When you put it on your parting, your hair can at first look a little greasy. But it’s nothing a ponytail or some dry shampoo won’t fix. And the greasy look goes away once dry.

Buy it for just £3.50 from Boots.

Score – 3.5/5

2. My make-up is greasy if I put it on over sun cream

Let’s face it – sun cream isn’t exactly the best base for make-up. It makes my face shiny and I’m constantly worried about it smudging when there’s sun cream underneath.

But SPF is essential, especially through the summer. So, how can you keep your skin safe, without compromising your make-up routine?

Try La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Anti-Shine Mist. Once you have finished your make-up, spray the SPF from 15cm away onto your face.

You should apply it just before going outside. At SPF 50, this will keep you protected and your make-up will be just as flawless as when you first put it on: win-win!

Make sure to pop it in your bag and reapply as needed.

I loved this. Not only did it protect me from the sun, it gave my skin a nice dewy look. It feels light and doesn’t coat your face in water either.

It usually costs £14, with is on the expensive side, but I’d say it’s worth it. Boots is currently selling it for £11.20. While out of stock online, your local store may not be.

Score – 5/5

3. I’m allergic to sun and ‘normal’ sun cream doesn’t work

For some, summer doesn’t just mean an opportunity to tan (or burn…), but the sun exposure can actually cause an allergy. This can cause rashes, itchiness and skin peeling.

For those in this situation, high street sun cream might not be strong enough, meaning forking out on a specialist product instead.

But now you can buy Nivea Sun’s Sensitive Immediate Protect. The new product promises sun allergy protection.

It feels nice on the skin, isn’t sticky and I felt very well protected while I was wearing it.

While I don’t have a sun allergy, I do burn very easily. But this kept me well-protected while I was outside for hours on the hottest day of the year so far.

And the product gets glowing recommendations online from those who do have a sun allergy. One reviewer on Boots.com said:

“I have very bad sun allergy and this suncream has helped me a lot this summer. I barely got any skin reactions.”

Buy it for £8 from Boots.

Score – 4.5/5

4. My kids don’t like putting on sun cream

Getting sun cream on the kids can be a nightmare. But getting it to stay on can be even worse if your child like to splash in the pool.

With Soltan Kids’ Suncare Roll On, you can give your child the responsibility of putting it on themselves.

The roll on applicator makes it easier for kids to take control, compared with a spray or squeeze bottle, which might be too stiff or big for their hands.

At SPF 50+, this will ensure the little ones have maximum protection.

And, as it’s extra water resistant, you don’t need to worry about reapplying every time they come out of the pool.

Get it for just £3.50 in your local Boots or online.

Score – 4/5

5. I can’t find a reliable all-rounder

With so many options, it can be hard to find an affordable sun cream that ticks all the boxes. But don’t worry, because we’ve found one.

The Garnier Ambre Solaire Hydra 24h Protect is the full package. It comes in spray or squeeze bottles, so very easy to use.

It’s also compact for carrying around – not too heavy at all. You can choose between SPF 20, 30 and 50.

At £5, it absorbs quickly, isn’t greasy or sticky and doesn’t leave white marks on clothing.

It gets an extra point for smelling incredible. It smells like sun and expensive moisturiser. It smells so good, I want to wear it even when it’s not sunny.

So, if you’re looking for a simple all-rounder to protect you this summer, this is the one we’d recommend.

Score – 5/5

