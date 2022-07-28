Why has NHS Fife got the worst A&E waiting times in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why has NHS Fife got the worst A&E waiting times in Scotland?

By Cara Forrester
July 28 2022, 5.53am Updated: July 28 2022, 6.20am
Fife's A&E times are the worst in Scotland.
NHS Fife has the worst A&E waiting times in Scotland.

Fife’s performance has been subject to continued criticism.

Latest waiting times point to things getting worse as Fife is now at the bottom of the table.

The news has led local politicians to call for NHS Fife and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to “get a grip” of the crisis.

We are asking what is causing problems and what’s being done to solve it?

Ambulances outside Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Across Scotland, there’s a standard that 95% of patients should be seen within four hours.

But it’s not been met since 2017.

Fife’s performance has been criticised repeatedly by local politicians.

And this week, we launched new health waiting time trackers so you can see what’s happening in your area.

What do figures say for Fife?

For the week ending July 17 figures show:

  • 1274 attendances to emergency departments in Fife
  • 54.2% were seen within four hours
  • 67.9% were seen within four hours nationally.

‘Worst we have seen’

Alex Rowley MSP says the figures point to an “NHS board in crisis.”

He’s demanding action from management at NHS Fife and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“These are the worst accident and emergency figures we have seen in Fife.

“The fact Fife now has the worst figures of all Scottish health boards demonstrates just how bad thing have got,” he says.

Alex Rowley MSP.

“Overworked and undervalued NHS staff are working to exhaustion.

“But they are being failed by management and by a government that increasingly looks like it has lost control of the situation.

“This is a scandal that will only get worse unless they get a grip of the situation.”

‘They deserve better’

Murdo Fraser MSP adds: “These latest waiting times for Fife are a real concern.

“They show the percentage of people seen within the target of four hours has plummeted from 70.9% on June 26 to just 54.2%.

Murdo Fraser.

“Health Minister Humza Yousaf needs to get to grips with the situation in Fife.

“A&E patients will rightly be very aggrieved and frustrated the waiting times for A&E are actually getting worse.

“They deserve a lot better than this.”

Why are A&E targets in Fife not being met?

NHS Fife director of acute services, Claire Dobson, says it’s important to remember the emergency department is impacted by a range of factors.

It also doesn’t operate in isolation.

Director of acute services, Claire Dobson.

She says the hospitals are “extremely busy” at the moment due to:

  • Increase in demand for inpatient care
  • High numbers of people going to the emergency department – including highest daily attendances in recent weeks and months
  • Bed pressures elsewhere in the acute hospital and within community hospitals
  • Staff absence because of Covid across the health and social care sector.

What if I have to wait?

Everyone who attends A&E is assessed and triaged.

Those who are most unwell are seen very quickly.

And others who need to wait are cared for and monitored too.

Claire Dobson goes on to explain: “Our emergency access performance, while some way short of pre-Covid levels, has regularly bettered the national average, despite the unprecedented pressures on services.”

The A&E reception at Victoria Hospital. in Kirkcaldy
A&E reception at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

She admits it’s likely pressures will remain for some time yet.

But adds: “With the numbers of Covid infections again beginning to show signs of receding, we expect to see performance return to around a similar level as we saw earlier this year.”

Are management listening to NHS staff?

NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter says they meet regularly with staff representatives and trade unions to listen to feedback and take action.

She adds the priority is to ensure health and wellbeing of staff. And they’re working with colleagues across the health and care sector to find solutions to the pressures.

NHS Fife chief executive Carol Potter.

While being “acutely aware of the significant and unrelenting pressure” staff are experiencing, she adds: “Sadly, there is no immediate quick fix or silver bullet to these complex challenges.”

What’s the Government doing?

A Scottish Government spokesperson says despite the pandemic, Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK.

But increasing numbers of Covid inpatients meaning reduced capacity in hospitals and staff absence are having an impact on delays.

“Despite this extreme pressure, latest stats show more than two-thirds of patients are being seen in our A&E departments within the four-hour target,” they add.

And the Urgent and Unscheduled Care Collaborative programme, supported by £50 million, will support the implementation of a range of measures to reduce waiting times.

Track waiting times in your area

